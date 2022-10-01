Read full article on original website
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX

Sorority life in San Antonio
Greek Showcase offers students the opportunity to join a sorority on campus or within the city. SAN ANTONIO– On Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) fraternity and sorority life hosted the Greek Showcase at Chapel Auditorium. The event featured on-campus sororities and two city-wide chapters that students could join.

Homecoming Season Has Begun!
This slideshow requires JavaScript. SAN ANTONIO—Hello Saints! Who’s ready for a weekend of fun? Family, friends, current students, faculty/staff and alumni are welcomed to attend OLLU Homecoming 2017. All homecoming events will begin on November 2 through November 5. Many organizations and departments such as, Saints Productions Board, OLLU Greek Council, Student Leadership and Development, Alumni/Family Relations and much more are hosting events all weekend long. Make sure to check your email daily for information regarding the listed events or head over to the OLLU website for the weekend schedule and more. This is a year for new experience and endless memories, don’t miss out! We hope to see you at most of the events listed below.
One Of The World's Longest Light Tunnels Is Returning To Texas This Year
The light show will return this holiday season.

Steps to Take before Filing for a San Antonio Divorce
When divorce seems imminent, spouses may find themselves uncertain of how to proceed and what to expect from a Texas divorce. While each state sets forth the laws that may impact how a legal divorce dissolves the marriage, the Lone Star State has established specific legal procedures and steps that must be followed to begin and ultimately finalize a divorce.

Mosquito Management with San Antonio Metro Health
Mosquitos are the worst. San Antonio Metro Health is encouraging the community to take steps to help prevent mosquito breeding and bites. Here with more is Joel Lara with SA Metro Health. Take a look to learn more!. For more information:. SAN ANTONIO METRO HEALTH.

Gutierrez- Yantis united in marrige
Kristina Gutierrez and Clayton Yantis, both of Houston, were united in marriage at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022 at La Cantera Resort and Spa in San Antonio, Texas. The bride is the daughter of America Garza of Laredo, Texas. Gutierrez is the granddaughter of Maria Christner of Zapata, Texas.
Centro Cultural Aztlan announces the 14th Annual Mole Festival
SAN ANTONIO — Get your taste buds ready!. Centro Cultural Aztlan has announced the 14th Annual Mole Festival, which benefits the Centro Cultural Aztlan’s year-long programming, while promoting the Chicano/a and Latino/a Culture. 20 of the best Moles in San Antonio will be prepared and generously donated by...

San Antonio Zoo offering $8 admission Tuesday for Bexar County residents
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is hosting another locals day for Bexar County residents on Tuesday. Locals can hit up the No. 1 zoo in Texas on July 29 for just $8. Admission is regularly $23.50 for adults and $18.57 for children ages 3 to 11. Discounted...
Food experts: Find the best tacos in the world at these Texas restaurants
What taco is best? Chicken, steak, pork, breakfast, well inherently yes, but no, the answer is Texas taco. Oops, sorry, "What is, Texas tacos."

Fresh fit leads to fresh start: San Antonio nonprofit provides free, new clothing to at-risk youths
SAN ANTONIO – The right fit can make all the difference and a local nonprofit is providing free, new clothes and shoes to at-risk youth in our area with hopes of inspiring them to feel more confident at school and around friends. Cathy Hamilton started San Antonio Threads in...

‘Salsa Magic’ event will showcase dancing lessons and LatinX culture
Students, faculty and staff can slip on their dancing shoes and learn about Latin culture during a salsa lesson 4 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Ceremony Room of Patriots’ Casa at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. The university is hosting “Salsa Magic” as part of LatinX Heritage Month.

San Antonio Takes in Scores of Pets Displaced by Hurricane Ian
The San Antonio Humane Society is taking in more than 100 dogs and cats that were stranded by Hurricane Ian. The pets are coming from Florida animal shelters that have been overwhelmed in recent days. It's nothing new for the San Antonio shelter, which brought in animals after Hurricanes Harvey, Ida and Laura. Volunteers and staffers worked through the last several days preparing the shelter for the new arrivals, including building more kennels. They left San Antonio yesterday morning to travel to Florida to pick up their new tenants.

Local Health Care nonprofit helps bring over 30 food pantries across the city and wants to expand
SAN ANTONIO – A local health care nonprofit is tackling hunger and food insecurity by installing mini food pantries across the city. Since starting the project last year, Community First Health Plans has built over 30 food pantries and is impacting area schools, including Harlandale ISD. “We all know...

One of the longest light tunnels in the world is returning to the San Antonio area this holiday season
SELMA, Texas – The drive-thru holiday light display known as the Light Park is returning to the San Antonio area for a second year. Officials with the Light Park announced Monday that discounted pre-season tickets are now on sale. Pre-season tickets are discounted to $28 per vehicle and are...

Schertz job fair to also feature jobs in Seguin, NB
(Seguin) — Job opportunities will all be on the table today in nearby Schertz. The Seguin Economic Development Corporation (the Seguin EDC), the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation (NBEDC), and the Schertz Economic Development Corporation (Schertz EDC) are again partnering to host the 3rd Regional Job Fair of 2022. The event will be held today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schertz Civic Center.
San Antonio among the nation's politest cities, according to a recent report
Although several Texas cities ranked among America's most friendly, Houston was named one of the rudest.
COVID Tracker: Start of October continues positive trends for San Antonio, Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County continues to be in the lowest risk threshold for COVID-19 spread after September yielded the fewest number of new cases in the community since May—all positive signs as colder weather arrives and doctors warn of a potential surge in flu cases this winter.

Nearly half of San Antonio teens polled report feeling helpless, survey says
SAN ANTONIO – A mental health survey conducted in San Antonio found nearly 50% of people ages 12 to 19 are experiencing mental health issues. The survey found an even higher rate of mental health issues among LGBTQ+ and gender diverse youth. The San Antonio Teen Mental Survey was...
San Antonio-based eatery Las Palapas opens first location in Austin
Las Palapas opened its first Austin location in mid-August at 7409 RR 620 N. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Las Palapas, a Mexican cuisine-style restaurant with over 20 locations in Central Texas, opened its first Austin location in mid-August at 7409 RR 620 N., Austin. Menu items include enchiladas, taco plates and breakfast tacos.

Wiener dog races to return to San Antonio area for Dachtoberfest
HELOTES, Texas – Speedy weenies are returning to the San Antonio area to take their turn at the track. Dachtoberfest, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Helotes Fair Grounds. The event has previously been held at Retama Park Race Track.
