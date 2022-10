Move over, Roger Maris: New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has hit his 62nd home run of the 2022 MLB season, setting the single-season record for the American League. His 62nd home run -- which came off Texas Rangers righty Jesus Tinoco on Tuesday in the Yankees' final series of the regular season -- moved him past Maris, who held the previous Junior Circuit record with 61 home runs in 1961. Judge also broke Maris' famed franchise record, previously held by Babe Ruth, who hit 60 in 1927. Now, Judge joins Ruth and Maris as the only AL players to hit 60 or more home runs in a season.

BRONX, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO