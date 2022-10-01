Read full article on original website
Friends Helping to Reshape the World
Ramon Flanigan and Sameer Ahmed have bridged racial and cultural gaps that consume so many others. Both are graduates of Southern Methodist University. Ramon, whose ancestral roots are in America, and Ahmed whose family came to America from India have dedicated their lives to community wellness, healthcare, and inclusion. And as much as possible they pursue those goals together.
THOMAS MUHAMMAD REMEMBERED: Program honors long-time activist, community organizer
A celebration of the life of activist, philanthropist and community organizer Thomas Ali Muhammad will be held at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters, Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11a.m. Mr. Muhammad was a man who wore many hats and he has also been referred to as an historian,...
Open Letter from Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson
You probably know that I am not afraid to vote against a city budget. After all, back in 2020, I did just that. That was because the budget then didn’t meet residents’ needs to the levels it could have and should have. The budget that year included public safety cutbacks, lacked meaningful tax relief, and did not provide for sufficient infrastructure spending.
Parkland Media Pitches
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month – Parkland offers no-cost mammograms, education. During October, Parkland Health will offer events throughout Dallas County to promote breast health and breast cancer awareness. Parkland will host itsannual “Come Together for the Cure” Breast Health and Wellness Expo on two Saturdays this month (10/8 and 10/15). The interactive event for breast cancer fighters, survivors, caregivers and friends will feature Parkland financial assistance, breast health education and community resources, blood pressure/glucose screenings, flu shots and more. The events will also offer no-cost mammograms for those registering in advance.
Dallas-based non-profit to offer ‘on-the-job’ training to marginalized filmmaking communities
DALLAS, TEXAS — Reel Shot Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization providing opportunities to inspire underrepresented filmmakers through job shadowing and training with industry professionals on feature and short films. Reel Shot, Inc. is proud to announce the kick off our second motion picture project beginning in November. Reel...
