Wheeler, Harvey earn weekly honors
MADISON, Wis. — Two Badgers are being recognized for their play in Wisconsin’s home opener series with Lindenwood last week. Maddi Wheeler is named the WCHA Forward of the week after totaling seven points in the series. And Caroline Harvey earned Rookie of the Week as she had five assists during game two with the Lions. These conference honors are the first for Wheeler and Harvey,
Paul Chryst Fired: Students, family friend react to first UW football coach fired since 1989
MADISON, Wis. — The sudden ouster of Wisconsin Badgers head football coach Paul Chryst on Sunday has left fans divided, with some saying the move was the right one while others say it feels disrespectful. Chryst’s removal marked the program’s first firing since 1989. His 67-21 record gave him...
Report: Chryst to receive reduced $11M buyout following firing
MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Badgers head football coach Paul Chryst will reportedly receive a reduced $11 million buyout following his sudden firing over the weekend. ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg, who first broke the news of Chryst’s ouster Sunday evening, said the now-former coach will get the buyout to be paid no later than Feb. 1. The money, Rittenberg tweeted, will come from the University of Wisconsin Foundation.
Culver’s to bring back the CurderBurger next week
MADISON, Wis. — One year after it caused a statewide frenzy, the CurderBurger is returning to Culver’s. The burger will be back on the restaurant chain’s menus starting October 12, and this year customers will have more time to get a taste. Instead of a one-day event, the CurderBurger will be available through the end of the month.
Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
The 115th Fighter Wing’s final F-16 to leave Truax Field Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. — The 115th Fighter Wing will bid farewell to its final F-16s Wednesday at Truax Field. The jets are moving out to make way for the new F-35 jets. The Air Force chose Truax Field to house the jets in 2020, a move that has both supporters and detractors.
Hundreds walk in Madison to end Alzheimer’s disease
MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of people gathered in Madison Sunday to walk to end Alzheimer’s disease. The walk, which spanned about two miles, began and ended at Vel Phillips Memorial High School. Wisconsin first lady Kathy Evers was on hand to speak about her efforts to help the Aging and Disability Resource Center.
Wisconsin Singers to return to Shannon Hall with ‘Something’s Coming!’
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Singers return to the stage next month for their 55th season. The group will have two shows at Shannon Hall on November 18 and 19, featuring 90 minutes of pop, jazz, rock and Broadway music. This year’s show is entitled Something’s Coming!, and features...
Tavern League endorses Michels in bid for governor
BARABOO, Wis. — The Tavern League of Wisconsin on Tuesday threw its support behind Republican Tim Michels as he hopes to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. During a campaign event at Square Tavern in Baraboo Tuesday afternoon, Tavern League members blasted Evers for the COVID-19 restrictions he implemented early in the pandemic which they argued caused serious harm to their businesses.
Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge kicks off with introductions from top teams
MADISON, Wis. – The Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge kicked off at the Madison Public Library Monday evening with design teams live streaming into the event to introduce themselves and share their unique visions for development of the waterfront. The competition has three design teams — Agency Landscape +...
Inclusive Fall Festival gives all kids a chance to play
MADISON, Wis. — Non-verbal children got a chance to play games, paint and enjoy fall snacks Saturday while forming friendships with kids who are just like them. The second-annual Inclusive Fall Festival, put on by Variety of Wisconsin and Aspire Therapy, focused on creating a space for children who use Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC), which uses gestures, vocalizations and signs.
AARP kicks off Pedestrian Safety Month
MADISON, Wis. — AARP kicked off Pedestrian Safety Month at Madison West High School Monday with an event aimed at making people move their feet. AARP joined with Jonathon Stalls, the founder of Walk2Connect and Pedestrian Dignity, on the “Pedestrian Dignity Experience” to stress the importance of safety to reduce injuries.
Jury selected for trial of man accused of killing 6 at Waukesha parade
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A jury has been selected in the trial of the Milwaukee man charged with driving into a crowded holiday parade in Waukesha nearly a year ago. After two days of jury selection, 16 jurors were picked to hear the case Tuesday evening, online court records show.
Common Council to interview six people to fill vacant alder seat
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council will interview six people later this month to fill the vacant District 17 alder seat. The seat was left open after former District 17 alder Gary Halverson’s name appeared on a leaked list of members who had paid to be a part of the far-right group the Oath Keepers. Halverson said he was misled about joining the group and left after just two months. He resigned after he said his home was vandalized and that his family’s safety needed to come first.
Mukwonago man shot, injured while hunting near Wyalusing State Park
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Mukwonago man was taken to the hospital Sunday after he was shot while hunting. Grant County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wyalusing State Park just after 2:30 p.m. A 49-year-old man and his wife were duck hunting in the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
Police: No direct security threats to UW Health after tweets targeting gender services
MADISON, Wis. — After an anti-LGBTQ+ twitter account with 1.4 million followers targeted UW Health’s gender services programs last month, Madison police said they launched an investigation that found the posts didn’t lead to direct security threats against the health care system. The “Libs of Tik Tok”...
Man charged in 2021 Labor Day weekend homicide held on $1M bond
MADISON, Wis. — A man charged with shooting and killing another man during Labor Day weekend last year finally made his initial appearance in Dane County court on Monday. Jeremiah Cain, 19, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting on Sept. 6, 2021, that killed 20-year-old Nicholas Cooke.
Dane County Farmers’ Market celebrates 50 years on Capitol Square
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Farmers’ Market is a staple of Saturdays on Capitol Square. This Saturday, however, was extra special. The market celebrated 50 years on the Square with a picnic. The market started as just a few stands in 1972 but has since grown to over 230 local producers.
EB US 12 blocked near Sauk City due to crash
SAUK CITY, Wis. — All lanes of eastbound U.S. Highway 12 just outside Sauk City in Dane County are blocked Tuesday evening due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 12 and State Highway...
Drug Arrest Made Of Milwaukee Man in Iowa County
Iowa County authorities received a traffic complaint on a vehicle traveling east on Highway 18 near the Village of Cobb Sunday around 6:30pm. Iowa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, assisted by a City of Dodgeville Police Officer made a stop of the vehicle and driver on King Street in Dodgeville. As a result, 44 year old Andrew Kapfenstein of Milwaukee was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession with Intent to Deliver THC. Kapfenstein was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.
