Local governments and homeless-service organizations are joining forces to open daytime and overnight cold-weather shelters in Bellingham and Ferndale this winter. Road2Home, which runs the Gardenview Village tiny home community off Lakeway Drive, will open an overnight shelter with room for some 40 individuals in the Civic Field locker rooms when the nighttime temperature is forecast to reach 28 degrees or lower. The overnight shelter also would be activated at temperatures as high as 32 degrees if at least 2 inches of snow are expected.

BELLINGHAM, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO