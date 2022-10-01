Read full article on original website
Cancer Council of Reno County’s Starlight Event is Oct. 15
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Cancer Council of Reno County (CCRC) is partnering with The Pointe School of Dance to host the annual Starlight Remembrance on Oct. 15. Celebrate the loved ones in your life who have battled or are battling cancer. Music will begin at 6 p.m. with the...
Sterling College Theatre to Perform “White Christmas” at Homecoming
STERLING, Kan. – Taking a beloved movie musical and bringing it to life on the stage is a challenge. Such was the case when adapters created Irving Berlin’s White Christmas which will be staged by Sterling College Music Theatre on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, October 6, 7, and 8 at 7:30 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 9.
This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday Buffet in Kansas boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
Steven Lee Schriner Jr.
Steven Lee Schriner, Jr., 39, of Lindsborg, Kansas, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Ascension via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita due to complications of a car accident. He was born November 9, 1982 in Denver, Colorado, the son of Steven Lee Schriner, Sr, and Kathryn Elaine (Stier) Schriner.
Wichita diner owner now plans to close his original restaurant before opening in new spot
Originally, he’d planned the new restaurant as an addition, not a replacement.
Patricia Sue Scheck
Patricia S. “Pat” Scheck, age 82, passed away October 2, 2022 at Diversicare of Sedgwick, Sedgwick, KS. She was born on July 26, 1940 at Anthony, KS, the daughter of Grant E. and Maxine D. (Frank) Martin. Pat was a resident at Diversicare of Sedgwick, having recently relocated from Legend of Hutchinson. She was formerly a resident of Macksville, KS from 1961 to 2019. She was a 1958 graduate of Attica High School and then attended one year at Pratt Community Junior College. She worked several jobs over the years, including as a waitress at the Char-Burg in Pratt, a homemaker, a bookkeeper for A & S Repair in Macksville, a librarian at the Macksville City Library, a CNA at Leisure Homestead in St. John, and a salesclerk at ALCO in Larned. She retired in 2005. On November 28, 1959 she married Linus F. Scheck at Pratt, KS. He preceded her in death on May 20, 2019. Her memberships included, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and Altar Society, Belpre, KS. She enjoyed reading books, scrapbooking, counted cross-stitching, latch-hooking, playing the piano, and loved playing cards. Survivors include three sons, John L. Scheck, Wichita, KS, Jeffery J. Scheck (Angela), Belpre, KS, Jay A. Scheck, Great Bend, KS; a daughter, Julie K. Scheck (Bernadette Romero), Wichita, KS; a brother, Robert Martin (Mary), Eureka, KS; a sister, Joyce Thomas, Hennessey, OK; two grandchildren, Andrew Scheck (Kate) and Cody Rosenhamer (Reagan); three great-grandchildren, Jacelyn Scheck, Kole Scheck, and Kylee Scheck; and one great-grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Wallace Martin; and a brother-in-law, Eldon Thomas. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 1-7 PM in the Minnis Chapel, Macksville, KS with the family present from 5-7 PM. Rosary/Vigil service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, October 8, 2022 in the St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Belpre, KS. Funeral Mass will be 1:00 PM Saturday, October 8, 2022 in the St. Bernard’s Catholic Church with Father Prakash Kola. Burial will follow in the Farmington Cemetery, Macksville, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Macksville City Library in care of Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.
Kansas Cosmosphere to celebrate iconic SR-71 Blackbird
The Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center in Hutchinson will be celebrating the legacy of the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird.
‘A little New York flavor’ is coming to Wichita in this new Waterfront restaurant
A new restaurant is coming to the former Zoe’s Kitchen at the Waterfront. Instead of a taste of the Mediterranean, this one has the flavor of New York.
14 Kansas towns want Tank of the Year title
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansans towns are very proud of their water towers, and they hope people will vote for them in a national contest. Tnemec, a company that makes protective coatings, is holding its annual Tank of the Year contest. The entries come from across the U.S., including 14 in Kansas: Augusta Baldwin […]
Carey Park Golf Course Seeking State Golf Volunteers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Carey Park Golf Course is the host site for the Class 3, 2, & 1A Girls State Golf Championship Oct. 17-18. Tournament organizers are still in need of volunteers. Volunteers will be offered a voucher for a free round of golf at every State Tournament held...
