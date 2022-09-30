ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Overwatch 2 Kiriko guide: Abilities, how to play & unlock

Kiriko is a brand new support hero coming to Overwatch 2 through the new season 1 Battle Pass. Here’s everything we know about this new fighter. With Overwatch 2 introducing brand new elements to the beloved fast-paced first-person shooter, one character has caught the eye of many. Kiriko is the first hero to be unlocked in the game’s season 1 battle pass and comes with a multitude of weapons, abilities, and skins.
Pokemon trainers celebrate their anniversary with epic custom Pokemon card

A Pokemon training couple has melted the hearts of the internet after showing off a fantastic custom card to celebrate their one-year anniversary. Over the past 25 years, Pokemon has brought people together via video games, card collecting, and even anime. And sometimes, trainers catch feelings for one another while trying to catch Pokemon.
FIFA 23 AcceleRATE has made players faster than ever in Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 fans have been left slightly baffled by the new AcceleRATE feature that is making some players move faster than ever, especially when equipped with the Architect chemistry style. With the release of FIFA 23, EA SPORTS have added a whole bunch of new features to what will be...
Overwatch 2 server status: Is Overwatch 2 down?

Overwatch 2 servers are guaranteed to experience issues where players around the world struggle to connect to the game. Here’s everything you need to know about Overwatch’s 2 server status. The launch period of Overwatch 2 may be an exciting time with countless fresh features, new characters, and...
CoD pro Shotzzy buys Warzone teammates new monitors after hearing they played on TVs

OpTic Gaming movement king Shotzzy offered to buy his Warzone teammates some high-end gaming monitors to help them out after learning they played on 65” TV screens. When it comes to getting the most out of Warzone, the top players are pushing every part of their setup. Whether its a custom PC build, top-of-the-range mouse and keyboard, or monitors tuned for gaming with high-refresh rates in mind, there’s always something to help boost performance that little bit extra.
Apex Legends introduces solo mode on mobile but leaves out PC & console versions

Apex Legends mobile has brought in a solo game mode, however, there is no word yet on whether the new feature will be coming to the PC and console versions of the game. While it was leaked and hinted at back in June 2022 that mobile would be getting the solo mode before PC and console, the recent patch notes for Apex Legends mobile have now confirmed this to be true.
Simple Apex Legends trick reduces sprint to fire time drastically

Apex Legends players have uncovered a ‘Sprintout cancel’ trick that drastically reduces the sprint to fire time when running with a weapon. It’s been a little over three years since Apex Legends first launched, and as Respawn Entertainment keeps adding new legends to the battle royale, players keep finding new ways to play the game.
Overwatch players share final in-game moments as servers go down for OW2

The Overwatch servers have finally gone down in preparation for the sequel’s launch, resulting in players sharing their favorite experiences from the first game and their final moments. Overwatch 2 is finally going live on October 4, and with it, the original game is being morphed into OW2. To...
Riot gives League of Legends’ top lane love in Season 13 overhaul

“Top lane has been languishing” in Riot’s words, so the League of Legends developers are finally sending the role some love in a big Season 13 overhaul. Changes to items, gold, and experience will make the long lane a focal point of Summoner’s Rift. It’s become a...
Apex Legends streamer slams “stupid” chat after berating his wife again on Twitch

A Twitch streamer brushed off “stupid” viewers after they called him out for raging at his wife live on stream, screaming about the way she was playing Apex Legends. The streamer, who goes by the name of officialglockoma, can be seen regularly streaming alongside his significant other. He has under 1,000 followers on Twitch and the couple grinds competitive game modes on a regular basis.
Will Greninja return in Pokemon Ultimate Journeys? Ash’s final team rumors

Pokemon anime fans are speculating which Pokemon Ash will bring with him to the final Championship battle against Leon in Pokemon Ultimate Journeys, and many hope to see the return of a Kalos favorite. Pokemon anime fans are preparing for the Pokemon World Coronation Series Tournament final battle, and many...
Overwatch 2 starting heroes: Full starting roster for new players

Overwatch 2 introduces new heroes, a new Battle Pass, and so much more. But not all characters will be initially available. Here are all the starting heroes you can enjoy when starting Overwatch 2. With Overwatch 2 bringing back the fast-paced first-person shooter many know and love, new heroes have...
Can you play Overwatch 2 on Steam Deck?

Can you play Overwatch 2 on your Steam Deck? If you’re unsure whether Blizzard Entertainment’s multiplayer shooter will run on Valve’s handheld console, here’s everything you need to know. Overwatch 2 arrives on several platforms on October 4, as Blizzard Entertainment unleashes a new era for...
Aydan calls for Warzone controller aim assist nerfs to tackle “unfair” advantage

Aim assist has been a point of contention in Warzone since the game’s release and Aydan has now called for the developers to nerf it. While both PC and console have their own unique advantages and disadvantages in Warzone, there’s no denying how potent controller aim assist is. From quickly snapping onto targets in close-quarter fights to effortlessly slide canceling around the battlefield, controller players certainly have a lot of advantages.
VIDEO GAMES

