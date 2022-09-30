ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NH

If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
OAKMONT, PA
Where Are Pennsylvania Best Spas

For a luxurious spa experience, head to Pennsylvania. The state boasts some of the most luxurious spas in the country. For the ultimate spa experience, try one of Pennsylvania's best spa hotels. Inns like the Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa are perfect for a romantic getaway. It offers exclusive spa services and even special packages for bachelorette parties. Its facilities include monsoon showers, saunas, and steam rooms. Plus, you can receive a discount if you book a minimum number of services.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Dogs, cats affected by Hurricane Ian arrive in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — Animals affected by Hurricane Ian have arrived in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania SPCA teamed up with Greater Good Charities to accept the animals from Florida. Six dogs and five cats arrived Sunday at the PSPCA's Philadelphia headquarters. The dogs will be quarantined for 14 days, then be available...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
midjersey.news

October 3, 2022

EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Shots rang out this afternoon at Homan and Hillcrest Avenue in front of Priori's Delicatessen. Ewing Police did confirm that shots were fired and that no one was hit, but no other details were available at this time. Earlier this year on June 6, 2022,...
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
If you are looking for furniture that fits the modern style, you've come to the right place. With over 200 different brands to choose from, you're sure to find something that suits your home's decor. Here are some places you may want to check out. Located in Arch Street, Fryburg, Grossman Furniture is a historic building that offers modern and artistic pieces for your home. You'll find everything from modern couches to rustic wood accent tables.
EPHRATA, PA
wcn247.com

Pennsylvania man killed by troopers after hitting 1, striking SUV

PLAINS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say state police shot and killed a man who struck a trooper with his pickup truck and then crashed into a police sport utility vehicle after an altercation at a northeastern Pennsylvania bar. State police and Luzerne County prosecutors said troopers from Wilkes-Barre were called to the Ole Tyme Charley's Pub and Grill in Plains Township at about 1:30 a.m. Friday. Police allege that 41-year-old Jason Kilduff of Pittston aimed his pickup at two arriving troopers, hitting one and striking the police SUV. Police said both troopers fired "while attempting to dodge the vehicle," which crashed into the bar vestibule, and Kilduff was pronounced dead at the scene.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Camden Shootings

A man was killed and two others were wounded in shootings in Camden, authorities said. Liaquia L. Moore, 21, was pronounced dead at 12:35 a.m., Monday, Oct. 3 at Cooper University Hospital, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:22 p.m,, Camden County Police received...
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Car In Bucks County: Report

A 40-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang in Bucks County on Wednesday, Sept. 28, LevittownNow reports. The Mustang was heading east on New Falls Road and Bristol-Oxford Valley Road in Bristol Township struck the cyclist, who was coming from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane around 8:25 p.m., the outlet says citing local police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

