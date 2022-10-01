ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, IA

Comments / 0

Related
iowa.media

Don’t let poverty rob you of dental wellness

Sure, you know that good teeth are important, but you don’t have dental insurance. This is a legitimate concern, and Dallas County Health recognizes that many people are in this situation. To be clear, dental wellness involves more than teeth. Periodontal (gum) disease has been linked to heart disease,...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy