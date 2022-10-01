Read full article on original website
Related
Athletics Nation
2023 A's! MLB Ban! Revenue Sharing!
The 2023 MLB BAN against Stacking Defenses will open up space between defenders. DEFENSE: Slow footed fielders will look like amateurs watching the balls bounce by, ...defenders best restricted to DH duties. The BAN heavily favors defenders with quick first steps, reflexes, strong run & throw skills in an effort to take away some of those "hits". Slow defenders/outfielders will be openly exposed, ...their playing time decreased.
MLB・
Athletics Nation
Elephant Rumblings: End-of-season Power Rankings roundup
Site - Rank (End of August rank) The Athletic - 29/30 (29/30) Sports Illustrated - 29/30 (29/30) CBS Sports - 30/30 (27/30) FanGraphs - 30/30 (28/30) And there you have it. While they spent most of the last few months hanging around 28th or 29th place, the A’s dropped to last place over this last month in a few rankings. The A’s have guaranteed themselves the worst record in the American League, but will miss out on the worst record overall to the Nationals.
Athletics Nation
Game #160: Angels vs. A’s
Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics, October 3, 2022, 6:38 p.m. PT. The Athletics face their AL West rival Angels in one last three-game set for the season. Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines. Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it. Remember Athletics Nation...
Athletics Nation
IN THIS ARTICLE
Home run hands! Dallas fan catches Judge's 62nd homer on fly
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Instead, he hit the jackpot. Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer. The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Youmans snared it on the fly.
Athletics Nation
Series preview: A’s close out season vs. Angels
Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics, October 3-5, 2022. The A’s host the Angels in the final series of the year. Here’s a look at what we can expect during this week’s series:. Projected Starters. Monday, 6:40 p.m. PST. Patrick Sandoval vs. Adrian Martinez. Tuesday, 6:40 p.m....
Comments / 0