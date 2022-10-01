ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark Fork, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

Bulldogs come up just short against Lewiston

A big hitting night by Hailey Roeder wasn't quite enough for the Bulldogs volleyball team to pull off a win as Sandpoint lost to Lewiston on Thursday 25-19, 14-25, 16-25, and 22-25. Roeder had 16 kills and two blocks for the Bulldogs on the volleyball court, Sandpoint coach Karen Alsager...
SANDPOINT, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

NIC terminates Fort Ground Grill lease

COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College is terminating its agreement to lease the Fort Ground Grill back to the seller the college agreed to purchase it from last summer. NIC Interim Vice President of Finance Sarah Garcia confirmed Monday that the college gave the seller a 60-day notice on Friday.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Verla Lorena Jones, 95

Verla Lorena Jones, 95, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Athol, Idaho. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the New Song Bible Church in Sagle, Idaho. Verla was born March 4, 1927, in Greenwood, Wis., to Skyles and Alma Carruthers....
ATHOL, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - Oct. 4, 2022

Torch club members elected senior Paige Carter as this year’s president. Bud McConnaughey is vice-president and Lorraine Roberts is secretary. The Cedar Post, the SHS newspaper, is the only weekly high school printed newspaper in Idaho, according to Mike Borden, SHS senior and CP staffer. The CP staff is advised by Mr. Bob Hamilton.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Post Falls to close three urban renewal districts this year

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Post Falls Urban Renewal Agency was created in 1991, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Its stated mission is to foster sound economic and community improvement that enhances the overall quality of life in Post Falls by:. • Providing and improving infrastructure.
POST FALLS, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Open house to detail firefighting efforts

BONNERS FERRY — An open house detailing efforts to fight the Kootenai River Complex fires is being held today. The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Kootenai Wildlife Refuge barn. There will be no formal presentation and residents are invited to stop by, look at maps and talk to representatives from the fire management team, the Bonners Ferry Ranger District and local government.
BONNERS FERRY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Sept. 15, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. A trespass was reported in the Mountain Springs Drive area at 8:12 a.m. Report of an injury accident in Samuels on White Tail...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Steve Johnson is honest and fair

A brief request of Bonner and Boundary county voters: Please write in Steve Johnson for District 1 senator. Don’t forget to fill in the box beside his name to make your vote count. I know you’ve heard or read it many times by now but it bears repeating. Steve...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Time for a new home

A new building for Anthem Pacific Homes is being constructed at Highway 41 and 16th in Post Falls. Three of the four suites of 1,800 to 2,000 square feet are available for office warehouse flex lease through owner Jeremy Voeller at www.anthempacific.com. Phone 208-981-0448. Email Stacey@anthempacific.com. Back Pocket Bakery opens...
POST FALLS, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Concert features Masters of Hawaiian Music

SANDPOINT — You’re invited to an evening basking in the music of the islands on Wednesday. The Pend Oreille Arts Council is presenting Masters of Hawaiian Music featuring three Grammy Award-winning artists: George Kahumoku Jr., Daniel Ho and Tia Carrere. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Panida Theater in Sandpoint. Tickets are $28 for adults and $10 for youths/students.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Two killed in motorcycle crash

Two people have died as a result of a motorcycle collision Sunday. Idaho State Police said the gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was southbound Highway 41 near Blanchard when the rider failed to maintain lane. The motorcycle crossed left of center, ran off the highway off the east shoulder and went into a tree line.
BLANCHARD, ID
eastidahonews.com

State names 2023 Teacher of the Year

POST FALLS – Treaty Rock Elementary School teacher Karen Lauritzen is Idaho’s 2023 teacher of the year. State superintendent Sherri Ybarra surprised Lauritzen Thursday morning with the news, along with balloons and a $1,000 check, the State Department of Education announced in a press release. Luaritzen hopes to...
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

'It's been a great tool'

COEUR d’ALENE — Ignite cda’s original redevelopment district, the Lake District formed by the Coeur d'Alene City Council in 1997, was a success. That’s how Councilwoman Christie Wood sees it. “We’ve done a lot of tremendous, really good things with urban renewal,” she said. “I think...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Return Idaho to our true values

Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID

