St. John Bosco, Mater Dei both win setting up No. 1 vs. No. 2 high school football showdown next Friday

Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
The Best Places To Get Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings In Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What We Can All Learn From Tip EmployeesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
4 days to No. 1 St. John Bosco vs. No. 2 Mater Dei: Game-by-game series history, scores, more
The battle between the national No. 1 and No. 2 high school football teams used to be a novelty, an unfathomable pairing, a stop-the-presses, 'you-got-to-be-kidding' gridiron happening. Now it's an annual showdown in the CIF-Southern Section's Trinity League. When Mater Dei-Santa Ana ...
WATCH: Stanford commit Jshawn Frausto-Ramos and QB target Elijah Brown preview Mater Dei vs. St John Bosco matchup
The nation's best high school rivalry will be one for the ages again
orangecountytribune.com
Who will rule the Grove now?
The Garden Grove League is particularly stacked with talented and strong football teams this year. So the question becomes this: are any of the other five teams in the GGL strong enough to knock off Rancho Alamitos, winners of the last four league titles?. Mike Enright’s squad would have to...
MaxPreps
Corona del Mar Water Polo
Missing Score - Corona del Mar vs. No result has been reported for the Corona del Mar varsity water polo neutral non-conference game vs. . Missing Score - Corona del Mar vs. No result has been reported for the Corona del Mar varsity water polo neutral non-conference game vs. .
Peyton Woodyard, 5-star safety, on USC Trojans: 'When USC is clicking there's nothing like it'
Growing up, class of 2024 St. John Bosco (California) five-star safety Peyton Woodyard felt two programs, in particular, defined college football. USC and Alabama, where his dad is from. For the past few years, the Alabama Crimson Tide have continued to stand atop college football's mountain, while ...
pepperbough.com
Colton goes ‘all-in’ for Homecoming
Colton,CA—Colton High placed all their bets this year on its students getting hyped by the “Casino Night”-themed Homecoming events on September 29th. The day’s biggest moment came that night, as Samay Ramachhita and Stephanie Alvarez were crowned King and Queen. The moment spoke to their collaborative campaign, as ASB students strategically positioned themselves in the student section at Memorial Stadium and raised letters spelling out the names of the new royals.
Man shot several times at California youth football game
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said. Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one else was injured, and there was no further threat. The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in serious condition, spokesperson Sequoia Payton said.
Angels Threaten Legal Action Over Stadium Real Estate
Anaheim is once again at war with its own baseball team. The city is anticipating a pair of lawsuits from the team regarding a planned fire station in the Angel Stadium parking lot. Angels’ attorney Allan Abshez has pushed back, saying the city lacks the authority to do so.
foxla.com
Two 3.1-magnitude earthquakes strike SoCal region Monday morning
YORBA LINDA, Calif. - Two separate 3.1-magnitude earthquakes struck in Orange and Riverside counties on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says the first quake was reported at 1:24 a.m. Monday about three miles southeast of Yorba Linda with a depth of about 2 miles. Residents reported to the USGS...
2urbangirls.com
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes in Orange County
YORBA LINDA, Calif. – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported near Yorba Linda Monday at 1:24 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake’s epicenter was 3.1 miles southeast of Yorba Linda and 6.2 miles east of Placentia. It was about 2 miles deep. The quake was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.0-magnitude quake is the second to rattle Southern California in hours
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Southern California area in the morning on Monday, Oct. 3, hours after another was reported in a neighboring county, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The quake, about 5 miles deep, hit nearly 2.5 miles from Banning in Riverside County just after 9 a.m., according to...
NBC San Diego
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Coyote sneaks into bathroom at Riverside area middle school
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A coyote snuck into the bathroom of a Riverside middle school Monday morning, and its capture and release were caught on video. Riverside County Animal Services received calls from Mission Middle School shortly before 9 a.m. about the animal. When the officer got there, staff members told him that they'd seen the coyote nearby over the past few weeks, but it had never gotten on campus.
2023 Rose Parade Royal Court announced
The seven members of the Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court were named in Pasadena Monday. The Royal Court was chosen from a group of 28 finalists who were announced in September. Members of the 2023 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship to serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the […]
Nick The Greek Opening in Long Beach and Huntington Beach
The company is planning to open 24 new locations in Northern California
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best Seal Beach Restaurants
With the staggering amount of Seal Beach restaurants that pop up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a little...
Three New Ike’s Love and Sandwiches Coming to LA
The company will soon expand to DTLA, Manhattan Beach, and Long Beach
3 California taco restaurants named best in the country, according to Yelp
The best tacos in the nation can be found in California, according to Yelp reviews. In honor of National Taco Day, which is Oct. 4, Yelp has released its Top 100 Tacos list, which ranks the best taco shops in the country. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking three California restaurants 1-2-3. Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria […]
Headlines: Popular Long Beach Taquero Gets Shut Down By a Police-Assisted Health Department; Dodgers Win 107 Games
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Not even a week after Newsom signed SB 972 into law, written by Long Beach senator Lena Gonzalez, customers...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
