Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldog soccer caps off season with win over Lake City
SANDPOINT – It took them over half the game to truly find their stride, but the Sandpoint Bulldogs boys soccer turned it on in the second half of Tuesday night’s home game against Lake City to end their regular season on a strong note. “In the first half,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC terminates Fort Ground Grill lease
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College is terminating its agreement to lease the Fort Ground Grill back to the seller the college agreed to purchase it from last summer. NIC Interim Vice President of Finance Sarah Garcia confirmed Monday that the college gave the seller a 60-day notice on Friday.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Verla Lorena Jones, 95
Verla Lorena Jones, 95, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Athol, Idaho. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the New Song Bible Church in Sagle, Idaho. Verla was born March 4, 1927, in Greenwood, Wis., to Skyles and Alma Carruthers....
Gonzaga keeps adding big-time opponents to the schedule
This offseason has been filled with news about big game after big game being added to the Gonzaga men's basketball schedule. The latest news is that the Zags will play an early season exhibition against Tennessee. Dan Dickau takes a look at that matchup plus recaps the other big games ...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane neighborhood shocked over closure of Orchard Avenue Park
SPOKANE, Wash. – Orchard Avenue Park, near the Chief Garry Park neighborhood in northeast Spokane, may be closing down for good after the county decided to not renew it’s contract with Felts Field, the owners of the property. Neighbors say they only found out because crews began disassembling...
‘Big hurry to go nowhere’: New cameras bust speeding drivers on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash — You’ll want to think twice about speeding through school zones on the South Hill. Safety cameras in three school zones; Ferris High School, Adams, and Roosevelt Elementary School started to issue warnings to speeders on Monday. The warning period ends November 1st and the city...
California cat missing for nearly a decade, found 1,000 miles away in North Idaho
HAYDEN, Idaho — It was your typical Monday afternoon in Sanger, Calif., when the phone rang at Susan Moore’s home. It was a conversation she remembers well. “We found your cat,” the caller said. “My cat?” Moore answered. "We found Harriet.”. Moore wasn’t sure what this...
Post Falls to close three urban renewal districts this year
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Post Falls Urban Renewal Agency was created in 1991, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Its stated mission is to foster sound economic and community improvement that enhances the overall quality of life in Post Falls by:. • Providing and improving infrastructure.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Sept. 15, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. A trespass was reported in the Mountain Springs Drive area at 8:12 a.m. Report of an injury accident in Samuels on White Tail...
eastidahonews.com
Couple on trike motorcycle killed in northern Idaho crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. hours on SH-41 near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. A gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was traveling southbound on SH-41 when...
Once A Year Amazing Nature Event Happens Soon Near Tri-Cities
I grew up in the northwest. One of the coolest things my dad used to bring us to go see only happens once a year for month or two. If you want to see what I'm talking about, it is about to start but will be over before you know it.
New school zone cameras in Spokane start sending warnings
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three new school zone cameras will start sending out warnings to drivers who are speeding, starting on Monday, October 3. The cameras on South Bernard Street, South Regal Street and South Ray Street on Spokane’s South Hill were installed before the start of the new school year. They take photos of vehicles that exceed 20 mph in school zones at Ferris High School, Adams Elementary, and Roosevelt Elementary.
‘Not going to be tolerated’: Camp Hope fencing damaged over the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — New pictures sent to the 4 News Now Facebook page shows damage to the Camp Hope fence, which occurred this past weekend. The camp also has a new curfew: people can’t come and go from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The Washington State Department of...
Coeur d’Alene Lake Showing Signs of Recovery, Says Report
COEUR D' ALENE - Certain water quality trends are improving in Coeur d’Alene Lake, according to the National Academy of Sciences’ Future of Water Quality report. The report, which was released Friday, analyzes current and historic water quality data and provides recommendations to preserve the health of the lake.
FOX 28 Spokane
Motorcycle crash in Bonner County leaves 2 dead
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 4 p.m. According to a release, the pair had been south on SH-41 when the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the highway over the east shoulder, and crashed into the tree line. No other vehicles were involved.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Open house to detail firefighting efforts
BONNERS FERRY — An open house detailing efforts to fight the Kootenai River Complex fires is being held today. The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Kootenai Wildlife Refuge barn. There will be no formal presentation and residents are invited to stop by, look at maps and talk to representatives from the fire management team, the Bonners Ferry Ranger District and local government.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Steve Johnson is honest and fair
A brief request of Bonner and Boundary county voters: Please write in Steve Johnson for District 1 senator. Don’t forget to fill in the box beside his name to make your vote count. I know you’ve heard or read it many times by now but it bears repeating. Steve...
Spokane County to file lawsuit against WSDOT to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution for the abatement of Camp Hope. The resolution authorized the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office to sue the Washington State Department of Transportation, which owns the land Camp Hope resides on. The goal is that this will cause Camp Hope to clear out sooner than later. The Prosecutor’s...
Vigil for man shot and killed by police in Hillyard happening on Tuesday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A vigil is being held for a man that was killed by the Spokane Police Department in September. Robert Bradley was shot at his home in Hillyard on September 4. Police shot and killed him while responding to an anti-harassment court order. October 4th marks the...
