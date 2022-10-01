MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 1 St. John Bosco, No. 2 Mater Dei both win setting up huge Trinity League matchup on Oct. 7

Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $153,539.59 recently sold at Florida gas stationKristen WaltersFlorida State
Magic Mike Live is coming to Miami and there's plenty of food and drinkBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Fort Lauderdale, October 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Top prize-winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket sold, officials say
A top prize-winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth over $150,000 was sold during Tuesday's drawing according to the Florida Lottery.
parklandtalk.com
Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ Softball Star Olivia Alvarez Makes College Pick
Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ Olivia Alvarez officially announced her commitment to play college softball at Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida. “Committing to my top school showed me that all of my hard work had paid off, and it pushed me to work harder and keep improving,” said Alvarez.
Popeyes Seeks Franchisees for Miami Locations
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is expanding at home and abroad
Where To Take Someone Who’s Threatening To Leave Miami
The hardest part about making friends in Miami is that a good 80 percent of them will eventually move somewhere else. It happens all the time and the reasons for fleeing are multitude: rent spikes, more lucrative job markets, being wanted by the FBI, etc. It’s a frustrating part of life down here. So if you catch your friend Googling “cool cities?” and want to persuade them to stay put, try taking them to these restaurants. This guide has a mix of only-in-Miami classics, beautiful outdoor spots, and more places that always make us feel lucky to live here.
WSVN-TV
Bald eagle spotted in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a wild sighting in Pembroke Pines. A bald eagle was spotted sitting on a tree branch. The city is actually home to a bald eagle nest. Bald eagles are protected by state law. Authorities warned people not to approach, stand under or make...
Mexican actor guilty in Miami road rage death
MIAMI — (AP) — A Mexican actor was convicted in South Florida on Tuesday of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation. A six-person jury in Miami-Dade circuit county found Pablo Lyle, 35, guilty of manslaughter, according to court records. He faces up to 15 years in prison.
Parents Fill School District Meeting on Marjory Stoneman Douglas Boundaries, Overcrowding
Several hundred community members joined Broward County Public Schools officials to discuss a plan for easing the high capacity at Marjory Stoneman Douglas by adjusting the boundaries. Director of Demographics and Enrollment Planning Jill Young and Demographer Specialist Joseph Beck led the meeting with School Board members Debra Hixon and...
Click10.com
Portable water pump outside Miami mayor’s home causes stir
MIAMI – Portable water pumps are now part of storm preps in Miami’s low-lying neighborhoods. When one pump appeared right in front of the mayor’s home last week, his political critics assumed he got special favors and took videos of the pump. But did he actually receive...
Black Tech Pioneer Edward Chow, Who Overcame Racism To Build One of the Largest Data Computing Firms in L.A. Dies at 83
Edward Chow, an Army veteran and Black-owned tech founder who started his company in Los Angeles during the 1960s, died at 83. The Kansas City Star reports Chow passed away last month of lung cancer and is survived by his wife, Maggie Robinson, and four children, two brothers, two sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends.
cbs12.com
Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
NBC Miami
Latina Breaks Barriers as President of Large Development Firm in Miami
It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and one woman stands out in her field as a developer with years of hard work and dedication, hoping to inspire Latinas everywhere to follow their dreams. A daughter of Colombian immigrants, Stephanie Shojaee is now the president of one of the largest development firms...
brevardtimes.com
NOAA: Invest 92L 2022 Projected Path, Spaghetti Models
MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Weather Outlook at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, due to the presence of Invest 92L which will llikely form into a tropical cyclone over the Atlantic. Invest 92L is a broad low pressure...
southbeachtopchefs.com
Where to Grab the Best Tacos on National Taco Day in Miami
Taco lovers rejoice! National Taco Day is upon us once again. This delicious Mexican holiday is celebrated every year on October 4th, and there are plenty of ways to get involved. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a taco-themed meal or just want to indulge in your favorite Mexican food, there are plenty of options available. And, of course, no Mexican feast would be complete without tequila. In Miami, several taco-centric events are taking place to help you celebrate National Taco Day. So get out there and enjoy some delicious tacos – you deserve it!
Click10.com
Police: Cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth
MIAMI – A 51-year-old man faces a lewd and lascivious conduct charge after being accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while on a cruise over the weekend. Miami-Dade police arrested Ernest Richard Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, on Monday, after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami.
Click10.com
Roaches in ice machine among violations found at South Florida steakhouse
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, there were no establishments ordered shut last week in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys. All the places...
Click10.com
Legendary Churchill’s pub now up for sale for $4,650,000
MIAMI – One of the most famous bars in South Florida history is now on the market. The Porosoff Group in Miami put the landmark Churchill’s Pub up for sale this week for $4,650,000. The buyer will not only get the iconic pub on Northeast 2nd Ave. in...
