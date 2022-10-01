Savannah FFA visits NCMC Barton Farm Campus
The North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus recently hosted 125 members of the Savannah FFA Chapter. During their visit, students received a demonstration from Zach Trout, an MFA precision specialist, about technology applications used in modern-day agriculture. NCMC students also led groups on tours of Barton Farm and demonstrations on drone technology, farm safety, livestock evaluation and handling.
“It’s always a great day when we can host prospective and future NCMC Pirates at Barton,” said Rustin Jumps, NCMC agriculture instructor and Barton Farm manager.
