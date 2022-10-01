Read full article on original website
Places & Things: October 2022
Places & Things is updated regularly throughout the month with new business openings, closings and changes. Maple Bar has its soft opening at 4252 Cordata Parkway in Bellingham near Whatcom Community College on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Promising “start-your-day drinks, classic goodies and fresh fun merchandise,” the coffee shop said its soft opening will have a smaller menu and shorter hours until a grand opening that’s expected around Oct. 21.
Whatcom’s rainy season starts Saturday. But something unusual is happening
La Niña weather patters usually mean a cold, wet and snowy winter for Western Washington.
Time to say goodbye for the season to Bellingham’s waterfront The Portal Container Village
Businesses there include Kulshan Brewing’s Trackside beer garden, Sun-E-Land Bikes, Rain or Shine Riviera Club and The Selkie Scoop.
Country music star Loretta Lynn, who started family, musical career in Whatcom, dies at 90
The legend, who lived in the Custer area for 11 years, died in her sleep, according to a statement from the family.
140 luxury homes are coming to Whatcom County. Check out the price points
On a clear day, the homes are expected to have views of Birch Bay, the San Juan Islands, the Cascade Mountains and Mount Baker.
My Clallam County
Mystery remains on the identity of woman’s remains found on beach near Sequim
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County Coroner Mark Nichols is still waiting for an identification of the female torso that was found by beachgoers on September 16 near Sequim. We learned 2 weeks ago that Nichols was able to get fingerprints from the remains. The evidence has since been in the hands of the folks at the Washington State Patrol crime lab.
Rollover crash closes I-5 northbound lanes through Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 5:15pm, Monday, October 3rd, to the northbound lanes of I-5 at the Nooksack River bride north of the Main Street interchange due to a report of a rollover crash. Initial reports from the scene were that multiple cars were involved and...
Bellingham plans to add bike lanes in several areas. But not everyone is happy
Public hearing set Monday as City Council returns to in-person meetings.
Occupant injured and home destroyed in Blaine fire Saturday evening
BLAINE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 7:05pm on Saturday, October 1st, to the 100 block of Poplar View Street in Blaine due to a report of a residential structure fire. According to initial radio transmissions at the time, there were several 911 callers reporting the fire. Firefighters...
I rode the Amtrak Cascades train to Canada. You’ll want to get a ticket
The first ride back in service wasn’t exactly seamless, but the views were worth it.
Have you seen water rising in Whatcom Creek? Here’s why
Water consumption during the winter is about 7.2-7.4 million gallons a day. Summer consumption rises to 10.5-11.5 million gallons per day.
Standoff at Whatcom motel ends nearly 6 hours after man with rifle locks himself in room
The motel and other area businesses were locked down during the incident.
Burlington man who murdered WWU student sentenced in Whatcom County
The man was convicted of premeditated aggravated first-degree murder for the woman’s August 2019 death.
DHS seizes large stash of fentanyl in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A significant amount of fentanyl was seized by Homeland Security officials in Whatcom County. According to the Homeland Security office in Seattle, over 17 pounds of blue fentanyl pills were recovered in Bellingham on Wednesday, September 28th. Spokesperson David Yost said that very little information is...
Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound
SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but Deputy Director Eric Brooks said he wasn’t yet able to confirm the number, The Seattle Times reported.
Bellingham WinCo Foods announces it will no longer be open 24 hours a day
The store announced the changes, which will be implemented next week, in a Facebook post Tuesday.
County, city invest in stability at cold-weather shelters
Local governments and homeless-service organizations are joining forces to open daytime and overnight cold-weather shelters in Bellingham and Ferndale this winter. Road2Home, which runs the Gardenview Village tiny home community off Lakeway Drive, will open an overnight shelter with room for some 40 individuals in the Civic Field locker rooms when the nighttime temperature is forecast to reach 28 degrees or lower. The overnight shelter also would be activated at temperatures as high as 32 degrees if at least 2 inches of snow are expected.
UPDATED: Southbound lanes of I-5 near airport blocked by rollover crash
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 5:30am on Sunday, October 2nd, to the southbound lanes of I-5 north of the W Bakerview Road interchange due to reports of rollover crash. The crash resulted in blocking both lanes. As of 5:50am, law enforcement reported being able to open...
This is the best freshly baked bread in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local bakery you voted as having the best freshly baked bread is also known for its soups, salads and sandwiches.
Gunfight erupts in Everett, several businesses damaged
A gunfight erupted in Everett Wednesday night, damaging multiple businesses, according to the Everett Police Department. Just before 10 p.m., deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office who were on a call in the 11800 block of Evergreen Way, heard several gunshots and men leaving the area. When officers...
