Lynden, WA

cascadiadaily.com

Places & Things: October 2022

Places & Things is updated regularly throughout the month with new business openings, closings and changes. Maple Bar has its soft opening at 4252 Cordata Parkway in Bellingham near Whatcom Community College on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Promising “start-your-day drinks, classic goodies and fresh fun merchandise,” the coffee shop said its soft opening will have a smaller menu and shorter hours until a grand opening that’s expected around Oct. 21.
BELLINGHAM, WA
My Clallam County

Mystery remains on the identity of woman’s remains found on beach near Sequim

PORT ANGELES – Clallam County Coroner Mark Nichols is still waiting for an identification of the female torso that was found by beachgoers on September 16 near Sequim. We learned 2 weeks ago that Nichols was able to get fingerprints from the remains. The evidence has since been in the hands of the folks at the Washington State Patrol crime lab.
SEQUIM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Rollover crash closes I-5 northbound lanes through Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 5:15pm, Monday, October 3rd, to the northbound lanes of I-5 at the Nooksack River bride north of the Main Street interchange due to a report of a rollover crash. Initial reports from the scene were that multiple cars were involved and...
FERNDALE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Occupant injured and home destroyed in Blaine fire Saturday evening

BLAINE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 7:05pm on Saturday, October 1st, to the 100 block of Poplar View Street in Blaine due to a report of a residential structure fire. According to initial radio transmissions at the time, there were several 911 callers reporting the fire. Firefighters...
BLAINE, WA
kpug1170.com

DHS seizes large stash of fentanyl in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A significant amount of fentanyl was seized by Homeland Security officials in Whatcom County. According to the Homeland Security office in Seattle, over 17 pounds of blue fentanyl pills were recovered in Bellingham on Wednesday, September 28th. Spokesperson David Yost said that very little information is...
BELLINGHAM, WA
The Associated Press

Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound

SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but Deputy Director Eric Brooks said he wasn’t yet able to confirm the number, The Seattle Times reported.
SEATTLE, WA
cascadiadaily.com

County, city invest in stability at cold-weather shelters

Local governments and homeless-service organizations are joining forces to open daytime and overnight cold-weather shelters in Bellingham and Ferndale this winter. Road2Home, which runs the Gardenview Village tiny home community off Lakeway Drive, will open an overnight shelter with room for some 40 individuals in the Civic Field locker rooms when the nighttime temperature is forecast to reach 28 degrees or lower. The overnight shelter also would be activated at temperatures as high as 32 degrees if at least 2 inches of snow are expected.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gunfight erupts in Everett, several businesses damaged

A gunfight erupted in Everett Wednesday night, damaging multiple businesses, according to the Everett Police Department. Just before 10 p.m., deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office who were on a call in the 11800 block of Evergreen Way, heard several gunshots and men leaving the area. When officers...
EVERETT, WA

