Savannah, MO

Savannah FFA visits NCMC Barton Farm Campus

By News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
Students from Savannah R-III FFA visited NCMC Barton Farm Campus.

The North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus recently hosted 125 members of the Savannah FFA Chapter. During their visit, students received a demonstration from Zach Trout, an MFA precision specialist, about technology applications used in modern-day agriculture. NCMC students also led groups on tours of Barton Farm and demonstrations on drone technology, farm safety, livestock evaluation and handling.

“It’s always a great day when we can host prospective and future NCMC Pirates at Barton,” said Rustin Jumps, NCMC agriculture instructor and Barton Farm manager.

