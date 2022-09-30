ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, NY

94.3 Lite FM

‘One of a Kind’ Unique Game Shop Now Open in New Windsor, NY

We now have another awesome place to go shopping in the Hudson Valley. I have a lot of friends who are very into board games and gaming, but they always mention how hard it is to find a store that sells games. I bet more people would even play if they knew of a cool, local place to go check out. How fitting, a new store just opened up in the Orange County area and it offers board game lovers a great place to go shopping.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
101.5 WPDH

Explore the Amazing Tastes of Beacon on a Cool Brunch Food Crawl

There is nothing quite like a fun and delicious Sunday brunch, especially if it’s in a cool town like Beacon. The problem is that there are so many great places in Beacon to choose from that it’s hard to decide. What if you could try a little of this from here, a little of that from there, and a little something in between? That’s exactly what you’ll be able to do at the Brunch Beacon Food Crawl.
BEACON, NY
New York City, NY
New York State
Livingston, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dazzling ‘Lumagica’ Winter Light Display Headed to Hudson Valley

The artists behind some of Europe's most magical light displays are creating an illuminated walking tour right here in the Hudson Valley. Guaranteed to be one of the winter's hottest tickets, Lumagica is headed to the Hudson Valley. The designers of world-class light installations displayed throughout Europe will be transforming a local apple orchard into a winter wonderland starting next month.
STONE RIDGE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Orange County, NY Awaits New Joey’s Pizza Owners

As one door closes, another one opens. Each town has a local restaurant that they visit and enjoy spending time there. Supporting small businesses is essential in the Hudson Valley not only for the establishment's success but for the community as well. A popular, family-owned restaurant in Orange County, NY...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
modernfarmer.com

Meet the Former Chefs Growing Restaurant-Driven Produce in Suburban Albany

Emma Hearst and her husband John Barker, graduates of the Culinary Institute of America, had been working as professional chefs for 15 years when they decided to make a change. Instead of creating dishes with ingredients, they wanted to grow them. The shift from cooking to farming made sense considering...
ALBANY, NY
WBEC AM

A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?

Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
101.5 WPDH

In Demand: Kingston Eatery Opening 2nd Location in New Paltz

I was pretty excited when I first found out about Moonburger just about a year ago. What is Moonburger? It’s one of the hottest burger eateries in Kingston, that’s what. And what makes Moonburger so special? Well, their burgers are not only delicious, but they’re also plant-based. That was great news for me because I gave up red meat a few years ago but every now and then I crave a delicious burger. Plus it’s totally local. It’s not a chain, so you know you’re buying locally.
KINGSTON, NY
WNYT

Albany pizza shop owner says violence may force him to close

An Albany businessman says he’s fed up with the street violence he sees every day in front of his landmark pizza shop on Ontario Street. He tells NewsChannel 13 there might be a “for sale” on the business before long. Frank Scavio has built an empire in...
ALBANY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Factory Laying Off 1,000 Workers Before New Year

Over 1,000 jobs are being affected by the sale of a Hudson Valley manufacturing company. We've shared way too many stories about the elimination of manufacturing jobs in the Hudson Valley. In December, Silarx Pharmaceuticals announced that it would be moving its operations out of the Hudson Valley and transferring production to a facility in Seymour, Indiana. The maker of generic liquid pharmaceutical products employed 72 people.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
News 12

Piles of trash renew illegal dumping concerns in Orange County

There are some renewed garbage troubles on a stretch of road between two municipalities in Orange County. News 12 found bags of garbage and loose trash littered along Seven Springs Road on the border of Monroe and Kiryas Joel Tuesday after a viewer reached out to alert News 12 to the conditions.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Online Auction Opens Tomorrow for Surplus County Vehicles & Equipment

Online Auction Opens Tomorrow for Surplus County Vehicles & Equipment. Poughkeepsie, NY… Surplus County vehicles and equipment items will be available for bid during Dutchess County’s Surplus Vehicle Auction and Equipment Auction, both being conducted online at https://www.aarbids.com/. Various vehicles and equipment items will be included in the auction, including trucks, cars, tools, mowers, trailers, and more. The online auctions will start on October 4, 2022, and end on October 18, 2022.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

