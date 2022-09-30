ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kitco.com

European shares kick off last quarter of 2022 on upbeat note

Oct 3 (Reuters) - European shares gained on Monday, in a positive start to the last quarter of this year, as a slew of bleak economic activity data helped ease some jitters around the pace of monetary policy tightening by central banks to stamp out runaway inflation. The region-wide STOXX...
STOCKS
kitco.com

UK shares record best day in months; Greggs surges on higher sales

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The UK's main stock indexes rallied sharply on Tuesday, extending gains for a third straight session as the fall in global bond yields spurred appetite for riskier equities, with investors scooping up beaten down shares of financials, retailers and commodity companies. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE)...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

HSBC taps JP Morgan for potential Canada exit -source

TORONTO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - HSBC is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co as the UK lender reviews its Canada business for a potential sale, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Earlier, HSBC said it is considering selling its business in Canada, worth billions of dollars,...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Stocks up, yields retreat as investors eye slower manufacturing

Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Monday at the start of the final quarter of a tumultuous year in which investors fretted about aggressive interest rate hikes against the backdrop of historically hot inflation and fears of slowing economic growth. Ten of the 11 major S&P 500...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Bank of England reaffirms willingness to buy long-dated gilts

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of England issued a statement on Monday in which it said it was reaffirming its willingness to buy up to 5 billion pounds ($5.65 billion) of long-dated gilts at each of its daily reverse auctions, subject to a reserve price. Earlier on Monday,...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Safe-haven buying boosts gold, silver prices sharply higher

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are posting strong gains in midday U.S. trading Monday. Silver is...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Credit Suisse in market spotlight despite moves to calm concerns

ZURICH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse shares slid by as much as 11.5% and its bonds hit record lows on Monday amid concerns about the bank's ability to revamp its business and bolster its capital after a string of losses precipitated a strategy reboot. While Credit Suisse's recent problems...
STOCKS
kitco.com

CPM Trade Signal - October 3, 2022

Prices as of 12:34 p.m. EDT Comex 3 October 2022 $1,698.10 (Basis the December 2022 Comex Contract). Initial Timeframe: 3 October 2022 to 14 October 2022. Gold prices rallied today following the release of weaker than expected manufacturing data from the U.S. It had been expected that economic activity would slow, but a softer than anticipated ISM manufacturing index figure suggests a U.S. economy that is slowing at a faster rate than could be wanted by markets in general. Gold reached $1,702.90 before backing off thus far today. Increased price volatility is expected to continue. Later this week, the release of U.S. employment data should provide more into U.S. economic conditions. Gold prices could head higher should this data disappoint markets.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold price up on safe-haven demand amid nervous marketplace

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly higher in early U.S. trading Monday, as the precious metals are once again catching a bit of a safe-haven bid as the stock and financial markets remain very jittery. December gold was last up $4.90 at $1,676.80 and December silver was up $0.546 at $19.585.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Major Gulf markets mixed in early trade; Saudi extends gains

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Monday, ahead of OPEC+'s monthly meet this week, with the Saudi index on course to extend gains for a fourth session. The benchmark index (.TASI) in Saudi Arabia advanced 1.1%, buoyed by a 1.5%...
WORLD
kitco.com

U.S. households to sell $100 billion worth of stocks next year, says Goldman

(Kitco News) Despite a positive start to the fourth quarter, households could sell $100 billion worth of equities next year, according to Goldman Sachs. "Rising rates are causing a shift in investor mindsets from TINA (`There Is No Alternative') to TARA (`There Are Reasonable Alternatives'), indicating a weakening outlook for equity demand going forward," Goldman's head of U.S. equity strategy David Kostin said in a note. "We expect households to sell $100 billion in equities in 2023."
MARKETS
kitco.com

S&P Global says UK tax cut u-turn doesn't affect rating warning

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - S&P Global said Britain's decision on Monday to abandon a tax cut for the country's highest earners did not "materially affect" the economics behind Friday's move to put the UK's AA credit rating on a downgrade warning. "We consider that the decision to reverse the...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Crypto SWOT: Bitcoin could be due for a bit of a victory this quarter, says Bloomberg

Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Quant, rising 33.86%. The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority has approved the crypto operations of Revolut, a key step for the British fintech's ambitions to expand in the space, reports Bloomberg. The registration comes after Revolut spent months relying on temporary permission to operate its crypto-asset business. The firm was among a dozen others that received an extension to get their applications or affairs in order after a March deadline passed, the article explains.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Wall Street futures climb 1% as Treasury yields retreat

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures rose more than 1% on Tuesday as a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields boosted the demand for stocks, with investors waiting for more economic data to gauge the monetary tightening path. Data on job openings and factory orders will be in focus after...
STOCKS
kitco.com

HSBC eyes sale of Canada business

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - HSBC is considering selling its Canada business, one of the biggest international banking brands in the country, a spokesperson for the bank said on Tuesday, as it looks to beef up returns pressed for by its largest shareholder. "We are currently reviewing our strategic options...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Nasdaq jumps as easing Treasury yields lift growth stocks; Twitter surges

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq led Wall Street higher on Tuesday, powered by megacap growth and technology stocks as U.S. Treasury yields dipped, while Twitter Inc jumped on reports Elon Musk is proposing to go ahead with his original offer for the social media firm. If gains hold, the...
STOCKS

