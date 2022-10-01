Read full article on original website
Mamma has a gun
2d ago
Sandpoint Police and the Drug Enforcement Agency Bonner County have got it going on! Great job eliminating the trash from our neighborhoods!!
Reply
8
lynda thompson
3d ago
disgusting people should be charged for murder..a 21 year old died from these drugs
Reply
9
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
Couple arrested over drug allegations
SANDPOINT — Sandpoint Police executed a search warrant at the American Best Value Inn after finding one of their patrons with fentanyl near the premises. According to the misdemeanor citation, Daryl Nickolas David, 25, was contacted by police in the 90 block of N. Fifth Avenue when police found controlled substances on his person and obtained a search warrant for his hotel room.
FOX 28 Spokane
Post Falls police searching for man with felony warrant
POST FALLS, IDAHO – On Oct. 2nd at approximately 5 p.m., the Post Falls Police Department received a phone call saying 31-year-old Post Falls resident, William Vankomen, was at a residence in the 300 block of E Sand Wedge Drive, and had a felony warrant for his arrest. It...
Victim fought off rape suspect by biting his finger, court records say
SPOKANE, Wash. – A rape victim got her attacker to stop and run away by biting his finger, court records say. Ethan Z. Jake, 18, is charged with raping a woman in downtown Spokane late last month. Police believe the attack was random. Court records show Jake walked up to the victim near the Healing Room Ministries on 1st Ave...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sandpoint Police execute drug search warrants
Sandpoint Police executed three search warrants this week at residences of suspected drug dealers. Following one of the warrants, Daryl N. David, 25, of Bonners Ferry, and Rachel J. Straley, 36, of Spokane, Wash., were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and cited and released for possession of paraphernalia and frequenting. Charges are pending lab results for the heroin and fentanyl.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man accused of raping woman at random in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested an 18-year-old man for reportedly raping a woman at random in downtown Spokane. The alleged sexual assault happened just after 1 a.m. on September 26. The victim told police she was walking her dog near 1st and Division when Ethan Z. Jake approached her.
City asked to approve $4 million settlement for man’s death by police
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Public Safety Committee has been officially asked to approve a $4 million settlement to the family of a man shot and killed by Spokane Police. Officers shot and killed David Novak in January 2019. Police said they shot Novak because he was allegedly shooting and yelling racial slurs at his neighbor. It was later discovered...
Five people arrested for drilling holes, stealing gas from cars at dealership
COLBERT, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people suspected of drilling gas tanks at a car dealership and causing thousands of dollars in damage. On Tuesday at around 1 a.m., security at the Lithia Car Dealership near Colbert reported seeing two men dressed in all-black clothing, tugging on car door handles. Deputies arrived at the scene and noted a...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Oldtown man arrested on drug charges
OLDTOWN — An Oldtown man has been arrested on a variety of drug charges after hundreds of pills, multiple drugs, and drug paraphernalia were found by Bonner County deputies Wednesday. Because the investigation is ongoing, sheriff’s office officials said they are not releasing any additional information at this time....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bonner County Daily Bee
Student facing charges after threats
SANDPOINT — A Sandpoint High School student is facing criminal charges after he posted threats of violence against local schools on social media. Local law enforcement and Lake Pend Oreille School District officials were put on high alert Monday morning after Sandpoint Middle School and Sandpoint High School received threats of violence over the social media platform TikTok.
Man suspected of stealing car backs into McDonald’s trying to flee the scene
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly stole someone’s car and tried to run away after backing into a McDonald’s. On Saturday, deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to the scene of a reported stolen vehicle in the parking lot of McDonald’s on South Havana Street. The victim of the theft, who originally reported that their vehicle was stolen two days before, said she found her stolen car, advising that it was backed into a parking stall of the McDonald’s with a white man inside.
eastidahonews.com
Couple on trike motorcycle killed in northern Idaho crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. hours on SH-41 near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. A gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was traveling southbound on SH-41 when...
‘Big hurry to go nowhere’: New cameras bust speeding drivers on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash — You’ll want to think twice about speeding through school zones on the South Hill. Safety cameras in three school zones; Ferris High School, Adams, and Roosevelt Elementary School started to issue warnings to speeders on Monday. The warning period ends November 1st and the city...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vigil for man shot and killed by police in Hillyard happening on Tuesday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A vigil is being held for a man that was killed by the Spokane Police Department in September. Robert Bradley was shot at his home in Hillyard on September 4. Police shot and killed him while responding to an anti-harassment court order. October 4th marks the...
police1.com
Women raped by on-duty police officer files $1M lawsuit
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the women raped by a former Spokane police officer has filed a $1 million claim against the city alleging the police department ignored "red flags" in the officer's behavior. The city allowed Nathan Nash "to use his uniform and authority to prey on women,"...
Deputies arrest man suspected of shooting gun in parking lot dispute
SPOKANE, Wash. — Deputies arrested a man suspected of firing a gun in a dispute over a parking spot. At around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Spokane Valley and Spokane County deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a parking lot on North Pines Road and East Grace Lane. Deputies located three rifle casings near a Dodge truck. There...
New school zone cameras in Spokane start sending warnings
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three new school zone cameras will start sending out warnings to drivers who are speeding, starting on Monday, October 3. The cameras on South Bernard Street, South Regal Street and South Ray Street on Spokane’s South Hill were installed before the start of the new school year. They take photos of vehicles that exceed 20 mph in school zones at Ferris High School, Adams Elementary, and Roosevelt Elementary.
FOX 28 Spokane
Motorcycle crash in Bonner County leaves 2 dead
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 4 p.m. According to a release, the pair had been south on SH-41 when the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the highway over the east shoulder, and crashed into the tree line. No other vehicles were involved.
Spokane Police use bullhorn, flashbang to arrest man, woman
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man and woman at a home in west Spokane Thursday night. Police say the pair had a Department of Corrections warrant, and the man has a history of violent crime and weapon possession. Police used a bullhorn to call the suspects out of the home. A flashbang was also used to arrest one...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Sept. 15, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. A trespass was reported in the Mountain Springs Drive area at 8:12 a.m. Report of an injury accident in Samuels on White Tail...
Comments / 9