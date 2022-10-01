Read full article on original website
Nix on Arizona defense: 'They're going to present some challenges'
Behind Kenny Dillingham's playcalling and Bo Nix's performance at quarterback, Oregon's offense has put together three straight games with over 500 yards of total offense. Had Nix played the entire game against BYU, that number might be up to four games. Offensive production has been a revelation this season at...
Everything Bo Nix said on Tuesday of Arizona week
Bo Nix met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the team's preparation for its upcoming matchup against Arizona on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Here's a complete transcript of everything Nix said. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your...
Buffaloes conduct first bye week practice with reshuffled coaching staff
In the high stakes environment of college football, sometimes coaches and players forget to have fun. It is a game after all. In the 48 hours after being introduced as Colorado's interim head coach, Mike Sanford seemingly said and did everything right. He blacked out the first five losses on the schedule in the team meeting room, hoping to hit the reset button. He met with every player individually to see how they are handling the firing of Karl Dorrell. And Sanford's first practice in charge on Tuesday, which the local media was invited to attend a portion of, was loud and full of enthusiasm.
WATCH: Bo Nix previews Oregon at Arizona matchup
Hear from Oregon quarterback Bo Nix as he recaps last week's big blowout win over Stanford while also giving an early preview of the matchup against the Arizona Wildcats this weekend. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox...
Arizona presents a 'unique challenge' for Oregon on Saturday
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives his early thoughts on facing the Arizona Wildcats and believes the Wildcats are the most talented team they've faced at wide receiver so far.
PODCAST: An early preview of Oregon at Arizona shows a tough matchup for Oregon's secondary
The Oregon Ducks are preparing to face off against a much improved Arizona football program, and the challenges of winning in Tucson are now getting harder. DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss the latest news with Oregon football and give an early preview of the Arizona Wildcats.
Karl Dorrell fired: Colorado football's potential coaching candidates emerge among media members
The Colorado Buffaloes fired coach Karl Dorrell on Sunday, one day after suffering a 43-20 loss to Arizona. Reactions began to trickle in when news of Dorrell's dismissal broke, and a number of media members offered their reactions to the firing, the looming coaching search, and their thoughts on interim coach Mike Sanford. The Buffaloes' five losses have all come in blowout fashion, and in addition to Dorrell, Colorado also fired defensive coordinator Chris Wilson.
Karl Dorrell fired: Colorado football coach out after 0-5 start to 2022 season, per reports
Karl Dorrell is out at Colorado. The third-year Buffaloes head football coach was fired after starting the 2022 season 0-5, according to reports Sunday afternoon, including first by Pete Thamel. The Buffaloes' five losses have all come via blowout, the most recent of which took place last night at Arizona. Dorrell coached the Buffs to a 43-20 defeat in his final game at the helm. CU fired defensive coordinator Chris Wilson as well, Thamel also reported.
What did Jedd Fisch say after Colorado?
Leading into Saturday's 43-20 win over Colorado, there was little doubt that the Wildcats were the favorite. Still, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch wanted the Wildcats to take on the role of an underdog. "One thing we talked about this week is we’re always the underdog," Fisch said. "We’re Arizona...
Colorado coaching candidates: Bronco Mendenhall, Troy Calhoun, Ryan Walters top options, per CBS Sports
Colorado will kick off a coaching search after officially firing coach Karl Dorrell on Sunday amid an 0-5 start to the season, and the Buffaloes will hand their new lead man a major rebuilding job. After CU went 4-2 in Dorell's first season during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, the Buffs went 4-8 last year and have now bottomed out as arguably the worst team in the Power Five ranks. Thus, seasoned head coaches like Bronco Mendenhall and Troy Calhoun are among the top early names to emerge as potential candidates.
