Temple News

Owls defeat Dragons with last-second goal

Temple Field Hockey (9-3, 1-1 Big East Conference) defeated Drexel University (6-5, 0-2 Colonial Athletic Association Conference) 3-2 at Temple Sports Complex. With no time remaining in the game, the Owls were awarded their sixth corner of the match and sophomore midfielder Tess Muller was able to score the game-winner on a sweeping shot to give the Owls their ninth win of the season.
Temple News

Owls suffer narrow defeat to Cougars

Temple University Volleyball (7-8,1-3 American Athletic Conference) lost 3-1 in a four-set match against The University of Houston (13-2, 4-0 American) in their fourth conference game of the season on Sunday afternoon at McGonigle Hall. After splitting the first two sets 1-1, the Owls collapsed in the third set and could not match the energy of a tough second set to lose to the Cougars.
