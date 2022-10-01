Read full article on original website
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A group of students and faculty at the University of Alabama is calling for removing the word "Dixie" from the Crimson Tide fight song 'Yea Alabama.'. The campus coalition called Delete Dixie Initiative recently launched a new website and started a petition to replace "Dixie" with "more tactful and inclusive language" such as "Bama." The change.org petition had 122 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
The Alabama Crimson Tide went into Fayetteville, Arkansas and defeated the Razorbacks 49-26. It was the first SEC road game for the Crimson Tide and Alabama faced serious adversity as Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young left the game with injury.
An 18-year-old and two juveniles are responsible for a recent string of structure fires and break-ins in rural Tuscaloosa and Greene Counties, according to court documents filed Monday. In new depositions, TCSO investigators said they responded to three different fires in Ralph in less than six weeks and were aware...
Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
The Alabama baseball team picked up a huge commitment in pitcher Kade Snell this past week. Snell announced his commitment to the Tide on Thursday via social media. “Extremely thankful to say I have committed to The University of Alabama! Thank you to the good Lord, my parents, and my coaches for making this possible,” said Snell.
The Southeastern Conference and CBS announced the game time for the Oct. 15 showdown between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers on Monday. Alabama and Tennessee will kick off in Knoxville, Tenn. at 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS. The Crimson Tide currently holds a 5-0 record with wins...
Following Alabama’s 49-26 win over Arkansas, former Alabama player and current Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders spoke to the media. Sanders was asked what it was like playing his old team and sacking Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. “When I’m in game mode, I’m in game mode. I’m not out there...
Alabama hosts Texas A&M in what was arguably the most anticipated game of the year heading into the season. With all of the outside noise surrounding the game, it would be easy to get caught up in the hype. Alabama star linebacker Will Anderson spoke to the media on Monday...
Crimson Tide fans have an extra reason to celebrate Saturday's road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks -- free food at Tuscaloosa's two Slim Chickens restaurants Monday. One of the city's newest fast food franchises, Slim Chickens announced a promotion last week to celebrate the return of their Tender Mac Bowl.
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An update on a crash that killed three people a year ago in Cottondale: Tuscaloosa County court records show a man was charged with several counts connected to the head-on collision. Tuscaloosa County court records show authorities arrested Braxton Connell on Monday afternoon and he...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Upgrades at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are taking shape. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy says that construction is three months ahead of schedule. Located on Investigator Dornell Cousette Street in Tuscaloosa, the new $10 million project will house the department’s patrol division, technical services...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
This week’s Pay it Forward honoree is Pastor Dale Braxton of Fort Deposit. He and his church serve the community through various ministries. For the past 40 years, Dale Braxton has pastored Snow Hill Christian Church in Lowndes County. The church serves meals to about 250 people per month with the Lowndes County Community Center.
Loretta Lynn performed several concerts in Alabama over the years, including some memorable shows in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery. The country legend, who died on Tuesday at age 90, had always been a big draw in the state. However, when Lynn was in her 70s, she was riding -- and greatly enjoying -- a renewed wave of fame after a 2004 album with Jack White, “Van Lear Rose.”
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media on Monday, as he previewed the upcoming matchup against Alabama. One media member asked the head coach what made him so optimistic that the execution was coming for his team. “I know the guys in practice. I see them practice and...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to an overpass near DCH Regional Medical Center Monday, October 3 where a man climbed over the railing and was threatening to jump. The officers quickly put their extensive training to work and closed all traffic to University...
Alabama residents are just over a month away from election day and one of the local races that is sparking interest is the race for Jefferson County Sheriff. The race is an intriguing matchup with a historic candidate on one side and a Navy Seal on the other.
2 injured when gunfire erupts outside youth league football game in Adamsville
Gunfire erupted outside a youth league football game in Adamsville Saturday night, leaving two people wounded. The shooting happened about 7 p.m. at a 6 and under game at the city’s youth football field. Adamsville Assistant Police Chief Chris Robinson said someone shot into an occupied vehicle, wounding an...
