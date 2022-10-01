Read full article on original website
Bram Stoker’s Dracula review – Gary Oldman is Pierrot from hell in blood-red 90s take
Francis Ford Coppola’s vampire tale is now revived in cinemas for its 30th anniversary, with Gary Oldman the fierce and anguished count who hundreds of years ago renounced God and embraced an eternity of parasitic horror in his rage at the unjust death of his countess (played by Winona Ryder). Dressed like the Pierrot from hell in his vast Transylvanian castle, Dracula then buys property in Victorian London, and appears there in the style of a sinister young dandy, on the scent of a woman who looks exactly like his late wife: the winsome Mina (Ryder again), fiancee to the equally demure young lawyer who journeyed to Romania to draw up Dracula’s contracts: Jonathan, played by Keanu Reeves.
Chicago Co-Founder Lee Loughnane On The New Album “Born For This Moment,” The Doc “The Last Band On Stage” & More
With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, in addition to being in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, the multi-GRAMMY Award-winning band Chicago has been hailed by Rolling Stone Magazine as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era.” A rock & roll band with horns like no other — past or present — Chicago is also the highest-charting American band within the “Top 125 Artists Of All Time” list published by Billboard Magazine. Chicago recently received The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the GRAMMYS and was previously inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame in 2014, while founding Chicago band members Robert Lamm and James Pankow were both inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in 2017.
Chelly Flame – Bandz @chellyflame912
Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson Publisher and CEO of The Hype Magazine. Follow me on Twitter @HypeJustJay.
October 3, 2022
Please introduce for me the members of Nappy Roots… Fish Scales, Skinny DeVille, B. Stille and Ron Clutch. In. Wale Turner is a phenomenally talented Rapper and Afro Beats artist and songwriter from Nigeria. He rose to fame after.
Nappy Roots: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Please introduce for me the members of Nappy Roots…. Fish Scales, Skinny DeVille, B. Stille and Ron Clutch. In light of recent events, how’s Fish Scales doing?. Fish Scales: I can take this one. I’m good. Things happen, and all we can do is make the best of things. I wanted to get back with my brothers as soon as possible, and am already performing again and am back at work at the brewery. Lots of love for everyone sending love my way. It means a lot.
Loving son offers music therapy to his dying father
Singer-songwriter Joe Fraley lifts the spirits of his dying father with music in Hawaii.
‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ Comes to State Farm Arena on Dec. 4
It was announced today that ‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ will come to the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 4, in an event promoted by Global Events Production. The event will feature RIAA Certified Platinum R&B group Xscape as well as world-renowned R&B/Rap artist Bobby Brown and include performances from Dru Hill, Silk, 112, and Shai. Tickets are on sale to the general public now via Ticketmaster.com, just as the Atlanta R&B Music Experience begins its sold-out concert at the downtown Atlanta venue.
Kurt Dog “KATASTROPHIC” Featuring Sticky Fingaz
Kurt Dog “KATASTROPHIC,” featuring Sticky Fingaz from the legendary Hip Hop group ONYX, was produced by Looda Beats. This certified banger depicts the choices that are faced coming from poverty stricken environments. The short film cinematic style music video was filmed by Drew Shot Ya.
Interview With Nigerian Afro Beats Superstar, Wale “WANA” Turner
Wale Turner is a phenomenally talented Rapper and Afro Beats artist and songwriter from Nigeria. He rose to fame after one of his freestyles on social media went viral. Some of his iconic rap tracks have drawn comparisons to legends like Tupac and Biggie. Wale continues to shine the African flag high and aspires to make a positive impact worldwide. He can be found at @waleturner on social media. He has half a million followers on Instagram, and he is verified on that platform among many others. The Hype Magazine’s international correspondent, Charles Myambo (CM) sat for an interview with Wale Turner (WT). Below are some excerpts from the interview.
Diar Lansky “No Man’s Safe” Featuring Ali Vegas & Big Twins
NEW MUSIC ALERT 🚨🚨🚨🔥🔥🔥💯💯💯…. Diar Lansky “No Man’s Safe” Feat. Ali Vegas & Big Twins!!! #Die4 #HipHop #DoTheKnowledge #QB #LA2NY #NewMusic #NewHipHop #NewRap #QueensBridge.
Superstar Ciara Electrifies Surprised Crowd at Drai’s Nightclub
Grammy Award-winning artist Ciara put on an incredible surprise performance at Drai’s Nightclub Saturday night. Ciara showcased exactly why she remains such a beloved musician as she ignited the crowd with a five-song set including “Goodies,” “Oh,” “Ride,” “1, 2 Step” an upbeat rendition of her feel-good anthem “Better Thangs” that dropped on Wednesday.
Billy Stanley On The New Book “The Faith Of Elvis,” Elvis Presley Encounters With Rock Legends, Hound Dog Racing & More
Billy Stanley is a New York Times best-selling author and also happens to be a stepbrother of Elvis Presley. As one of the singer’s trusted confidantes, Stanley witnessed Presley’s faith in action firsthand. Such is the focus of Stanley’s new book — as written with Kent Sanders — The Faith Of Elvis: A Story Only A Brother Can Tell, as released today via Thomas Nelson. Yet there is plenty more to Stanley, a successful salesman and former airplane mechanic who married his high school sweetheart.
