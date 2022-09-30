Read full article on original website
7 Best Hikes in Arches National Park
In an overview of Southern Utah’s complex cliffs and canyons, a map of Arches National Park may not look like much. From a distance it seems nothing more than a rocky hilltop over Moab, and its boundaries pale in comparison of size with Utah’s other national parks. The wonder is not so much the scale, however, it’s the intricacy of Arches that sets it apart. This park is home to the greatest concentration of stone arches in the world, and they form in a geologic wonderland of other creations like fins, domes, towers, bowls, slots, caves, and more.
Tourist Jumps Over Rail at Grand Canyon National Park, Local Man Goes Off on Him: VIDEO
One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon is truly something you have to see to believe. The canyon tells the story of nearly two billion years of Earth’s geological history. Over that unfathomable span of time, the Colorado River has carved away layer after layer of rock, creating a canyon 277 miles in length, up to 18 miles in width, and more than 6,000 feet at its deepest point.
Moron Tries Hand-Feeding Bison Near Yellowstone National Park, And It Goes Exactly How You’d Expect: VIDEO
The American bison is a majestic creature. They are the largest land-dwelling mammal in North America. They might seem to be slow-moving and lethargic. But make no mistake they can pack a mean punch and represent a real danger to humans. Especially if you’re foolish enough to get too close.
The Latter-day Saint ghost town that keeps emerging from Lake Mead
The severe drought conditions around Lake Mead have revealed the ghost town of St. Thomas.
Yellowstone Wolf Pack Surrounds Grizzly Bear In “Once In A Lifetime” Footage
Every year, millions and millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park, but not everybody gets a show like this. Captured by Yellowstone Adam Brubaker of Tied to Nature, the video picks up in the Hayden Valley area of Yellowstone with a couple of wolves from Wapiti Lake Pack and a curious grizzly bear.
What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?
If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region. The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet. How […]
Female body recovered from Arches National Park
An investigation is underway after a person was found dead Saturday in Arches National Park, officials said.
Glacier National Park Tourist Arrested After Repeatedly Crashing Car Into Historic Wall
Officials from Glacier National Park have arrested an individual after the man crashed into one of the park’s historic walls, multiple times. The man was reported to be in police custody after officials received several reports regarding the individual’s dangerous driving. The driver was on the Going-to-the-Sun Road early Saturday morning.
WATCH: Child at Rocky Mountain National Park Walks Right Up to a Moose
Yellowstone National Park has become infamous for attracting a multitude of “tourons,” a creative combination of “tourist” and “moron.” However, the below clip actually comes from Rocky Mountain National Park. The footage shows a young girl, filmed by her mother, walking right up to a female moose. Check it out.
One dead, multiple injured after motorboat accident at Grand Canyon National Park
One person was killed and multiple people were injured after a motorboat flipped over on the Colorado River within Grand Canyon National Park on Saturday, according to a statement posted on the park's Twitter account. The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado...
Yellowstone National Park Closes West Thumb Geyser Basin ‘Until Further Notice’ Due to ‘Hazardous Fumes’
Yellowstone National Park‘s West Thumb Geyser Basin is officially closed due to hazardous conditions and fumes. Here’s what we know. On Monday afternoon, park officials would alert media that “West Thumb Geyser Basin, located in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, will be closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions.”
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Limps Off the Road After Being Hit by Car in Yellowstone National Park
A grizzly bear was recently hit by a car in Yellowstone National Park and was recorded limping back into the woods, according to a report from videographer Mike Godfrey, manager of wilderness website At Home in Wild Spaces, who caught the aftermath of the incident on camera. Somewhere between Grant...
International Business Times
Woman Falls 900 Feet To Death While Hiking On Colorado's Capitol Peak
A woman fell 900 feet to her death while climbing Capitol Peak, known to be one of the most difficult mountains to climb in Colorado, officials said. Rescue crews arrived after hikers nearby witnessed the fall and called 911. A man made the call at 7:56 a.m. Saturday and reported...
Rocky Mountain National Park Recovers Body of 25-Year-Old Climber on Longs Peak
Over the weekend, Rocky Mountain National Park announced that an unidentified man had died somewhere near the Keyhole Route of Longs Peak. As of September 20, the park has recovered the body of Russell Jacobs, 25, from Westminster, Colorado. On Friday, Jacobs had gotten lost on the 14,259-feet-tall Longs Peak...
WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Bridge Quakes as Bison Thunder Past Tourists
“They’re shaking the whole bridge!” Watch as this massive herd of Yellowstone National Park bison give car-bound tourists the ultimate show. What’s the best rule of thumb when viewing wildlife in Yellowstone or any national park? Do so from within your vehicle! Thankfully, that’s exactly what this couple did in the Wyoming section of the park. Otherwise, they would’ve gone the way of Mufasa in The Lion King.
Knucklehead Tourists Hover Around Big Mountain Goat & Its Baby at Glacier National Park: VIDEO
National and State Parks across the country each have their own set of rules, unique to the landscape and particular wildlife of the area. Every single one of them, however, has at least one in common: do not approach the wildlife. Regardless of whether it’s a bison, elk, mountain goat,...
Watch Yellowstone Bison Cause Visitor’s Car to Bounce on Bridge
It's a bit unsettling when you are driving across a bridge only to find that it's bouncing. That's exactly what happened to some visitors in Yellowstone National Park this week as that "bouncing" was because of a very large and enthusiastic herd of bison. Kevin Robert Madigan shared this video...
Gephardt Daily
Body found at Arches National Park in Moab
ARCHES NATIONAL PARK, MOAB, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Staff members at Arches National Park have reported the discovery a “deceased female” whose body was located early Saturday night. According to a press release from the National Park Service, the body was recovered by a...
Elk Slips And Tumbles Down Waterfall, Lands Right At The Feet Of Stunned Hunter
Don’t go chasing waterfalls. I’m not exactly sure what that means, but it seems like solid advice. Plus, it comes from the same band that brought us the legendary jam “No Scrubs,” and if there has been better advice brought forth via song, I don’t think I’ve heard it.
Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story… Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles. Established in 1872, it’s the first national park in the United States and widely accepted as the first national park in the […] The post Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
