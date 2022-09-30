Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
European shares kick off last quarter of 2022 on upbeat note
Oct 3 (Reuters) - European shares gained on Monday, in a positive start to the last quarter of this year, as a slew of bleak economic activity data helped ease some jitters around the pace of monetary policy tightening by central banks to stamp out runaway inflation. The region-wide STOXX...
kitco.com
Sterling climbs after tax plan reversal, dollar also weaker against other major currencies
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Sterling jumped against the dollar on Monday after Britain reversed a plan to cut the highest rate of income tax, and the dollar was also down against other major currencies. The pound rose against the dollar after media reports of the u-turn to its...
kitco.com
UK shares record best day in months; Greggs surges on higher sales
Oct 4 (Reuters) - The UK's main stock indexes rallied sharply on Tuesday, extending gains for a third straight session as the fall in global bond yields spurred appetite for riskier equities, with investors scooping up beaten down shares of financials, retailers and commodity companies. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE)...
kitco.com
HSBC taps JP Morgan for potential Canada exit -source
TORONTO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - HSBC is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co as the UK lender reviews its Canada business for a potential sale, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Earlier, HSBC said it is considering selling its business in Canada, worth billions of dollars,...
RELATED PEOPLE
kitco.com
Buying opportunity before Fed pivot: Silver price is going to $500, U.S. dollar will crash - Robert Kiyosaki
(Kitco News) In another message to his followers, best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki said it is time to use the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance to buy more gold, silver and Bitcoin. As the Fed gets ready to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points for...
kitco.com
Stocks up, yields retreat as investors eye slower manufacturing
Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Monday at the start of the final quarter of a tumultuous year in which investors fretted about aggressive interest rate hikes against the backdrop of historically hot inflation and fears of slowing economic growth. Ten of the 11 major S&P 500...
kitco.com
Bank of England reaffirms willingness to buy long-dated gilts
LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of England issued a statement on Monday in which it said it was reaffirming its willingness to buy up to 5 billion pounds ($5.65 billion) of long-dated gilts at each of its daily reverse auctions, subject to a reserve price. Earlier on Monday,...
kitco.com
Wall Street surges, yields slide for second day as investors eye weaker economic data
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks and oil extended a comeback into a second straight day while U.S. Treasury yields slid on hopes that global efforts by central banks to fight inflation may ease in the future. A new report showing U.S. job openings dropping, a weaker read of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kitco.com
Safe-haven buying boosts gold, silver prices sharply higher
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are posting strong gains in midday U.S. trading Monday. Silver is...
kitco.com
Credit Suisse in market spotlight despite moves to calm concerns
ZURICH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse shares slid by as much as 11.5% and its bonds hit record lows on Monday amid concerns about the bank's ability to revamp its business and bolster its capital after a string of losses precipitated a strategy reboot. While Credit Suisse's recent problems...
kitco.com
CPM Trade Signal - October 3, 2022
Prices as of 12:34 p.m. EDT Comex 3 October 2022 $1,698.10 (Basis the December 2022 Comex Contract). Initial Timeframe: 3 October 2022 to 14 October 2022. Gold prices rallied today following the release of weaker than expected manufacturing data from the U.S. It had been expected that economic activity would slow, but a softer than anticipated ISM manufacturing index figure suggests a U.S. economy that is slowing at a faster rate than could be wanted by markets in general. Gold reached $1,702.90 before backing off thus far today. Increased price volatility is expected to continue. Later this week, the release of U.S. employment data should provide more into U.S. economic conditions. Gold prices could head higher should this data disappoint markets.
kitco.com
Gold price up on safe-haven demand amid nervous marketplace
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly higher in early U.S. trading Monday, as the precious metals are once again catching a bit of a safe-haven bid as the stock and financial markets remain very jittery. December gold was last up $4.90 at $1,676.80 and December silver was up $0.546 at $19.585.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kitco.com
Major Gulf markets mixed in early trade; Saudi extends gains
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Monday, ahead of OPEC+'s monthly meet this week, with the Saudi index on course to extend gains for a fourth session. The benchmark index (.TASI) in Saudi Arabia advanced 1.1%, buoyed by a 1.5%...
kitco.com
U.S. households to sell $100 billion worth of stocks next year, says Goldman
(Kitco News) Despite a positive start to the fourth quarter, households could sell $100 billion worth of equities next year, according to Goldman Sachs. "Rising rates are causing a shift in investor mindsets from TINA (`There Is No Alternative') to TARA (`There Are Reasonable Alternatives'), indicating a weakening outlook for equity demand going forward," Goldman's head of U.S. equity strategy David Kostin said in a note. "We expect households to sell $100 billion in equities in 2023."
kitco.com
S&P Global says UK tax cut u-turn doesn't affect rating warning
LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - S&P Global said Britain's decision on Monday to abandon a tax cut for the country's highest earners did not "materially affect" the economics behind Friday's move to put the UK's AA credit rating on a downgrade warning. "We consider that the decision to reverse the...
kitco.com
Crypto SWOT: Bitcoin could be due for a bit of a victory this quarter, says Bloomberg
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Quant, rising 33.86%. The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority has approved the crypto operations of Revolut, a key step for the British fintech's ambitions to expand in the space, reports Bloomberg. The registration comes after Revolut spent months relying on temporary permission to operate its crypto-asset business. The firm was among a dozen others that received an extension to get their applications or affairs in order after a March deadline passed, the article explains.
kitco.com
Wall Street futures climb 1% as Treasury yields retreat
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures rose more than 1% on Tuesday as a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields boosted the demand for stocks, with investors waiting for more economic data to gauge the monetary tightening path. Data on job openings and factory orders will be in focus after...
kitco.com
HSBC eyes sale of Canada business
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - HSBC is considering selling its Canada business, one of the biggest international banking brands in the country, a spokesperson for the bank said on Tuesday, as it looks to beef up returns pressed for by its largest shareholder. "We are currently reviewing our strategic options...
kitco.com
UK looking at long-term energy contracts with other countries - PM Truss
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Tuesday the government was looking at long term energy contracts with other countries but had not yet signed any deals. Asked by reporters if she was considering buying Norwegian gas, Truss said: "We will move forward on our...
kitco.com
Nasdaq jumps as easing Treasury yields lift growth stocks; Twitter surges
Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq led Wall Street higher on Tuesday, powered by megacap growth and technology stocks as U.S. Treasury yields dipped, while Twitter Inc jumped on reports Elon Musk is proposing to go ahead with his original offer for the social media firm. If gains hold, the...
Comments / 0