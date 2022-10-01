Read full article on original website
Related
iowa.media
ACTION ALERT: Tell the Des Moines City Council to vote NO on abortion
As we reported last month, City Council Member Josh Mandelbaum wants Des Moines to ignore pro-life laws on the books in Iowa, and for Iowa taxpayers to pay travel expenses for city employees who seek out-of-state abortions. To that end, he has written a pro-abortion proposal that he is trying...
iowa.media
Don’t let poverty rob you of dental wellness
Sure, you know that good teeth are important, but you don’t have dental insurance. This is a legitimate concern, and Dallas County Health recognizes that many people are in this situation. To be clear, dental wellness involves more than teeth. Periodontal (gum) disease has been linked to heart disease,...
Comments / 0