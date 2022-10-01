Read full article on original website
Salukis score late-goal to earn 2-1 win at Evansville
CARBONDALE, Ill. - Southern Illinois University (5-3-2) earned a thrilling, 2-1, win on Sunday at Evansville after scoring the game-winner in the final two minutes. "I thought it was a hard-fought win on the road against a team that were in the final last year," head coach Craig Roberts said. "We really fought until the very end and succeeded in getting that final goal."
Salukis drop three-set decision to UNI
CARBONDALE, Ill. - The Southern Illinois volleyball fell to the University of Northern Iowa in a three-set match (6-25, 20-25, 20-25) Saturday night at Davies Gym. The Salukis move to 9-7 (2-2 MVC) on the season. The Salukis struggled with the Panthers defense at the net, as UNI tallied 9...
Football tops Illinois State, 19-14, for third-straight win
NORMAL, Ill. — A clutch fourth-down sack by Richie Hagarty helped Southern Illinois preserve a 19-14 win over Illinois State on Saturday and extend SIU's win streak to three games. The No. 19-ranked Salukis (3-2, 2-0) jumped out to a 19-0 halftime lead, but the Redbirds (2-2, 1-1) scored...
