MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council will interview six people later this month to fill the vacant District 17 alder seat. The seat was left open after former District 17 alder Gary Halverson’s name appeared on a leaked list of members who had paid to be a part of the far-right group the Oath Keepers. Halverson said he was misled about joining the group and left after just two months. He resigned after he said his home was vandalized and that his family’s safety needed to come first.

MADISON, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO