Read full article on original website
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Oct. 4, 2022
Torch club members elected senior Paige Carter as this year’s president. Bud McConnaughey is vice-president and Lorraine Roberts is secretary. The Cedar Post, the SHS newspaper, is the only weekly high school printed newspaper in Idaho, according to Mike Borden, SHS senior and CP staffer. The CP staff is advised by Mr. Bob Hamilton.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Verla Lorena Jones, 95
Verla Lorena Jones, 95, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Athol, Idaho. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the New Song Bible Church in Sagle, Idaho. Verla was born March 4, 1927, in Greenwood, Wis., to Skyles and Alma Carruthers....
Bonner County Daily Bee
VIDEO: Washington amongst top five most expensive states to buy a home
SPOKANE, Wash. — According to Homebuyer.com, Washington is one of the top five most expensive states to purchase a home. Despite the mortgage company reporting the evergreen state tips the national scale, real estate agent Melissa Murphy said home buying in Spokane is more practical today than recent years.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Steve Johnson is honest and fair
A brief request of Bonner and Boundary county voters: Please write in Steve Johnson for District 1 senator. Don’t forget to fill in the box beside his name to make your vote count. I know you’ve heard or read it many times by now but it bears repeating. Steve...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Sept. 15, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. A trespass was reported in the Mountain Springs Drive area at 8:12 a.m. Report of an injury accident in Samuels on White Tail...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Concert features Masters of Hawaiian Music
SANDPOINT — You’re invited to an evening basking in the music of the islands on Wednesday. The Pend Oreille Arts Council is presenting Masters of Hawaiian Music featuring three Grammy Award-winning artists: George Kahumoku Jr., Daniel Ho and Tia Carrere. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Panida Theater in Sandpoint. Tickets are $28 for adults and $10 for youths/students.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Join Johnson's fast-growing list of supporters
May 17 was a sad day for the citizens of Bonner and Boundary counties. In a closed election, Sen. Jim Woodward lost the primary to Scott Herndon. Voter turnout was modest, resulting in the loss of a popular incumbent and an upset by Herndon, the master of nasty and deceitful campaign tactics. And have you heard that Herndon’s campaign is under investigation by the Idaho Secretary of State for violation of campaign finance laws?
Bonner County Daily Bee
Student facing charges after threats
SANDPOINT — A Sandpoint High School student is facing criminal charges after he posted threats of violence against local schools on social media. Local law enforcement and Lake Pend Oreille School District officials were put on high alert Monday morning after Sandpoint Middle School and Sandpoint High School received threats of violence over the social media platform TikTok.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bonner County Daily Bee
Two killed in motorcycle crash
Two people have died as a result of a motorcycle collision Sunday. Idaho State Police said the gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was southbound Highway 41 near Blanchard when the rider failed to maintain lane. The motorcycle crossed left of center, ran off the highway off the east shoulder and went into a tree line.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldog soccer caps off season with win over Lake City
SANDPOINT – It took them over half the game to truly find their stride, but the Sandpoint Bulldogs boys soccer turned it on in the second half of Tuesday night’s home game against Lake City to end their regular season on a strong note. “In the first half,...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Couple arrested over drug allegations
SANDPOINT — Sandpoint Police executed a search warrant at the American Best Value Inn after finding one of their patrons with fentanyl near the premises. According to the misdemeanor citation, Daryl Nickolas David, 25, was contacted by police in the 90 block of N. Fifth Avenue when police found controlled substances on his person and obtained a search warrant for his hotel room.
Comments / 0