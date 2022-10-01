Read full article on original website
Jamestown–(KFGO/KNFL) Bismarck Century holds a three-shot lead over Red River after the first day of the Class A Girls Golf Tournament at the Jamestown Country Club. Century scored a team mark of 318 today. Red River is second at 321, with Mandan and Fargo Davies tied for 3rd place at 333.
(KFGO/KNFL) Sheyenne and Northern Cass remain #1 in their respective classes in the North Dakota high school volleyball rankings, which are voted by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters (NDAPSSA). Sheyenne (17-0) received eight of ten first place votes, with defending champion Bismarck Century receiving the...
JAMESTOWN (KFGO/KNFL)-Bismarck Century won the Class A Girls Golf title today at the Jamestown Golf Club. The Patriots matched their day one score of 318 with another team score of 318 to win by ten shots over Red River. It is the seventh team title for Century. Fargo Davies finished...
