Johnny A. Honeycutt
Johnny Amos Honeycutt, 84, Wabash, died at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor East, Wabash. He was born April 17, 1938. Johnny married Patsy Ann Lane on Nov. 5, 1955; she preceded him in death. He is survived by three children, Judy (Bob) Gaines, Michael...
Richard C. Sheets
Richard C. Sheets, 82, Columbia City, died at 9:58 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. He was born June 29, 1940. Survivors include his son Chad (Angela) Sheets, Albion; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Conrad G. Neff — UPDATED
Conrad G. Neff, 91, New Paris, died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, surrounded by his family in his home in New Paris. Born Feb. 27, 1931, in rural Bourbon, he was the son of Clarence and Freeda (Eaglebarger) Neff. Conrad was a 1949 graduate of New Paris High School and...
Victor I. Cunningham
Victor I. Cunningham, 77, Columbia City, died at 12:45 p.m. Friday Sept. 30, 2022, at Majestic Care of West Allen, Fort Wayne. He was born Dec. 24, 1944. He married Billie Cunningham; she survives in Columbia City. He is also survived by his children Keith (Jennifer) Cunningham, Kouts, Richard (Erin)...
Leona L. Trowbridge
Leona L. Trowbridge, 78, Wakarusa, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Wakarusa. She was born Dec. 8, 1943. On Aug. 25, 1962, she married Gene H. Trowbridge, and he preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons Larry (Melody) Trowbridge Sr., Wakarusa and Bruce (Sally) Trowbridge,...
Delmar Estep Sr.
Delmar Estep Sr., 69, Mentone, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. He was born Dec. 5, 1952, in Matewan, W.Va., the son of the late James and Alta (Blankenship) Estep. On July 3, 1971, Delmar married Mary (Wadkins) Estep in Warsaw. He retired from Superior Wood Products after 30 years with the company. Delmar loved the time he spent with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren; he was a sports fan who liked University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball and Miami Dolphins football.
Wilma R. Tilson
Wilma Tilson, 100, Logansport, formerly of Rochester and Indianapolis, died at 6:17 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Logansport. She was born Oct. 14, 1921. She married Leonard Tilson; he preceded her in death. Survivors include her children, Eva Richards, Jasper, Kathleen (William) Ward, Ludington, Mich....
Rosella Shinkel
Rosella Ann “Rosie” Shinkel, 73, Churubusco, died Sept. 27, 2022, at Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Avilla. She was born Nov. 20, 1948. Rosie was married to Gregory L. Shinkel on May 25, 1973; he survives. She is also survived by her two brothers, Stan (Kathy) Koeneman and Jerry...
Frances J. Kottkamp
Frances J. Kottkamp, 84, Rochester, died at 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Wynnfield Crossing, Rochester. She was born Dec. 27, 1937. On Oct. 17, 1959, she married Ronald R. Kottkamp. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her sons, Kenneth A. (fiance’ Karen Cook), Kewanna and Keith A....
Joe Lyle Harris
Joe L. Harris, 97, Warsaw, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Joe was born Sept. 30, 1925, in Rushsylvania, Ohio, the son of C. Lloyd and Bonnie (Hartsell) Harris. He was united in marriage to Patricia “JoAn” Liston on Jan. 1, 1947. He was...
The Uncanny Similarities Of Joe Shepherd And Ambrose Bierce
WARSAW – My mouth dropped open as I saw that the World’s Greatest Curmudgeon had also been an extraordinarily handsome man. The black and white photo did not lie. Although I had not heard about him, in 1868 the face, talents, and sardonic wit of Warsaw, Ind., native Ambrose Bierce were legendary. I closed the history book and made a phone call to someone who might help me find out more.
L. Gene Longmire — PENDING
L. Gene Longmire, 68, Warsaw, died at 10:48 p.m. Oct.1, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Calvin Eugene Koontz
Calvin Eugene Koontz, 96, Plymouth, passed away at 5:20 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, peacefully at his home. Calvin was born Sept. 7, 1926. On Dec. 31, 1946, he married Evelyn Lucille Huff; she preceded him in death. He is survived by four children, Gregory Koontz, Morgantown, Kendall Koontz, Bremen,...
Johanna ‘Faye’ Van Geloof
Johanna “Faye” Van Geloof, 95, North Manchester, formerly of Corona, Calif., died Oct. 2, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. Faye was born July 1, 1927. On July 28, 1948, Faye married the love of her life, Arthur Van Geloof; he preceded her in death. She is...
October First Friday To Feature Chili For Charity
WARSAW — Main Street Warsaw is excited to host Chili for Charity during October First Friday in downtown Warsaw on Oct. 7. Each participant in the Chili Cook Off has selected a nonprofit to represent. Attendees will be able to sample chili for a suggested donation to the nonprofit.
KYLA Holds First Meeting Of The Year
WARSAW — The 28th class of the Kosciusko Youth Leadership Academy recently kicked off another year with their first meeting and a student mixer both held at the Baker Youth Club. This year’s class is made up of 35 students in their junior year from seven area high schools:...
Don Evans Runyan — UPDATED
Don Evans Runyan, 84, Warsaw, died Friday Sept. 30, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. He was born June 16, 1938, in Indianapolis, the son of (the late) George and Ruth (Williams) Runyan. Don served in the U.S. Army Reserves. On June 25, 1961, he married Valerie (Grove) Runyan in Indianapolis. Don retired from commercial sales for Indiana Bell Telephone and United Telephone. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Indianapolis. He was also a member of the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club and formerly served on the board at Beaman Home. Don had an interest in computers and locksmithing, assisting family and friends whenever necessary.
Kosciusko GOP To Have Fall Fish Fry Wednesday
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Republican Party has its Fall Fish Fry on Wednesday, Oct. 5. It’s 4-7 p.m. at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds. Indoor dining and carryout will be available. The cost is $11 for adults and $6 for kids 5-12. Children under age 5 are free.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 4:32 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, East Epworth Forest Road, east of North Sixth Trail, North Webster. Drivers: Carlos X. Xique Cuanetl, 55, East Sumac Lane, North Webster; and Ronald A. Tackitt, 60, East CR 650N, Leesburg. Xique Cuanetl’s and Tackitt’s vehicles collided. Damage: Up to $10,000.
Annual Kosciusko County Shrine Turkey Shoot Set For Oct. 14-15
ETNA GREEN — The Annual Shrine Turkey Shoot will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16, Saturday and Sunday, at Beeson’s Gun Range, 8994 West CR 25 South, Etna Green (just off Crystal Lake Road). Over the years, thousands of local sportsmen and their families have supported the Kosciusko County Shrine Club in raising thousands of dollars to support our multiple missions for Kosciusko County.
