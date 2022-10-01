Read full article on original website
Temple News
Owls defeat Dragons with last-second goal
Temple Field Hockey (9-3, 1-1 Big East Conference) defeated Drexel University (6-5, 0-2 Colonial Athletic Association Conference) 3-2 at Temple Sports Complex. With no time remaining in the game, the Owls were awarded their sixth corner of the match and sophomore midfielder Tess Muller was able to score the game-winner on a sweeping shot to give the Owls their ninth win of the season.
Temple News
Owls suffer narrow defeat to Cougars
Temple University Volleyball (7-8,1-3 American Athletic Conference) lost 3-1 in a four-set match against The University of Houston (13-2, 4-0 American) in their fourth conference game of the season on Sunday afternoon at McGonigle Hall. After splitting the first two sets 1-1, the Owls collapsed in the third set and could not match the energy of a tough second set to lose to the Cougars.
Temple News
Owls fall short in homecoming loss to Scarlet Knights
