CARBONDALE, Ill. - Southern Illinois University (5-3-2) earned a thrilling, 2-1, win on Sunday at Evansville after scoring the game-winner in the final two minutes. "I thought it was a hard-fought win on the road against a team that were in the final last year," head coach Craig Roberts said. "We really fought until the very end and succeeded in getting that final goal."

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO