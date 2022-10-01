ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

Bulldog soccer caps off season with win over Lake City

SANDPOINT – It took them over half the game to truly find their stride, but the Sandpoint Bulldogs boys soccer turned it on in the second half of Tuesday night’s home game against Lake City to end their regular season on a strong note. “In the first half,...
SANDPOINT, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

NIC terminates Fort Ground Grill lease

COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College is terminating its agreement to lease the Fort Ground Grill back to the seller the college agreed to purchase it from last summer. NIC Interim Vice President of Finance Sarah Garcia confirmed Monday that the college gave the seller a 60-day notice on Friday.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Verla Lorena Jones, 95

Verla Lorena Jones, 95, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Athol, Idaho. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the New Song Bible Church in Sagle, Idaho. Verla was born March 4, 1927, in Greenwood, Wis., to Skyles and Alma Carruthers....
ATHOL, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane neighborhood shocked over closure of Orchard Avenue Park

SPOKANE, Wash. – Orchard Avenue Park, near the Chief Garry Park neighborhood in northeast Spokane, may be closing down for good after the county decided to not renew it’s contract with Felts Field, the owners of the property. Neighbors say they only found out because crews began disassembling...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Post Falls to close three urban renewal districts this year

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Post Falls Urban Renewal Agency was created in 1991, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Its stated mission is to foster sound economic and community improvement that enhances the overall quality of life in Post Falls by:. • Providing and improving infrastructure.
POST FALLS, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Sept. 15, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. A trespass was reported in the Mountain Springs Drive area at 8:12 a.m. Report of an injury accident in Samuels on White Tail...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Couple on trike motorcycle killed in northern Idaho crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. hours on SH-41 near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. A gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was traveling southbound on SH-41 when...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM2

New school zone cameras in Spokane start sending warnings

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three new school zone cameras will start sending out warnings to drivers who are speeding, starting on Monday, October 3. The cameras on South Bernard Street, South Regal Street and South Ray Street on Spokane’s South Hill were installed before the start of the new school year. They take photos of vehicles that exceed 20 mph in school zones at Ferris High School, Adams Elementary, and Roosevelt Elementary.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Motorcycle crash in Bonner County leaves 2 dead

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 4 p.m. According to a release, the pair had been south on SH-41 when the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the highway over the east shoulder, and crashed into the tree line. No other vehicles were involved.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Open house to detail firefighting efforts

BONNERS FERRY — An open house detailing efforts to fight the Kootenai River Complex fires is being held today. The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Kootenai Wildlife Refuge barn. There will be no formal presentation and residents are invited to stop by, look at maps and talk to representatives from the fire management team, the Bonners Ferry Ranger District and local government.
BONNERS FERRY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Steve Johnson is honest and fair

A brief request of Bonner and Boundary county voters: Please write in Steve Johnson for District 1 senator. Don’t forget to fill in the box beside his name to make your vote count. I know you’ve heard or read it many times by now but it bears repeating. Steve...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane County to file lawsuit against WSDOT to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution for the abatement of Camp Hope. The resolution authorized the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office to sue the Washington State Department of Transportation, which owns the land Camp Hope resides on. The goal is that this will cause Camp Hope to clear out sooner than later. The Prosecutor’s...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

