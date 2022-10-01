ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

greateroklahomacity.com

Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN

Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN’s “22 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country’s most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
edmondoutlook.com

The Crafted House

A two-story concrete structure stands out amongst the sea of wooden houses along the east side of the University of Central Oklahoma campus. The modern-looking house with its curved roof is the brainchild of architect, George Winters. “Smaller houses are needed in Edmond,” Winters said. “I don’t build homes for...
EDMOND, OK
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma City reminds residents how to properly drain pool water

It’s officially fall, which means pool owners are beginning to close their backyard pools. The City wants to remind residents it is illegal to release chlorinated pool water down storm drains. Water flowing from neighborhood storm drains isn’t filtered before it drains into local streams and reservoirs. “Aquatic...
okctalk.com

Korean street food vendor opens in Penn Square

Korean street food vendor Oh!K-dog has opened in Penn Square Mall. They serve a variety of Korean rice hotdogs, egg toast, mochi donuts, and fruit drinks. Sbarro has also opened in the mall as has Spunkies Soul Food.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Great beer, wine and BBQ – all in one place

EL RENO – The best in Oklahoma beer, wine and barbecue is coming to central Canadian County … all in one place, on one special day this month. The inaugural Oklahoma Wine, Brew & BBQ Festival will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Canadian County Expo & Event Center, 3001 Jensen Road East.
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Guthrie historic downtown district soon to be home to pop-up shop park

GUTHRIE, Okla. — Guthrie’s historic downtown district will soon be home to a pop-up shop park, year-round. The city hopes the development will bring new life to downtown and give small startups a chance to kick-start their business. One of the lots the city is looking at will serve as a retail incubator, letting retailers start small and work their way up.
GUTHRIE, OK
enidbuzz.com

Park Avenue Thrift Customers & Donors Help Give Back

ENID, OK - On Saturday, October 1st, Park Avenue Thrift celebrated 15 years in business. They offered a variety of specials and asked their customers and donors to vote for their favorite nonprofit whenever they shopped or donated that day. The nine most voted nonprofits would receive $500 for their organization.
ENID, OK
KOCO

8-year-old Norman boy honored for saving classmate at school

NORMAN, Okla. — An 8-year-old Norman boy was honored for saving his classmate in school. It’s not every day you meet a child hero, but KOCO 5 wants to introduce you to one. His name is Garrett Brown and he is a student in Norman. Brown performed the...
NORMAN, OK
city-sentinel.com

OKC Zoo’s adult Halloween event, Haunt The Zoo: All Grown Up set for Oct. 28

OKLAHOMA CITY - Discover what goes bump in the night at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up! Presented by COOP Ale Works, Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up descends upon the Zoo on Friday, October 28, from 7 to 11 p.m. offering thrill seekers, 21 and older, this exclusive opportunity to celebrate Halloween.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK

