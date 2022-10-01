Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Fire Department Called For Suspicious Fire SundayMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
MLB
Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice
The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
MLB
Waino struggles again but gets to exit with '2 of the greatest ever'
ST. LOUIS -- History rarely happens in a tidy and timely fashion -- except, of course, when it comes to record-smashing slugger Albert Pujols -- and reality certainly disrupted the Cardinals’ best-laid plans for a meaningful moment for three franchise fixtures Sunday. In a perfect baseball world, retiring stars...
Home run hands! Dallas fan catches Judge's 62nd homer on fly
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Instead, he hit the jackpot. Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer. The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Youmans snared it on the fly.
MLB
Mets' division hopes nearly erased by sweep
ATLANTA -- The Mets arrived in Atlanta for their biggest regular-season series in recent memory on Friday knowing they needed only one win this weekend to remain in control of their own path to an NL East crown. They left on Sunday night knowing one more loss or Braves victory...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
López caps career season with classic start
MILWAUKEE -- Marlins right-hander Pablo López waited four years for a moment like the one Sunday afternoon at American Family Field, when he walked back to the dugout and received congratulations from his teammates and coaches to cap his season. López, who has dealt with shoulder trouble, entered 2022...
MLB
7 stats and facts about Dodgers' 110 wins
With a 10-1 win Friday night, the Dodgers notched their 109th victory of the season. Then, on Saturday night, they rallied past the Rockies for No. 110. If that sounds like a lot, that’s because it is. This is just the ninth instance overall of a team winning at least 109 games, and the first time a National League team has reached such heights since 1909, when the Pirates won 110 games.
MLB
Cards start looking ahead to Wild Card opponent
ST. LOUIS -- Between the numerous tearful goodbyes, standing ovations and the oh-my-goodness-Albert-Pujols-just-homered-again moments of the past weekend when countless fans jammed inside of Busch Stadium over three games to wish Yadier Molina and Pujols farewell -- the Cardinals managed to squeeze in a bit of thought of which foe they would prefer to face in the upcoming Wild Card Series.
MLB
Another HR, another milestone for Pujols: Slugger hits No. 703
PITTSBURGH -- Another night, another home run for Albert Pujols and another home run record for the likely Hall of Famer. Not only did Pujols hit home run No. 703 on Monday night at PNC Park, but it was the 263rd go-ahead home run of the slugger’s career. That go-ahead blast, which broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth inning, pushed Pujols ahead of Barry Bonds (262) for the most in Major League history dating back to 1961, per Elias Sports Bureau. Nine of his past 12 long balls have either tied the game or put the Cardinals into the lead.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
After playing though pain, Rojas set for wrist surgery
MIAMI -- Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas' season will end a game early, as he will undergo a debridement of his right wrist to remove cartilage on Wednesday. Dr. Patrick Owens will perform the surgery in Miami. Rojas said the timing of the procedure was a combination of the doctor's availability and an effort to miss the least amount of games.
MLB
Bulls win another Triple-A National Championship
LAS VEGAS -- Not even three weeks ago, Bligh Madris was DFA'd by the Pirates. On Sunday, he became an MVP in the Rays system. The outfielder capped his four-hit, four-RBI night by doubling in the tying run in the Triple-A National Championship, powering Durham to a 10-6 victory over Reno. That earned Madris Most Valuable Player honors for the game.
MLB
How did these teams do after ending long playoff droughts?
The Mariners are back in the postseason for the first time since 2001, ending the longest active playoff drought in any of the four major North American professional sports. Lengthy droughts such as this have become much rarer since the start of the Wild Card era in 1995, which saw the addition of an extra postseason spot in each league. (A second Wild Card spot was added in 2012, and a third in 2022.)
MLB
With batting title in sight, Arraez forced to sit with hamstring pain
CHICAGO -- Luis Arraez wants to earn his batting title and play it through to the finish. But after he went all-out from second to home while scoring on a single in Detroit on Saturday, he got up gingerly and was clearly feeling the effects of the left hamstring pain that has been hampering him for much of the second half.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Severino goes 7 no-hit IP, while Judge stays at 61
ARLINGTON -- For the better part of two weeks, every Aaron Judge at-bat has carried the weight of history, with the Yankees slugger hoping to etch his name into the record books. On Monday, it was Luis Severino’s turn to flirt with immortality, proclaiming his “1,000 percent” certainty that he would’ve completed a no-hitter if given the chance.
MLB
Luzardo's 12-K gem puts bow on bounceback year
MIAMI -- Marlins left-hander Jesús Luzardo’s 2022 season began on a high with a career-high 12-strikeout performance. He bookended his campaign by matching that total across six innings in Monday night’s 4-0 victory over the Braves at loanDepot park. Luzardo, who in 2021 not only missed time...
MLB
Márquez, Freeland intend to lead Rox to better days
LOS ANGELES -- For 159 games, Rockies manager Bud Black’s mantra has been to try to win that particular contest. The turn to younger players the last month or so has made it harder, and just maybe created the kind of tension a last-place team needs. But in the...
MLB
Gallegos agrees to 2-year extension with Cardinals
PITTSBURGH -- For a Cardinals squad that values versatility, Giovanny Gallegos proved his worth this season as a trusted set-up reliever and one who has shown steady improvement against left-handed hitters even after losing his closer job. Because of those reasons, the Cardinals finalized a contract extension with the 31-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Keller shows resilience, confidence in breakthrough year
PITTSBURGH -- Mitch Keller couldn’t hide his smile if he tried. Keller’s final start was solid -- not his best, but an outing that put his team in a position to win. Across five-plus innings, Keller allowed two runs, both of which came by way of Albert Pujols’s 703rd career home run, as the Pirates beat the Cardinals, 3-2, on Monday at PNC Park. On other nights, Keller may have put himself under a microscope. On this evening, though, Keller took a step back and basked in his body of work.
MLB
'No panic' in Braves after loss puts quest to clinch on hold
MIAMI -- Given they spent most of this season fighting an uphill battle, would it have really been fitting for the Braves to waltz into Miami and immediately claim the one victory needed to secure a fifth consecutive National League East title?. • Postseason ticket information. Highlighting the fact nothing...
MLB
Greinke caps 'enjoyable season' as Royals' veteran ace
CLEVELAND -- Bobby Witt Jr. stole his 30th base of the season. Vinnie Pasquantino had the Royals dugout laughing with his “pure speed” that led to his first career stolen base. Drew Waters’ power surge continued with the game-winning three-run homer in extra innings, his third of this series.
MLB
Mariners' home-field hopes shrink after Ray's rocky outing
SEATTLE -- Maybe the lingering effects from Friday’s epic celebration arrived a day later than anticipated, or perhaps Robbie Ray just simply didn’t have it on Sunday. Either way, the Mariners were never really in a 10-3 loss to Oakland that put their hopes of hosting next weekend’s AL Wild Card Series in peril.
Comments / 0