Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Lizzo asked to perform at James Madison’s historic Virginia home
After Lizzo was invited by the Library of Congress to play President James Madison’s 200-year-old crystal flute, his estate has asked her to perform at his home-turned-museum in Virginia.Oct. 4, 2022.
Kristen's surprise brings smiles to families at the State Fair of Virginia
The State Fair of Virginia wrapped up its run at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell on Sunday, October 2.
WTKR
Car care tips for cooler weather with AAA on Coast Live
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Kyle Loftus from AAA joins Coast Live during "Car Care Month" to share what you should look for on your car as the weather gets colder.
WTKR
Pet safety tips for the holidays with Chesapeake Humane Society on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chesapeake Humane Society's Emily Friedland stops by Coast Live to discuss how to keep your pet safe from seasonal dangers throughout the holidays, such as foods, plants, or decorations. Chesapeake Humane has adorable animals that are available for adoption right now! For more information, visit...
PETS・
RELATED PEOPLE
northernvirginiamag.com
Enter Northern Virginia Magazine’s 2022 Makeover Giveaway
Has it been way too long since you’ve changed up your look? Wish an expert could help you revamp your hair and makeup? Tell us about it!. As part of Northern Virginia Magazine’s annual Best Salons feature, we’re looking for a few lucky men and women to pamper.
44th Annual Suffolk Peanut Festival kicks off next weekend
SUFFOLK, Va. — The weather forecast this weekend put a stop to several happenings across Hampton Roads, including the parade for the Suffolk Peanut Festival. After that announcement, Festival Publicity Coordinator Theresa Earles said they heard rumors in the community that the four-day main festival that follows the parade, got canceled.
WTKR
Teeth whitening solutions with Power Swabs on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lifestyle Expert Courtney Perna joins Coast Live to discuss how to save 40 percent on teeth whitening with Power Swabs!
Tidal flooding impacts seen across Hampton Roads Monday
Parts of Hampton Roads were underwater Monday as tidal flooding impacted the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will your house flood? Map shows hour-by-hour storm surge on Virginia coast
Residents worried that they may be at risk for flooding can now use the Virginia Institute of Marine Science's Tidewatch Map to find out how high the water is expected to rise in their location.
Raising Canes is opening two new locations in Virginia
Raising Canes is making its way back to the Hampton Roads community with two new restaurant locations later this fall.
USS Gerald R. Ford leaves Hampton Roads on first deployment
Tuesday marked a historic day in Hampton Roads as hundreds of sailors deployed on the USS Gerald R. Ford for the ship's first deployment.
5 Spooky Places in Virginia That Are Considered Haunted and Where To Find Them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Virginia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian destruction in Virginia
Though the storm had weakened significantly by the time it reached Virginia, it was still strong enough to bring flooding and winds strong enough to knock down trees to the Norfolk area.
Updates: High tide and coastal flooding in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
‘I always felt I could win’: Virginia Beach man wins $359,000 playing lottery
In September, Tim Kleppe played the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 with EZ Match game and used a computer-generated set of numbers for his ticket. Later, when he checked his ticket, he realized it had all five winning numbers to win the $359,138 jackpot.
Region braces for coastal flooding, high winds and rain as nor'easter forms off coast
NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
Tidal flooding still an issue, but lower than predicted
As residents get ready, here is what you can expect from the storm and how cities are preparing.
Local schools release plans for Tuesday following tidal flooding
The majority of public schools in Norfolk are expected to return to normal operations Tuesday except for Norfolk.
How many millions of dollars is your city in Hampton Roads paying in overtime?
Millions of your tax dollars are spent paying overtime in cities across the region and the shortage of police officers is putting a strain on the system.
13newsnow.com
Hampton Roads cities declare emergencies ahead of nor'easter flooding
Flooding could be as bad as during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Chincoteague, Gloucester, Hampton, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach have all declared emergencies.
Comments / 0