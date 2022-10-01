ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakefrontollu.com

Sorority life in San Antonio

Greek Showcase offers students the opportunity to join a sorority on campus or within the city. SAN ANTONIO– On Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) fraternity and sorority life hosted the Greek Showcase at Chapel Auditorium. The event featured on-campus sororities and two city-wide chapters that students could join.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
lakefrontollu.com

Homecoming Season Has Begun!

This slideshow requires JavaScript. SAN ANTONIO—Hello Saints! Who’s ready for a weekend of fun? Family, friends, current students, faculty/staff and alumni are welcomed to attend OLLU Homecoming 2017. All homecoming events will begin on November 2 through November 5. Many organizations and departments such as, Saints Productions Board, OLLU Greek Council, Student Leadership and Development, Alumni/Family Relations and much more are hosting events all weekend long. Make sure to check your email daily for information regarding the listed events or head over to the OLLU website for the weekend schedule and more. This is a year for new experience and endless memories, don’t miss out! We hope to see you at most of the events listed below.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Steps to Take before Filing for a San Antonio Divorce

When divorce seems imminent, spouses may find themselves uncertain of how to proceed and what to expect from a Texas divorce. While each state sets forth the laws that may impact how a legal divorce dissolves the marriage, the Lone Star State has established specific legal procedures and steps that must be followed to begin and ultimately finalize a divorce.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Art, TX
San Antonio, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
news4sanantonio.com

Mosquito Management with San Antonio Metro Health

Mosquitos are the worst. San Antonio Metro Health is encouraging the community to take steps to help prevent mosquito breeding and bites. Here with more is Joel Lara with SA Metro Health. Take a look to learn more!. For more information:. SAN ANTONIO METRO HEALTH.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
lambcountyleadernews.com

Gutierrez- Yantis united in marrige

Kristina Gutierrez and Clayton Yantis, both of Houston, were united in marriage at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022 at La Cantera Resort and Spa in San Antonio, Texas. The bride is the daughter of America Garza of Laredo, Texas. Gutierrez is the granddaughter of Maria Christner of Zapata, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus College#Club Rush San Antonio#The Lake University#Art Ink
iheart.com

San Antonio Takes in Scores of Pets Displaced by Hurricane Ian

The San Antonio Humane Society is taking in more than 100 dogs and cats that were stranded by Hurricane Ian. The pets are coming from Florida animal shelters that have been overwhelmed in recent days. It's nothing new for the San Antonio shelter, which brought in animals after Hurricanes Harvey, Ida and Laura. Volunteers and staffers worked through the last several days preparing the shelter for the new arrivals, including building more kennels. They left San Antonio yesterday morning to travel to Florida to pick up their new tenants.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
seguintoday.com

Schertz job fair to also feature jobs in Seguin, NB

(Seguin) — Job opportunities will all be on the table today in nearby Schertz. The Seguin Economic Development Corporation (the Seguin EDC), the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation (NBEDC), and the Schertz Economic Development Corporation (Schertz EDC) are again partnering to host the 3rd Regional Job Fair of 2022. The event will be held today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schertz Civic Center.
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

Wiener dog races to return to San Antonio area for Dachtoberfest

HELOTES, Texas – Speedy weenies are returning to the San Antonio area to take their turn at the track. Dachtoberfest, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Helotes Fair Grounds. The event has previously been held at Retama Park Race Track.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy