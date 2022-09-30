Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Watch For Popular HGTV Show In New Paltz New York
It is not unusual these days to see a movie being shot or a national television show filming on the streets of the Hudson Valley. It is actually quite common just about any time of the year. No matter how unaffected you are by a celebrity or the opportunity to...
‘One of a Kind’ Unique Game Shop Now Open in New Windsor, NY
We now have another awesome place to go shopping in the Hudson Valley. I have a lot of friends who are very into board games and gaming, but they always mention how hard it is to find a store that sells games. I bet more people would even play if they knew of a cool, local place to go check out. How fitting, a new store just opened up in the Orange County area and it offers board game lovers a great place to go shopping.
Explore the Amazing Tastes of Beacon on a Cool Brunch Food Crawl
There is nothing quite like a fun and delicious Sunday brunch, especially if it’s in a cool town like Beacon. The problem is that there are so many great places in Beacon to choose from that it’s hard to decide. What if you could try a little of this from here, a little of that from there, and a little something in between? That’s exactly what you’ll be able to do at the Brunch Beacon Food Crawl.
Insanely Popular Fast Food Spot Breaking Ground in Wappingers Falls
Once completed, this will be the chain's seventh restaurant in the Hudson Valley. Over the last couple of years, the Hudson Valley has seen an increase in options when it comes to fast food restaurants. Some have closed (Sonic) while others have decided to expand in the area. One restaurant choosing to expand in the area are the folks at Popeyes Louisanna Chicken.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed in Upstate New York Crash
A Hudson Valley family lost their father following a crash in Upstate New York. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an Ulster County man was killed in a crash in Greene County, New York. Ulster County, New York Man Dies After Crash in Greene County, New...
Hudson Valley’s Newest Mega-Dunkin’ is Under Construction
The Hudson Valley's newest donut mecca is currently under construction and it's gonna be super-sized. It's safe to say that we don't have a shortage of Dunkin' Donuts shops in the region. You can't drive more than a few miles without seeing those orange and magenta double-Ds staring you in the face.
Dazzling ‘Lumagica’ Winter Light Display Headed to Hudson Valley
The artists behind some of Europe's most magical light displays are creating an illuminated walking tour right here in the Hudson Valley. Guaranteed to be one of the winter's hottest tickets, Lumagica is headed to the Hudson Valley. The designers of world-class light installations displayed throughout Europe will be transforming a local apple orchard into a winter wonderland starting next month.
Orange County, NY Awaits New Joey’s Pizza Owners
As one door closes, another one opens. Each town has a local restaurant that they visit and enjoy spending time there. Supporting small businesses is essential in the Hudson Valley not only for the establishment's success but for the community as well. A popular, family-owned restaurant in Orange County, NY...
IN THIS ARTICLE
modernfarmer.com
Meet the Former Chefs Growing Restaurant-Driven Produce in Suburban Albany
Emma Hearst and her husband John Barker, graduates of the Culinary Institute of America, had been working as professional chefs for 15 years when they decided to make a change. Instead of creating dishes with ingredients, they wanted to grow them. The shift from cooking to farming made sense considering...
Shooting At 30-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Eatery, Shooter At Large
Police are investigating a scary situation following a shooting at a nearly 30-year-old restaurant in the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 2 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a business on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie. This came just hours after a father of a Marist...
A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?
Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.
In Demand: Kingston Eatery Opening 2nd Location in New Paltz
I was pretty excited when I first found out about Moonburger just about a year ago. What is Moonburger? It’s one of the hottest burger eateries in Kingston, that’s what. And what makes Moonburger so special? Well, their burgers are not only delicious, but they’re also plant-based. That was great news for me because I gave up red meat a few years ago but every now and then I crave a delicious burger. Plus it’s totally local. It’s not a chain, so you know you’re buying locally.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNYT
Albany pizza shop owner says violence may force him to close
An Albany businessman says he’s fed up with the street violence he sees every day in front of his landmark pizza shop on Ontario Street. He tells NewsChannel 13 there might be a “for sale” on the business before long. Frank Scavio has built an empire in...
Hudson Valley Factory Laying Off 1,000 Workers Before New Year
Over 1,000 jobs are being affected by the sale of a Hudson Valley manufacturing company. We've shared way too many stories about the elimination of manufacturing jobs in the Hudson Valley. In December, Silarx Pharmaceuticals announced that it would be moving its operations out of the Hudson Valley and transferring production to a facility in Seymour, Indiana. The maker of generic liquid pharmaceutical products employed 72 people.
Father Visiting Hudson Valley, New York School Murdered
A Hudson Valley student is mourning the loss of a father following a fatal shooting during "Family Weekend." On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Fatal Shooting At Courtyard Marriot in Dutchess County,...
News 12
Piles of trash renew illegal dumping concerns in Orange County
There are some renewed garbage troubles on a stretch of road between two municipalities in Orange County. News 12 found bags of garbage and loose trash littered along Seven Springs Road on the border of Monroe and Kiryas Joel Tuesday after a viewer reached out to alert News 12 to the conditions.
Avoid Area After ‘Family Weekend’ Fatal Shooting In Hudson Valley
One person is dead following a shooting near a Hudson Valley school during parent's weekend. Residents are told to avoid the area. On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a reported shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Shooting At Courtyard Marriot...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Online Auction Opens Tomorrow for Surplus County Vehicles & Equipment
Online Auction Opens Tomorrow for Surplus County Vehicles & Equipment. Poughkeepsie, NY… Surplus County vehicles and equipment items will be available for bid during Dutchess County’s Surplus Vehicle Auction and Equipment Auction, both being conducted online at https://www.aarbids.com/. Various vehicles and equipment items will be included in the auction, including trucks, cars, tools, mowers, trailers, and more. The online auctions will start on October 4, 2022, and end on October 18, 2022.
NewsChannel 36
New York State Assembly Hears testimonies to modify the Complete Streets Act
ALBANY, NY (WENY)--Thirteen-year-old Andrew Alati was riding his bicycle on his way to meet his friends when he was hit by a driver in a pedestrian crosswalk on June 30, 2019. He would have been 16-years-old today. Twelve-year-old Sammy Cohen was crossing the street on his way to soccer practice...
Help Wanted: Ulster County looks to hire 911 dispatchers
Ulster County is looking to hire 911 dispatchers.
Comments / 0