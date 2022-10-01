ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wheeler, Harvey earn weekly honors

MADISON, Wis. — Two Badgers are being recognized for their play in Wisconsin’s home opener series with Lindenwood last week. Maddi Wheeler is named the WCHA Forward of the week after totaling seven points in the series. And Caroline Harvey earned Rookie of the Week as she had five assists during game two with the Lions. These conference honors are the first for Wheeler and Harvey,
MADISON, WI
Report: Chryst to receive reduced $11M buyout following firing

MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Badgers head football coach Paul Chryst will reportedly receive a reduced $11 million buyout following his sudden firing over the weekend. ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg, who first broke the news of Chryst’s ouster Sunday evening, said the now-former coach will get the buyout to be paid no later than Feb. 1. The money, Rittenberg tweeted, will come from the University of Wisconsin Foundation.
MADISON, WI
Culver’s to bring back the CurderBurger next week

MADISON, Wis. — One year after it caused a statewide frenzy, the CurderBurger is returning to Culver’s. The burger will be back on the restaurant chain’s menus starting October 12, and this year customers will have more time to get a taste. Instead of a one-day event, the CurderBurger will be available through the end of the month.
MADISON, WI
Madison, WI
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison

MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
MADISON, WI
Hundreds walk in Madison to end Alzheimer’s disease

MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of people gathered in Madison Sunday to walk to end Alzheimer’s disease. The walk, which spanned about two miles, began and ended at Vel Phillips Memorial High School. Wisconsin first lady Kathy Evers was on hand to speak about her efforts to help the Aging and Disability Resource Center.
MADISON, WI
Jesse Compher
Tavern League endorses Michels in bid for governor

BARABOO, Wis. — The Tavern League of Wisconsin on Tuesday threw its support behind Republican Tim Michels as he hopes to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. During a campaign event at Square Tavern in Baraboo Tuesday afternoon, Tavern League members blasted Evers for the COVID-19 restrictions he implemented early in the pandemic which they argued caused serious harm to their businesses.
BARABOO, WI
Inclusive Fall Festival gives all kids a chance to play

MADISON, Wis. — Non-verbal children got a chance to play games, paint and enjoy fall snacks Saturday while forming friendships with kids who are just like them. The second-annual Inclusive Fall Festival, put on by Variety of Wisconsin and Aspire Therapy, focused on creating a space for children who use Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC), which uses gestures, vocalizations and signs.
MADISON, WI
AARP kicks off Pedestrian Safety Month

MADISON, Wis. — AARP kicked off Pedestrian Safety Month at Madison West High School Monday with an event aimed at making people move their feet. AARP joined with Jonathon Stalls, the founder of Walk2Connect and Pedestrian Dignity, on the “Pedestrian Dignity Experience” to stress the importance of safety to reduce injuries.
MADISON, WI
Common Council to interview six people to fill vacant alder seat

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council will interview six people later this month to fill the vacant District 17 alder seat. The seat was left open after former District 17 alder Gary Halverson’s name appeared on a leaked list of members who had paid to be a part of the far-right group the Oath Keepers. Halverson said he was misled about joining the group and left after just two months. He resigned after he said his home was vandalized and that his family’s safety needed to come first.
MADISON, WI
Mukwonago man shot, injured while hunting near Wyalusing State Park

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Mukwonago man was taken to the hospital Sunday after he was shot while hunting. Grant County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wyalusing State Park just after 2:30 p.m. A 49-year-old man and his wife were duck hunting in the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
MUKWONAGO, WI
Man charged in 2021 Labor Day weekend homicide held on $1M bond

MADISON, Wis. — A man charged with shooting and killing another man during Labor Day weekend last year finally made his initial appearance in Dane County court on Monday. Jeremiah Cain, 19, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting on Sept. 6, 2021, that killed 20-year-old Nicholas Cooke.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Dane County Farmers’ Market celebrates 50 years on Capitol Square

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Farmers’ Market is a staple of Saturdays on Capitol Square. This Saturday, however, was extra special. The market celebrated 50 years on the Square with a picnic. The market started as just a few stands in 1972 but has since grown to over 230 local producers.
DANE COUNTY, WI
EB US 12 blocked near Sauk City due to crash

SAUK CITY, Wis. — All lanes of eastbound U.S. Highway 12 just outside Sauk City in Dane County are blocked Tuesday evening due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 12 and State Highway...
SAUK CITY, WI
Drug Arrest Made Of Milwaukee Man in Iowa County

Iowa County authorities received a traffic complaint on a vehicle traveling east on Highway 18 near the Village of Cobb Sunday around 6:30pm. Iowa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, assisted by a City of Dodgeville Police Officer made a stop of the vehicle and driver on King Street in Dodgeville. As a result, 44 year old Andrew Kapfenstein of Milwaukee was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession with Intent to Deliver THC. Kapfenstein was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.
IOWA COUNTY, WI

