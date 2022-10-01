Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs come up just short against Lewiston
A big hitting night by Hailey Roeder wasn't quite enough for the Bulldogs volleyball team to pull off a win as Sandpoint lost to Lewiston on Thursday 25-19, 14-25, 16-25, and 22-25. Roeder had 16 kills and two blocks for the Bulldogs on the volleyball court, Sandpoint coach Karen Alsager...
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC terminates Fort Ground Grill lease
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College is terminating its agreement to lease the Fort Ground Grill back to the seller the college agreed to purchase it from last summer. NIC Interim Vice President of Finance Sarah Garcia confirmed Monday that the college gave the seller a 60-day notice on Friday.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Verla Lorena Jones, 95
Verla Lorena Jones, 95, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Athol, Idaho. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the New Song Bible Church in Sagle, Idaho. Verla was born March 4, 1927, in Greenwood, Wis., to Skyles and Alma Carruthers....
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Oct. 4, 2022
Torch club members elected senior Paige Carter as this year’s president. Bud McConnaughey is vice-president and Lorraine Roberts is secretary. The Cedar Post, the SHS newspaper, is the only weekly high school printed newspaper in Idaho, according to Mike Borden, SHS senior and CP staffer. The CP staff is advised by Mr. Bob Hamilton.
Air 4 Adventure: Fall colors are coming to Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — The first full week of Fall is coming to an end. Over the next few weeks, the Inland Northwest will be filled with beautiful fall colors. In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we head east to Coeur d’Alene to give you a preview of what you can expect to see when the leaves begin to change.
Post Falls to close three urban renewal districts this year
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Post Falls Urban Renewal Agency was created in 1991, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Its stated mission is to foster sound economic and community improvement that enhances the overall quality of life in Post Falls by:. • Providing and improving infrastructure.
Once A Year Amazing Nature Event Happens Soon Near Tri-Cities
I grew up in the northwest. One of the coolest things my dad used to bring us to go see only happens once a year for month or two. If you want to see what I'm talking about, it is about to start but will be over before you know it.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Open house to detail firefighting efforts
BONNERS FERRY — An open house detailing efforts to fight the Kootenai River Complex fires is being held today. The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Kootenai Wildlife Refuge barn. There will be no formal presentation and residents are invited to stop by, look at maps and talk to representatives from the fire management team, the Bonners Ferry Ranger District and local government.
2 killed in Bonner County motorcycle crash
BONNER CO., Idaho – Two people were killed when they crashed their motorcycle into a tree Sunday afternoon. The Idaho State Police said a 66-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, both from Worley, were driving southbound on SH-41 in Bonner County when they crossed left of center. The motorcycle drove off the east should and crashed into a tree.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Sept. 15, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. A trespass was reported in the Mountain Springs Drive area at 8:12 a.m. Report of an injury accident in Samuels on White Tail...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Steve Johnson is honest and fair
A brief request of Bonner and Boundary county voters: Please write in Steve Johnson for District 1 senator. Don’t forget to fill in the box beside his name to make your vote count. I know you’ve heard or read it many times by now but it bears repeating. Steve...
Coeur d’Alene Lake Showing Signs of Recovery, Says Report
COEUR D' ALENE - Certain water quality trends are improving in Coeur d’Alene Lake, according to the National Academy of Sciences’ Future of Water Quality report. The report, which was released Friday, analyzes current and historic water quality data and provides recommendations to preserve the health of the lake.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Time for a new home
A new building for Anthem Pacific Homes is being constructed at Highway 41 and 16th in Post Falls. Three of the four suites of 1,800 to 2,000 square feet are available for office warehouse flex lease through owner Jeremy Voeller at www.anthempacific.com. Phone 208-981-0448. Email Stacey@anthempacific.com. Back Pocket Bakery opens...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Concert features Masters of Hawaiian Music
SANDPOINT — You’re invited to an evening basking in the music of the islands on Wednesday. The Pend Oreille Arts Council is presenting Masters of Hawaiian Music featuring three Grammy Award-winning artists: George Kahumoku Jr., Daniel Ho and Tia Carrere. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Panida Theater in Sandpoint. Tickets are $28 for adults and $10 for youths/students.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Two killed in motorcycle crash
Two people have died as a result of a motorcycle collision Sunday. Idaho State Police said the gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was southbound Highway 41 near Blanchard when the rider failed to maintain lane. The motorcycle crossed left of center, ran off the highway off the east shoulder and went into a tree line.
Woman killed in wrong way crash on eastbound I-90 in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — A woman was killed in a wrong way crash on eastbound I-90 at around midnight on Friday. The crash occurred at milepost 3 at around 12:26 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 74-year-old woman from Spokane Valley was involved in a head-on collision with a 32-year-old man from Lynnwood. Both drivers were taken to the Kootenai...
eastidahonews.com
State names 2023 Teacher of the Year
POST FALLS – Treaty Rock Elementary School teacher Karen Lauritzen is Idaho’s 2023 teacher of the year. State superintendent Sherri Ybarra surprised Lauritzen Thursday morning with the news, along with balloons and a $1,000 check, the State Department of Education announced in a press release. Luaritzen hopes to...
Coeur d'Alene Press
'It's been a great tool'
COEUR d’ALENE — Ignite cda’s original redevelopment district, the Lake District formed by the Coeur d'Alene City Council in 1997, was a success. That’s how Councilwoman Christie Wood sees it. “We’ve done a lot of tremendous, really good things with urban renewal,” she said. “I think...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Return Idaho to our true values
Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
