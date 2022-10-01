St. John Bosco, Mater Dei both win setting up No. 1 vs. No. 2 high school football showdown next Friday

Colton,CA—Colton High placed all their bets this year on its students getting hyped by the “Casino Night”-themed Homecoming events on September 29th. The day’s biggest moment came that night, as Samay Ramachhita and Stephanie Alvarez were crowned King and Queen. The moment spoke to their collaborative campaign, as ASB students strategically positioned themselves in the student section at Memorial Stadium and raised letters spelling out the names of the new royals.

COLTON, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO