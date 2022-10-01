In the high stakes environment of college football, sometimes coaches and players forget to have fun. It is a game after all. In the 48 hours after being introduced as Colorado's interim head coach, Mike Sanford seemingly said and did everything right. He blacked out the first five losses on the schedule in the team meeting room, hoping to hit the reset button. He met with every player individually to see how they are handling the firing of Karl Dorrell. And Sanford's first practice in charge on Tuesday, which the local media was invited to attend a portion of, was loud and full of enthusiasm.

BOULDER, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO