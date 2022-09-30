Read full article on original website
New omicron relatives make up nearly 20% of US cases: 4 updates
As BA.5 slowly descends, a collection of omicron relatives now make up 18.7 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases, according to the CDC's latest variant proportion estimates. BA.5 is still dominant, accounting for 81.3 percent of cases for the week ending Oct. 1. BA.4.6 now makes up nearly 13 percent of cases; BF.7 makes up 3.4 percent; BA.2.75 makes up 1.4 percent; and BA.4 makes up 1.1 percent.
Infection preventionists should still mask in patient care areas, APIC says
The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology urges all infection preventionists to maintain mandatory mask requirement policies for all healthcare employees in patient care areas despite the CDC's recent guidance shift. In September, the CDC lifted the mandatory masking recommendation for healthcare workers, instead recommending facilities use its...
California law holds physicians accountable for COVID misinformation
On Sept. 30, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that could revoke the licenses of physicians who spread COVID-19 misinformation. The bill was co-sponsored by the California Medical Association and passed the state Senate Aug. 25. "Many health professionals, including physicians, have been the culprits of this [COVID-19] misinformation...
Prices for more than 1,200 drugs rose faster than inflation: HHS report
From July 2021 to July 2022, costs for 1,216 medications surpassed the 8.5 percent inflation rate, and the average spike in prices was 31.6 percent, an HHS report found. In the analysis, the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation deemed a "significant price change" as treatments that are more than $20 per package and showed at least a 10 percent change or any price change among drugs that are more than $500 per package.
10 states with the largest decreases to travel nurse pay
The average weekly travel nurse pay in September in the U.S. was $3,066, down 17.34 percent from $3,709 during the same month in 2021, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace. This represents the largest year-over-year decrease Vivian Health has seen this year. "It can...
86% of consumers are concerned about health benefits, survey says
An overwhelming majority of U.S. consumers are concerned about high costs affecting their access to healthcare, increasing medical debt and the lack of mental health coverage. Research firms Gravie and Wakefield Research surveyed 1,000 people across the U.S. regarding their outlook on the current state of health benefits, according to an Oct. 4 news release.
New medical debt reporting rules falling short with some Americans: report
New rules designed to prevent medical debt from hurting credit scores are not helping everyone, according to a report from Kaiser Health News and NPR. Equifax, Experian and TransUnion said earlier this year that they would take certain types of medical debt off credit reports. Unpaid medical bills less than $500 will not show up on these credit reports, for example.
HHS invests $27M to expand pediatric mental healthcare
HHS is awarding nearly $27 million to improve and expand mental healthcare for children. The funds will help pediatric patients get the mental healthcare they need and strengthen pediatric mental health services in emergency departments and schools, according to an Oct. 3 news release. The Health Resources and Services Administration...
Oregon to cover health-related climate expenses
Oregon will expand Medicaid coverage to address hunger, homelessness, and climate change. According to a Sept. 28 news release from the Oregon Health Authority, the federal government approved the state's Medicaid waiver. Additionally, Oregon received $1.1 billion in federal funds through Designated State Health Programs. Under the waiver, the funding will address health-related social needs, coverage for certain food assistance, housing supports, and other interventions that are considered medically appropriate, according to the release.
EDs see more patients leaving without care: study
Patients left emergency departments without being seen at record rates in 2021, according to a study published Sept. 30 in JAMA Network Open. Researchers affiliated with New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University and the Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan collected monthly "left without being seen" measures from the EHR vendor Epic. The study spanned 2017, when 365 hospital emergency departments reported this data in Epic, to 2021, when 1,769 hospitals reported.
Delays in FDA's accelerated approval drugs cost US $18B
After Aduhelm failed to gain Medicare coverage amid concerns about its efficacy — despite the FDA placing the Alzheimer's drug on its accelerated approval pathway — an HHS report found the U.S. has spent more than $18 billion on these accelerated drugs from 2018 to 2021 with delays in confirmatory trials.
Amylyx's ALS drug will cost $158K for annual supply
A recently approved amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment will be $158,000 for a year's supply, the product's manufacturer said in a Sept. 30 investor conference call, according to The New York Times. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' ALS drug, Relyvrio, has had a bumpy path. In March, an FDA panel argued that the data...
Hospital floors, employees' shoes may be 'underappreciated source' of MRSA spread: study
Hospital floors and shoes could be an overlooked source for dissemination of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and other healthcare-associated pathogens, according to a study performed at a VA hospital in Ohio. Researchers from Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland examined how...
Viewpoint: Wastewater surveillance raises privacy, consent questions
The accuracy of wastewater surveillance, which can track a sample to somewhere as specific as a home, raises ethical questions regarding privacy and consent, Fortune reported Oct. 2. Despite being a public health tool for decades, wastewater surveillance has become more prevalent since COVID-19, especially in the face of the...
Despite its $3M drugs, Bluebird Bio may not survive
Bluebird Bio sells two of the most expensive drugs on the market, both priced at about $3 million per patient, but they may not be enough to keep the business afloat, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 3. Since August, the FDA has approved two of the Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech...
'We're playing with fire': Lawmaker urges action on fight against superbugs
Lawmakers may miss a crucial window to pass legislation to address the proliferation of drug-resistant infections, also known as superbugs, Politico reported Oct. 2. The PASTEUR Act, introduced in 2020, would create a subscription model for antimicrobial drugs that delinks payments to drug companies from how much medicine they sell. Legislators hope this would help companies survive financially and preserve the powerful new drugs.
Alaska nursing home fined $310K for extended isolation, chronic bedsores on residents
One of Anchorage, Alaska's largest nursing homes was fined more than $310,000 by CMS after investigators discovered multiple instances of extended isolation of and chronic bedsores on residents, the Anchorage Daily News reported Oct. 2. Providence Extended Care, a 90-bed long-term care and rehab facility, failed a federal inspection in...
68% of California county physicians aim to leave public employment: survey
Physicians serving medical facilities in Santa Clara County, Calif., are speaking out against county management for the second time this year. In April, San Jose-based Valley Medical Center asked county administrators to create a mental health and wellness plan for employees. Physicians said they were suffering from short staffing and high caseloads, leading to burnout. The county's report, released in August, was criticized as inadequate by the Valley Physicians Group, which represents more than 450 publicly-employed physicians in Santa Clara County.
