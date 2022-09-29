Read full article on original website
‘Stocks Are Looking Increasingly Cheap,’ Says J.P. Morgan; Here Are 2 Names to Consider
The stock market is often a game in reverse psychology. That is, when the mood gets too euphoric, it’s often a sign it is time to sell. Likewise, when sentiment hits the skids, that could be the ultimate signal the time is right to load up the truck. And on that subject, J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic thinks we are at – or at least near – the bottom.
Stock Market Today – Monday, October 3: Stocks Rise Despite Manufacturing Data
Stocks continue to rally halfway into Monday’s trading session. As of 12:00 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are up 2.1%, 1.9%, and 1.4%, respectively. On Monday, The Institute for Supply Management released its monthly report for the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing...
Tesla Stock: Why the Gap Between Q3 Production and Delivery Numbers? Analyst Weighs In
Despite Tesla (TSLA) announcing record delivery numbers for Q3, investors were not impressed with the update, and sent shares down at Monday’s open. The EV maker delivered 343,830 units, a 35% uptick vs. the 254,695 units delivered in the second quarter, and 42% higher than 3Q21’s showing of 241,300 units.
Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Rolling Nicely, Q3 Delivery Impresses
Rivian Automotive delivered 6,584 vehicles in Q3. Rivian’s production and delivery are gaining ground as the company navigates supply headwinds. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) is gaining ground with vehicle production and delivery numbers amid supply constraints. The EV maker announced that it produced 7,363 vehicles in Q3 and delivered 6,584 units during the same period. Its Q3 delivery numbers impressed Street. Following the announcement, RIVN stock gained over 7% in the after-hours of trade.
BLK vs. BX: Here’s the Better Asset-Management Stock, According to Analysts
Blackstone and BlackRock have been falling like stones year-to-date. Despite the darker outlook for stocks, the swollen dividend yields of both asset managers may be worth considering amid the rush to risk-free securities. The big asset-management stocks have been feeling considerable pressure on their share prices amid the brutal bear...
Interest rate sensitive sectors: How analysts rate the stocks that lie within
Today’s RBA interest rates rise will have a broad array of impacts across the ASX. Here’s a breakdown of the most impacted sectors, and how analysts view some of the stocks that lie within. Analysts remain bullish on a number of ASX shares within interest rate sensitive sectors...
2 Healthcare REITs with 5%+ Dividend Yields; Should You Buy?
DOC and PEAK’s cash flows should remain relatively resilient during the current market environment, while their yields appear hefty. However, the companies lack any meaningful growth prospects, and their dividends should not be blindly trusted. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) offer some of the...
Cisco vs. IBM: Which is the Better High-Yield Tech Dinosaur?
Cisco and IBM have been through technology busts before. Still, with low valuations and strong cash flows, both firms seem better able to shrug off the recent hailstorm en route to higher levels. Tech stocks have been obliterated this year, with speculative and unprofitable innovators leading the downward charge. The...
Meta Launches AI Software Tools Offering Flexibility Between NVIDIA & AMD Chips
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META unveiled a new set of free software tools for artificial intelligence applications helping developers smoothly switch between different underlying chips. Meta's software would help to quickly swap between chips without being locked in, Reuters reports. Meta's new open-source AI platform is based on an...
Five mid-cap stocks for higher dividend income
Adding more dividend stocks can never hurt the portfolio. Here are five British stocks which could fit the bill. Investing in dividend stocks not only helps with extra income but can also lead to capital appreciation in the long run – we have shortlisted five stocks that are mid-cap companies with attractive dividend policies.
Here Are Last Week’s Most Prominent Insider Trades
Bear market or bull market, insider trading continues its steady march. In the past week, several significant insider trades piqued investors’ interest. While nothing in the stock market is certain, corporate insiders’ multi-million-dollar buys could signal strong growth ahead for these stocks.
Quanergy Announces Reverse Stock Split
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) (“Quanergy” or the “Company”) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a ratio of 1-for-20 (the “reverse stock split”). The reverse stock split will be effective at 4:01 p.m. (EDT) on October 6, 2022, and shares of Common Stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) opens on Friday, October 7, 2022. The Common Stock will continue to trade on the NYSE under the trading symbol “QNGY,” but will trade under the following new CUSIP number starting October 7, 2022: 74764U 203. The reverse stock split was approved by Quanergy’s stockholders at the special meeting of stockholders held on October 3, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005503/en/ Quanergy Announces Reverse Stock Split (Graphic: Business Wire)
Is Now the Time for Gold Stocks? 3 Names to Consider
The price of gold peaked this year in March, when it surged to $2,052 in the wake of Russia’s Ukraine invasion. That marked the first time since August of 2020 that gold traded at that level; since then, however, gold has fallen and is now trading at $1,662. At the same time, gold miners and commodity traders are optimistic about the precious metal, seeing it as a sound investment despite the fall-off in price over the past 6 months.
Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS): Why Concerns Over its Financial Health are Unwarranted
Credit Suisse is under pressure over capital and liquidity concerns. Most of these concerns are unwarranted, given its best-in-class capital and liquidity ratios. Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS)(GB:0QP5) stock is under pressure on concerns over its financial health. However, a closer look at its capital and liquidity position reveals that these concerns are unwarranted and the financial services giant is well capitalized compared to peers.
LLY, ISRG, or BMY: Which Healthcare Stock Could Yield Better Returns?
Healthcare companies are expected to be more resilient to an economic downturn even though they are not completely immune to macro challenges, like inflation. We will discuss Wall Street’s opinions about three prominent healthcare names and choose the stock with the most attractive upside. Major U.S. indexes have declined...
Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q3 Deliveries Fell Short, Now What?
Tesla’s Q3 vehicle deliveries came below Street’s estimates. TSLA stock could remain under pressure as Q3 deliveries disappoint. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), as expected, announced record deliveries of 343,830 vehicles in Q3. However, this fell short of Street’s estimates of about 364,000. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives believes this shortfall will not sit well with Street. This may hurt TSLA stock, which is down about 25% year-to-date.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM): Here’s What to Expect from Q1 Results
RPM International is set to release its first-quarter results on Wednesday. A slew of macroeconomic headwinds may have impacted its margins in the quarter. Basic materials company RPM International (NYSE:RPM) is scheduled to report its first quarter Fiscal 2023 results on October 5, before the market opens. RPM International engages in the provision of specialty coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. Year-to-date, RPM stock has lost 10.6%.
Is Now the time to Pull the Buy Trigger on Nine Energy (NYSE:NINE) Stock?
Higher activity and pricing will likely boost NINE’s revenue and margins. Nine Energy Services stock has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Investors planning to allocate some of their savings into penny stocks could leverage TipRanks’ penny stock screener. The tool comes in handy to find future winners. Using the screener, we have zeroed in on Nine Energy Services (NYSE:NINE) stock, which investors are starting to buy. This penny stock could benefit from increased E&P (exploration and production) activities and an improved pricing environment. Meanwhile, NINE stock has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks.
Wall Street Cautiously Optimistic on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock; Here’s Why
Shopify’s shares have seen huge erosion of their market capitalization over the past year. Hereon, we will look at what the top analysts think about the long-term story of Shopify. The downward dive of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSE:SHOP) stock from its pandemic highs raises concerns. The massive decline in shares of...
Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) May Beat Q4 Expectations, Says Analyst
Acuity is set to release its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday. William Blair analyst expects Acuity to beat earnings estimates but expects weakness going forward. Lighting and building management firm Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) is set to release its fourth quarter and full year Fiscal 2022 results on October 4, before the market opens.
