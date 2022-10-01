Temple University Volleyball (7-8,1-3 American Athletic Conference) lost 3-1 in a four-set match against The University of Houston (13-2, 4-0 American) in their fourth conference game of the season on Sunday afternoon at McGonigle Hall. After splitting the first two sets 1-1, the Owls collapsed in the third set and could not match the energy of a tough second set to lose to the Cougars.