Two Road Changes as Part of K-14 Realignment in Rice County
RICE COUNTY, Kan. – One road opening and one permanent road closure will occur around Monday, Oct. 10, east of Sterling for the Rice County portion of the K-14 realignment project. The section of 17th Road between Avenue U and Avenue V will be open to traffic. The stretch...
Carol Sue Teeter
Carol Sue Teeter, 84, of Marquette, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at her residence. Carol was born in Sullivan, Indiana on January 18, 1938, a daughter of Dorothy (Bennett) and Guy Godfrey. Carol attended Sullivan grade schools, elementary school and graduated from Sullivan High School, Sullivan, Indiana...
Big help needed in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The need for volunteer mentors in Reno County with Big Brothers Big Sisters is at an all-time high. According to the agency, over 80 youth in Reno County have asked for a Big and are waiting to be matched. A few hours each month including youth...
Wichita roads will close for railroad repairs
The Kansas & Oklahoma (K&O) Railroad plans to begin maintenance work on the railroad tracks and crossings east of the Arkansas River and south of Lincoln.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 4
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Barboza, Garnett Frances April; 27; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Outside warrant/NCIC hit. NAME:...
Cheryl “Sue” (Logan) Johnson
Cheryl “Sue” Johnson, 70, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away September 29, 2022, at her home. She was born February 1, 1952, in Concordia, Kansas, the daughter of Carl and Betty Christensen Logan. Sue has resided in Lyons since 2017, formerly of Concordia. She graduated from Concordia High School and later received a Word Processing Degree from Concordia Community College. Sue was a homemaker. She was an avid bingo player; enjoyed going fishing; liked watching all sports, especially the Kansas City Chiefs, and loved her cat, Sam. Cheryl was united in marriage with Clarence Johnson. They later divorced. She is survived by her three sons, John Paul Storey of Wichita, KS, Wesley T. Storey of Carson City, NV, and Bryce Dean Johnson and wife Kara of Lyons, KS; three brothers, Steve Logan and wife Donna of Beloit, KS, Kevin Fulton of Jamestown, KS, and Kim Fulton of Concordia, KS; sister, Rita Lewis of Douglas, KS; grandchildren, Brooke Ashlee Storey, Blake Elliott Storey, Temple Link and wife Rachel and their four children, Levi Gillespie and wife Lindsey and their three children, and Jayme Gillespie; great-granddaughter, Daina Raine Lucas; and numerous nieces and nephews . Sue is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ike Logan; and two sisters, Kathy Fulton and Donna Rae Fulton. Private family services will take place at a later date. Burial will be at Jamestown Cemetery, Jamestown, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Wheatland Fishing Has No Boundaries in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Jillian’s Farewell and Thank You!
My heart is with heavy this afternoon as I wrap up my last day on Good Day Kansas at KSN. It is difficult to find the right words to express my gratitude for this opportunity. Creating and starting a brand new show with a new type of programming to our market featuring the amazing stories of Kansas with our viewers has been an incredible ride!
Barton County tax sale scheduled for Oct. 11
Two years of preparation have led up to the Barton County tax sale on Oct. 11. The sale is typically held annually on properties with delinquent taxes after three years, but COVID-19 shut down the sale last year. County treasurer Jim Jordan said the final quarter of the year is always the busiest for his office, and this year is no exception.
Great Bend Co-op rebranding with new name following merger
Two cooperatives, one from Kansas and one from Oklahoma, are teaming up to build a better grower solution for their members. In June of 2022, members of Farmers Cooperative of Carmen, OK voted to merge with Great Bend Co-op (KS) beginning Oct. 1, 2022. With the merger will come a new name and new logo, as they will operate under the name American Plains Co-op.
Wendell D. Becker
Wendell D. Becker, 61, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Newton Medical Center. He was born January 6, 1961 in Moundridge, the son of LeRoy E. and Mildred (Becker) Becker. He was employed at various occupations, working at Pine Village the last 13 yrs. as supervisor...
