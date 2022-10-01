Read full article on original website
Good News Network
300 Epic Ancient Murals ‘Unique in the World’ Depict Creation Myths on Texas Rock: ‘Oldest Books in North America’
Down in southwest Texas, a unique-in-the-world style of ancient rock art is bringing to life a culture of hunter-gatherers with a penchant for incredible art, spiritual journeys, and wild imaginations. Archeologists studying the site for more than 30 years have discovered much about this strange culture dating from 2,500 BC...
Chicago Co-Founder Lee Loughnane On The New Album “Born For This Moment,” The Doc “The Last Band On Stage” & More
With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, in addition to being in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, the multi-GRAMMY Award-winning band Chicago has been hailed by Rolling Stone Magazine as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era.” A rock & roll band with horns like no other — past or present — Chicago is also the highest-charting American band within the “Top 125 Artists Of All Time” list published by Billboard Magazine. Chicago recently received The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the GRAMMYS and was previously inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame in 2014, while founding Chicago band members Robert Lamm and James Pankow were both inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in 2017.
October 3, 2022
Please introduce for me the members of Nappy Roots… Fish Scales, Skinny DeVille, B. Stille and Ron Clutch. In. Wale Turner is a phenomenally talented Rapper and Afro Beats artist and songwriter from Nigeria. He rose to fame after.
Nappy Roots: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Please introduce for me the members of Nappy Roots…. Fish Scales, Skinny DeVille, B. Stille and Ron Clutch. In light of recent events, how’s Fish Scales doing?. Fish Scales: I can take this one. I’m good. Things happen, and all we can do is make the best of things. I wanted to get back with my brothers as soon as possible, and am already performing again and am back at work at the brewery. Lots of love for everyone sending love my way. It means a lot.
Dino Vedo Charts His Success From Europe to Miami
The Miami music scene is home to some of the greatest talents in the industry. One of these incredible talents is fast-rising rapper, Dino Vedo. Originally from Europe, Dino has successfully broken into the highly crowded market, becoming an unstoppable influence. He established a loyal fan base in the US and UK, working with influential rappers such as Drake and the late XXXTentacion.
‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ Comes to State Farm Arena on Dec. 4
It was announced today that ‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ will come to the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 4, in an event promoted by Global Events Production. The event will feature RIAA Certified Platinum R&B group Xscape as well as world-renowned R&B/Rap artist Bobby Brown and include performances from Dru Hill, Silk, 112, and Shai. Tickets are on sale to the general public now via Ticketmaster.com, just as the Atlanta R&B Music Experience begins its sold-out concert at the downtown Atlanta venue.
Safest Way to Buy Twitch Followers From 4 Best Sites (Instant and Organic)
As a small creator, being able to buy Twitch followers can change your entire future on the platform. Not only will you stand out in your niche, but you will also have better luck gathering an organic following. When you learn how to get Twitch followers, all that’s left is to convert your traffic into paying subscribers.
Exclusive: The Hype Magazine Rolling Loud New York Official Recap
Man-o-Man, the epic Rolling Loud Music Festival New York edition wrapped last week, and our man on the ground Chris Robinson along with celebrated shooter Big Vegg caught it all, interviews, performances, and the unique Rolling Loud franchise sights and sounds. There was SOOO MUCH to go through that Big Vegg and Chris had to leave a lot on the cutting room floor but check out the exclusive recap from The Hype Magazine…look out for an extended version cut just for HypeTV if we can get them back in the edit bay!
Miranda Writes and iNTeLL of 2nd Generation Wu Are ‘Nothing Average’
Exciting New York City Hip Hop star Miranda Writes who we’ve been covering since 2018, continues her upward trajectory in the music industry with her latest single, “Nothing Average.” Her new single comes on the heels of the highly acclaimed “Been Outside,” and is a collaboration with a son of Hip Hop royalty iNTeLL, whose father is U-God of the Wu-Tang Clan.
Billy Stanley On The New Book “The Faith Of Elvis,” Elvis Presley Encounters With Rock Legends, Hound Dog Racing & More
Billy Stanley is a New York Times best-selling author and also happens to be a stepbrother of Elvis Presley. As one of the singer’s trusted confidantes, Stanley witnessed Presley’s faith in action firsthand. Such is the focus of Stanley’s new book — as written with Kent Sanders — The Faith Of Elvis: A Story Only A Brother Can Tell, as released today via Thomas Nelson. Yet there is plenty more to Stanley, a successful salesman and former airplane mechanic who married his high school sweetheart.
Superstar Ciara Electrifies Surprised Crowd at Drai’s Nightclub
Grammy Award-winning artist Ciara put on an incredible surprise performance at Drai’s Nightclub Saturday night. Ciara showcased exactly why she remains such a beloved musician as she ignited the crowd with a five-song set including “Goodies,” “Oh,” “Ride,” “1, 2 Step” an upbeat rendition of her feel-good anthem “Better Thangs” that dropped on Wednesday.
Drai’s Las Vegas to Commemorate 25 Year Anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 15
Featured Image: Dustin Drai and Victor Drai (Photo credit Radis Denphutaraphrechar) Opened in 1997, Victor Drai’s iconic nightclub changed the Las Vegas landscape by introducing nightlife to the Las Vegas Strip. The iconic Drai’s Beachclub • Nightclub • After Hours at The Cromwell is celebrating a first in Las...
