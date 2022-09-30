Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, MaineDan PfeiferWells, ME
Maine Man Convicted of 7 Felony Charges Related to January 6thThe Maine WriterLebanon, ME
How I Accidentally Ended Up In MaineJoJo's Cup of MochaPortsmouth, NH
Famous restaurant chain set to open another location in New Hampshire this monthKristen WaltersPortsmouth, NH
PhillyBite
Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
Fall allergy forecast shows big explosion of ragweed pollen in N.J. and Pennsylvania region
Keep those tissues and eye drops handy, New Jersey allergy sufferers. This will likely be a rough fall allergy season in our region, with high levels of ragweed, mold spores and dust mites teaming up to cause lots of runny noses, itchy eyes and scratchy throats, according to medical experts and AccuWeather’s fall allergy forecast.
fox29.com
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
PhillyBite
Where Are Pennsylvania Best Spas
Philadelphia, PA - For a luxurious spa experience, head to Pennsylvania. The state boasts some of the most luxurious spas in the country. For the ultimate spa experience, try one of Pennsylvania's best spa hotels. Inns like the Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa are perfect for a romantic getaway. It offers exclusive spa services and even special packages for bachelorette parties. Its facilities include monsoon showers, saunas, and steam rooms. Plus, you can receive a discount if you book a minimum number of services.
WGAL
Dogs, cats affected by Hurricane Ian arrive in Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA — Animals affected by Hurricane Ian have arrived in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania SPCA teamed up with Greater Good Charities to accept the animals from Florida. Six dogs and five cats arrived Sunday at the PSPCA's Philadelphia headquarters. The dogs will be quarantined for 14 days, then be available...
midjersey.news
October 3, 2022
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Shots rang out this afternoon at Homan and Hillcrest Avenue in front of Priori’s Delicatessen. Ewing Police did confirm that shots were fired and that no one was hit, but no other details were available at this time. Earlier this year on June 6, 2022,...
PhillyBite
Where are The Best Pennsylvania Furniture Stores
- If you are looking for furniture that fits the modern style, you've come to the right place. With over 200 different brands to choose from, you're sure to find something that suits your home's decor. Here are some places you may want to check out. Located in Arch Street, Fryburg, Grossman Furniture is a historic building that offers modern and artistic pieces for your home. You'll find everything from modern couches to rustic wood accent tables.
2 NJ Locations of a Popular National Restaurant Chain Have Abruptly Closed
In an example of "here today, gone tomorrow," a company that owns a well-known restaurant chain has rather abruptly closed two locations in New Jersey. Consider this: just days ago at one of the restaurants, its employees were handing out coupons and people were still scheduled to come in for job interviews.
wcn247.com
Pennsylvania man killed by troopers after hitting 1, striking SUV
PLAINS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say state police shot and killed a man who struck a trooper with his pickup truck and then crashed into a police sport utility vehicle after an altercation at a northeastern Pennsylvania bar. State police and Luzerne County prosecutors said troopers from Wilkes-Barre were called to the Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub and Grill in Plains Township at about 1:30 a.m. Friday. Police allege that 41-year-old Jason Kilduff of Pittston aimed his pickup at two arriving troopers, hitting one and striking the police SUV. Police said both troopers fired “while attempting to dodge the vehicle," which crashed into the bar vestibule, and Kilduff was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox29.com
Police: Girl, 9, struck near school in South Jersey hit-and-run, pick-up truck sought
BELLMAWR, N.J. - An investigation is underway after police say a 9-year-old girl was injured after a hit-and-run in Bellmawr. She was reportedly hit by a white pick-up truck near Ethel M. Burke Elementary School just before the start of school Monday morning. Police say the vehicle immediately fled the...
Lessons of the pandemic: What Pa. can do to reduce future evictions | Opinion
By providing financial help, rental relief programs also reduced food insecurity and mental stress for families. The post Lessons of the pandemic: What Pa. can do to reduce future evictions | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Police: Endangered Man May Be in Atlantic City,NJ
Gloucester Township Police are searching for a person they refer to as an endangered man who has been missing since Thursday, Sept. 29. Police have reason to believe the man may be in Atlantic City. Duane Myers lives in the Clementon section of Gloucester Township, but police believe he may...
Opinion: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Camden Shootings
A man was killed and two others were wounded in shootings in Camden, authorities said. Liaquia L. Moore, 21, was pronounced dead at 12:35 a.m., Monday, Oct. 3 at Cooper University Hospital, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:22 p.m,, Camden County Police received...
Feds: 65 Fugitives From Southern NJ Arrested, Including 33 Suspected Gang Members
Federal authorities have announced that "Operation Rodeo," a "high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative focusing on some of the most violent offenders throughout the southern counties of New Jersey," resulted in 65 people being taken off of the streets. Of those 65, the U.S. Marshals Service says 33 are suspected to be...
fox29.com
Teen girl found shot inside car in South Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 17-year-old girl is recovering after police say she was shot inside a car on a street in South Philadelphia. The teen was reportedly found in the driver seat of car on the 700 block of Carpenter Street around 2:14 a.m. Saturday. Police saw she was suffering gunshot...
Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Car In Bucks County: Report
A 40-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang in Bucks County on Wednesday, Sept. 28, LevittownNow reports. The Mustang was heading east on New Falls Road and Bristol-Oxford Valley Road in Bristol Township struck the cyclist, who was coming from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane around 8:25 p.m., the outlet says citing local police.
Man charged in Atlantic City hotel killing left room in victim’s clothes, officials allege
The 34-year-old man charged in last week’s murder at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City was in the hallways of the hotel near his room and the victim’s room just before and after the killing took place, authorities said. Andrew J. Osborne allegedly stabbed Brian A. Wilkinson, 47,...
18-Year-Old Driver Charged In Crash That Killed Off-Duty Philadelphia Officer
An 18-year-old man has been charged in a June crash that killed an off-duty Philadelphia police officer, authorities said. Aleksandr Melnikov was charged Friday with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and more, in the crash that killed Henry Gosnki III. Gonski was trying to cross Bustleton Avenue after...
US Marshals arrest dozens of fugitives in South Jersey stings
Dozens of fugitives, most from South Jersey, were apprehended last month in “Operation Rodeo,” a special sting operation by the US Marshals Service.
