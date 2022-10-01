Read full article on original website
‘This is my art. What are you doing?’ Man’s art seized by game wardens
An out of state traveling artist, who tried to sell his wares at an Oklahoma City swap meet, is now low on stock after he said game wardens confiscated his art.
Best double cheeseburger in American being served at new Flycatcher Club
Now open and serving what the Food Network's Alton Brown called the best double cheeseburger in America, The Flycatcher Club is located at 1137 NW 2nd next to Beer City Music Hall and Fair-Weather Friend brewery. Flycatcher is operated by the proprietors of Bar Arbolada and also offers other food...
Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN
Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN’s “22 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country’s most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
This OKC Museum Is The First Certified Autism Center In Oklahoma
Museums are a great place to learn about history, art and so much more. Oklahoma is full of fun, educational museums for the whole family to enjoy. But often times, museums are not an option for families who have loved ones with autism or sensory needs. But recently, the National...
KOCO
Community gathers to raise money to send fallen officer’s family to Washington D.C.
EDMOND, Okla. — Officers and fans gathered to raise money to send a fallen officer’s family to Washington D.C. The goal of Sunday’s softball tournament was to raise money for fallen Edmond Police Sgt. C.J. Nelson’s family to go to Washington D.C. Dozens of officers and fans gathered at the Hall of Fame stadium for an all-day event.
Disneyland secrets: Areas the public can’t go
The Disneyland Resort seems filled with magic – even some that's hidden from guests.
OK woman searching for mom’s ashes lost in the mail, says USPS asked if the package is replaceable
A Mustang woman is on the search for her mother's ashes after she said it was never delivered last week.
Adults-only Halloween-themed event coming to Science Museum Oklahoma
Couples looking for a fun Halloween-themed date night don't have to look very far.
The Crafted House
A two-story concrete structure stands out amongst the sea of wooden houses along the east side of the University of Central Oklahoma campus. The modern-looking house with its curved roof is the brainchild of architect, George Winters. “Smaller houses are needed in Edmond,” Winters said. “I don’t build homes for...
‘A miracle the whole way,’ Oklahoma baby born 18 weeks premature continues to defy the odds
In her 10 months of life, little Eris has undergone a dozen surgeries and exceeded doctors expectations.
Oklahoma City reminds residents how to properly drain pool water
It’s officially fall, which means pool owners are beginning to close their backyard pools. The City wants to remind residents it is illegal to release chlorinated pool water down storm drains. Water flowing from neighborhood storm drains isn’t filtered before it drains into local streams and reservoirs. “Aquatic...
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
Korean street food vendor opens in Penn Square
Korean street food vendor Oh!K-dog has opened in Penn Square Mall. They serve a variety of Korean rice hotdogs, egg toast, mochi donuts, and fruit drinks. Sbarro has also opened in the mall as has Spunkies Soul Food.
Great beer, wine and BBQ – all in one place
EL RENO – The best in Oklahoma beer, wine and barbecue is coming to central Canadian County … all in one place, on one special day this month. The inaugural Oklahoma Wine, Brew & BBQ Festival will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Canadian County Expo & Event Center, 3001 Jensen Road East.
Guthrie historic downtown district soon to be home to pop-up shop park
GUTHRIE, Okla. — Guthrie’s historic downtown district will soon be home to a pop-up shop park, year-round. The city hopes the development will bring new life to downtown and give small startups a chance to kick-start their business. One of the lots the city is looking at will serve as a retail incubator, letting retailers start small and work their way up.
Park Avenue Thrift Customers & Donors Help Give Back
ENID, OK - On Saturday, October 1st, Park Avenue Thrift celebrated 15 years in business. They offered a variety of specials and asked their customers and donors to vote for their favorite nonprofit whenever they shopped or donated that day. The nine most voted nonprofits would receive $500 for their organization.
8-year-old Norman boy honored for saving classmate at school
NORMAN, Okla. — An 8-year-old Norman boy was honored for saving his classmate in school. It’s not every day you meet a child hero, but KOCO 5 wants to introduce you to one. His name is Garrett Brown and he is a student in Norman. Brown performed the...
OKC Zoo’s adult Halloween event, Haunt The Zoo: All Grown Up set for Oct. 28
OKLAHOMA CITY - Discover what goes bump in the night at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up! Presented by COOP Ale Works, Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up descends upon the Zoo on Friday, October 28, from 7 to 11 p.m. offering thrill seekers, 21 and older, this exclusive opportunity to celebrate Halloween.
Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three
CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
THE FRONTIER: In deep-red Oklahoma, the race for governor is tightening | News
Gov. Kevin Stitt was expected to coast to an easy victory in the November election in deep-red Oklahoma, but the race has tightened after the overturn of Roe v. Wade and attacks from dark money groups. While the political climate in Oklahoma still favors Stitt, the latest polling from Oklahoma...
