7 Best Hikes in Arches National Park

In an overview of Southern Utah’s complex cliffs and canyons, a map of Arches National Park may not look like much. From a distance it seems nothing more than a rocky hilltop over Moab, and its boundaries pale in comparison of size with Utah’s other national parks. The wonder is not so much the scale, however, it’s the intricacy of Arches that sets it apart. This park is home to the greatest concentration of stone arches in the world, and they form in a geologic wonderland of other creations like fins, domes, towers, bowls, slots, caves, and more.
Tourist Jumps Over Rail at Grand Canyon National Park, Local Man Goes Off on Him: VIDEO

One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon is truly something you have to see to believe. The canyon tells the story of nearly two billion years of Earth’s geological history. Over that unfathomable span of time, the Colorado River has carved away layer after layer of rock, creating a canyon 277 miles in length, up to 18 miles in width, and more than 6,000 feet at its deepest point.
What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?

If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region.  The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet.  How […]
Yellowstone National Park Closes West Thumb Geyser Basin ‘Until Further Notice’ Due to ‘Hazardous Fumes’

Yellowstone National Park‘s West Thumb Geyser Basin is officially closed due to hazardous conditions and fumes. Here’s what we know. On Monday afternoon, park officials would alert media that “West Thumb Geyser Basin, located in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, will be closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions.”
Woman Falls 900 Feet To Death While Hiking On Colorado's Capitol Peak

A woman fell 900 feet to her death while climbing Capitol Peak, known to be one of the most difficult mountains to climb in Colorado, officials said. Rescue crews arrived after hikers nearby witnessed the fall and called 911. A man made the call at 7:56 a.m. Saturday and reported...
WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Bridge Quakes as Bison Thunder Past Tourists

“They’re shaking the whole bridge!” Watch as this massive herd of Yellowstone National Park bison give car-bound tourists the ultimate show. What’s the best rule of thumb when viewing wildlife in Yellowstone or any national park? Do so from within your vehicle! Thankfully, that’s exactly what this couple did in the Wyoming section of the park. Otherwise, they would’ve gone the way of Mufasa in The Lion King.
Body found at Arches National Park in Moab

ARCHES NATIONAL PARK, MOAB, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Staff members at Arches National Park have reported the discovery a “deceased female” whose body was located early Saturday night. According to a press release from the National Park Service, the body was recovered by a...
Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story… Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles. Established in 1872, it’s the first national park in the United States and widely accepted as the first national park in the […] The post Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
