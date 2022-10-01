ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

247Sports

Nix on Arizona defense: 'They're going to present some challenges'

Behind Kenny Dillingham's playcalling and Bo Nix's performance at quarterback, Oregon's offense has put together three straight games with over 500 yards of total offense. Had Nix played the entire game against BYU, that number might be up to four games. Offensive production has been a revelation this season at...
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Everything Bo Nix said on Tuesday of Arizona week

Bo Nix met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the team's preparation for its upcoming matchup against Arizona on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Here's a complete transcript of everything Nix said. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your...
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Buffaloes conduct first bye week practice with reshuffled coaching staff

In the high stakes environment of college football, sometimes coaches and players forget to have fun. It is a game after all. In the 48 hours after being introduced as Colorado's interim head coach, Mike Sanford seemingly said and did everything right. He blacked out the first five losses on the schedule in the team meeting room, hoping to hit the reset button. He met with every player individually to see how they are handling the firing of Karl Dorrell. And Sanford's first practice in charge on Tuesday, which the local media was invited to attend a portion of, was loud and full of enthusiasm.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

WATCH: Bo Nix previews Oregon at Arizona matchup

Hear from Oregon quarterback Bo Nix as he recaps last week's big blowout win over Stanford while also giving an early preview of the matchup against the Arizona Wildcats this weekend. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox...
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Karl Dorrell fired: Colorado football's potential coaching candidates emerge among media members

The Colorado Buffaloes fired coach Karl Dorrell on Sunday, one day after suffering a 43-20 loss to Arizona. Reactions began to trickle in when news of Dorrell's dismissal broke, and a number of media members offered their reactions to the firing, the looming coaching search, and their thoughts on interim coach Mike Sanford. The Buffaloes' five losses have all come in blowout fashion, and in addition to Dorrell, Colorado also fired defensive coordinator Chris Wilson.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Karl Dorrell fired: Colorado football coach out after 0-5 start to 2022 season, per reports

Karl Dorrell is out at Colorado. The third-year Buffaloes head football coach was fired after starting the 2022 season 0-5, according to reports Sunday afternoon, including first by Pete Thamel. The Buffaloes' five losses have all come via blowout, the most recent of which took place last night at Arizona. Dorrell coached the Buffs to a 43-20 defeat in his final game at the helm. CU fired defensive coordinator Chris Wilson as well, Thamel also reported.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

What did Jedd Fisch say after Colorado?

Leading into Saturday's 43-20 win over Colorado, there was little doubt that the Wildcats were the favorite. Still, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch wanted the Wildcats to take on the role of an underdog. "One thing we talked about this week is we’re always the underdog," Fisch said. "We’re Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Colorado coaching candidates: Bronco Mendenhall, Troy Calhoun, Ryan Walters top options, per CBS Sports

Colorado will kick off a coaching search after officially firing coach Karl Dorrell on Sunday amid an 0-5 start to the season, and the Buffaloes will hand their new lead man a major rebuilding job. After CU went 4-2 in Dorell's first season during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, the Buffs went 4-8 last year and have now bottomed out as arguably the worst team in the Power Five ranks. Thus, seasoned head coaches like Bronco Mendenhall and Troy Calhoun are among the top early names to emerge as potential candidates.
BOULDER, CO

