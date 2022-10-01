ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Friends Helping to Reshape the World

Ramon Flanigan and Sameer Ahmed have bridged racial and cultural gaps that consume so many others. Both are graduates of Southern Methodist University. Ramon, whose ancestral roots are in America, and Ahmed whose family came to America from India have dedicated their lives to community wellness, healthcare, and inclusion. And as much as possible they pursue those goals together.
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
Open Letter from Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson

You probably know that I am not afraid to vote against a city budget. After all, back in 2020, I did just that. That was because the budget then didn’t meet residents’ needs to the levels it could have and should have. The budget that year included public safety cutbacks, lacked meaningful tax relief, and did not provide for sufficient infrastructure spending.
DALLAS, TX
Parkland Media Pitches

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month – Parkland offers no-cost mammograms, education. During October, Parkland Health will offer events throughout Dallas County to promote breast health and breast cancer awareness. Parkland will host itsannual “Come Together for the Cure” Breast Health and Wellness Expo on two Saturdays this month (10/8 and 10/15). The interactive event for breast cancer fighters, survivors, caregivers and friends will feature Parkland financial assistance, breast health education and community resources, blood pressure/glucose screenings, flu shots and more. The events will also offer no-cost mammograms for those registering in advance.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Dallas County, TX
