This slideshow requires JavaScript. SAN ANTONIO—Hello Saints! Who’s ready for a weekend of fun? Family, friends, current students, faculty/staff and alumni are welcomed to attend OLLU Homecoming 2017. All homecoming events will begin on November 2 through November 5. Many organizations and departments such as, Saints Productions Board, OLLU Greek Council, Student Leadership and Development, Alumni/Family Relations and much more are hosting events all weekend long. Make sure to check your email daily for information regarding the listed events or head over to the OLLU website for the weekend schedule and more. This is a year for new experience and endless memories, don’t miss out! We hope to see you at most of the events listed below.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO