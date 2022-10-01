ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moundville, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

University of Alabama students call for 'Dixie' to be removed from fight song 'Yea Alabama'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A group of students and faculty at the University of Alabama is calling for removing the word "Dixie" from the Crimson Tide fight song 'Yea Alabama.'. The campus coalition called Delete Dixie Initiative recently launched a new website and started a petition to replace "Dixie" with "more tactful and inclusive language" such as "Bama." The change.org petition had 122 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’

A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moundville, AL
City
Andalusia, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Centreville, AL
City
Montevallo, AL
State
Alabama State
Hale County, AL
Education
County
Hale County, AL
Alabama Now

Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison

Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Baseball Picks Up Transfer Commit

The Alabama baseball team picked up a huge commitment in pitcher Kade Snell this past week. Snell announced his commitment to the Tide on Thursday via social media. “Extremely thankful to say I have committed to The University of Alabama! Thank you to the good Lord, my parents, and my coaches for making this possible,” said Snell.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Kickoff Time Announced For Alabama-Tennessee Game

The Southeastern Conference and CBS announced the game time for the Oct. 15 showdown between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers on Monday. Alabama and Tennessee will kick off in Knoxville, Tenn. at 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS. The Crimson Tide currently holds a 5-0 record with wins...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Choctaws#Linus K12#Linus High School#Long Drive#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Hale County Wildcats
Tuscaloosa Thread

Sanders Recounts Playing Bama, Sacking Bryce

Following Alabama’s 49-26 win over Arkansas, former Alabama player and current Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders spoke to the media. Sanders was asked what it was like playing his old team and sacking Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. “When I’m in game mode, I’m in game mode. I’m not out there...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WTOK-TV

Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamanews.net

Pay It Forward: Dale Braxton of Fort Deposit

This week’s Pay it Forward honoree is Pastor Dale Braxton of Fort Deposit. He and his church serve the community through various ministries. For the past 40 years, Dale Braxton has pastored Snow Hill Christian Church in Lowndes County. The church serves meals to about 250 people per month with the Lowndes County Community Center.
FORT DEPOSIT, AL
AL.com

Loretta Lynn in Alabama: A look back at 3 memorable concerts by the country icon

Loretta Lynn performed several concerts in Alabama over the years, including some memorable shows in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery. The country legend, who died on Tuesday at age 90, had always been a big draw in the state. However, when Lynn was in her 70s, she was riding -- and greatly enjoying -- a renewed wave of fame after a 2004 album with Jack White, “Van Lear Rose.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa PD officers stop man from jumping off overpass

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to an overpass near DCH Regional Medical Center Monday, October 3 where a man climbed over the railing and was threatening to jump. The officers quickly put their extensive training to work and closed all traffic to University...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy