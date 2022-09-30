In an overview of Southern Utah’s complex cliffs and canyons, a map of Arches National Park may not look like much. From a distance it seems nothing more than a rocky hilltop over Moab, and its boundaries pale in comparison of size with Utah’s other national parks. The wonder is not so much the scale, however, it’s the intricacy of Arches that sets it apart. This park is home to the greatest concentration of stone arches in the world, and they form in a geologic wonderland of other creations like fins, domes, towers, bowls, slots, caves, and more.

UTAH STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO