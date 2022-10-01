Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Mary, the circus elephant that was executed for murderMaya DeviSaint Paul, VA
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
5starpreps.com
2022 STATE GOLF: CAK, Kingston boys in position to repeat; Kingston girls, CAK girls in striking distance of state titles
Day One of TSSAA state golf tournament week commenced Monday, as Sevierville Golf Club is playing host to golf’s championship week for second year in a row. The Division II-A boys and Division I Class A boys played Monday at Sevierville’s River Course (par 72) and will also play Tuesday’s final round on that track.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tyreke Key, Tennessee transfer guard, explains biggest difference between mid-major and power-conference hoops
Tyreke Key decided to head back home following 4 strong playing years at Indiana State. The Celina, Tennessee native missed his 2021-22 season with an injury and decided to transfer back to play for the Vols at the end of last season. Key, who was described by Tennessee forward Olivier...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee unveils special uniform for Saturday's game at LSU
Back in August, Tennessee revealed that it would bring back its “Smokey Grey” alternate uniforms in 2022. The uniforms would be worn at least once through 2025, according to a university release, with 2023, 2024, and 2025 featuring updated designs. We now know when the Volunteers will be...
Tennessee football falls after not playing in Week 5 SEC Power Rankings
Parity was the story of the SEC during Tennessee football’s bye week. What looked like a couple of flukes two Saturdays ago is really just the result of no team truly standing out above others, and that made for some wild games this past weekend. Most of the time the favorite won, but it was far too close considering what was expected.
bbbtv12.com
Clinton Driver charged in Roane accident last Thursday night near Oliver Springs
As we promised we have an update on last Thursday night’s single car accident which occurred on Mahoney Road near Oliver Springs. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report that we requested, a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by 22-year-old Danni R Edwards from Clinton was traveling south on Mahoney Road near Johnson Road, when the vehicle attempted to negotiate a right curve but failed to maintain its lane of travel, exited the road, and struck a large ditch. According to the report Edwards was not injured, however was charged with reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. A passenger in the vehicle identified as 21-year-old Dana Smith from Oliver Springs was reported to be injured and transported to an area Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Blair Volunteer Fire department and Roane County Sheriff’s Department Personnel also assisted The THP at the scene.
recordpatriot.com
Coal jobs are almost gone. Could a casino help rescue southwest Virginia?
BRISTOL, Va. - Sonya Ratliff and about a dozen friends put on sparkly clothes and left early on a Tuesday morning to celebrate another mom's birthday. In years past, that might have meant brunch. Now, in this Bible Belt town on the edge of the Appalachian Mountains, it means slot...
Tennessee football: Why Warren Burrell season-ending injury is devastating
He hasn’t played since Tennessee football beat the Pittsburgh Panthers, and given how he has struggled at cornerback dating to last year’s Music City Bowl loss to the Purdue Boilermakers, Vol fans may not miss Warren Burrell. They would be wrong. Josh Heupel said in his Monday press...
“She was full of life and bright personality”: West Ridge community remembers student who died in fire
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students, teachers and friends at West Ridge High School are mourning the loss of freshmen Gracie McBryant, who died in a house fire early Saturday morning. Dr. Josh Davis, principal at West Ridge High School, told News Channel 11 there’s a tough week ahead for the West Ridge community. “Initially, there’s […]
WTVC
Silver Alert cancelled for missing 87-year-old Roane County man
HARRIMAN Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: TBI has announced on Monday that Earl Eugene Foster was found safe in Blount County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking the publics help to find senior Eugene Foster, missing from Harriman. TBI says that he's 87-years-old, 5'8", 225 pounds, with blue eyes...
WBIR
University of Tennessee students camp out for another day to sign apartment lease
The students will have to wait until Tuesday afternoon to hopefully sign a lease. Still some students might not get an apartment.
Unannounced Greyhound stop change leaves woman in the cold
A Knoxville woman was left frustrated and in the cold after the Greyhound bus line switched their drop-off and pick-up site without warning.
East Tennessean
Thunder Valley roars during ’22 Fall Fling
BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 26, 2022) – The RAD Fall Fling took place at Bristol Dragway starting Sept. 20 for the 13th time and brought four days of high-powered drag racing to Thunder Valley. The event was the final stop on the 2022 Fling Tour, which brings the some of...
West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
wvlt.tv
Jacksboro loses police department
Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. A black bear cub was hit by a car in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Saturday, according to a post from nonprofit Appalachian Bear Rescue. Tennessee’s wide receiver Cedric Tillman questionable, Vols DB Warren Burrell out. Updated:...
‘It is really scary’ UT students sleep on the street to get into downtown apartment complex
A large group of University of Tennessee students chose to camp outside an apartment complex in hopes of scoring a home for the 2023-2024 school year. Students told WATE the crowd started to form out The Standard at Knoxville Sunday evening.
Kingsport woman reportedly shot in drive-by shooting
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman underwent treatment Sunday night after reportedly walking into the emergency room at Holston Valley Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her face and upper lip. An incident report from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) said that the woman arrived at the ER at 8:46 p.m. She reportedly told […]
wvlt.tv
Morristown Fire Department responds to fire, two people injured, officials say
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Fire Department crews responded to a fire near Joe Hall Road and Fish Hatchery Road on Tuesday afternoon, Lt. Danny Case told WVLT News. Officials have not released a possible cause of the fire but did confirm that two people were being airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after being burned.
Winners announced from the 70th annual Music in the Castle
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennesse High School Mighty Viking Band held the 70th annual Music in the Castle event on Saturday, Oct. 1. Elizabethton won the Class AAAA Grand Champion Award and finished 1st place in color guard, percussion and music in their class. The Class A/AA Grand Champion Award went home with North […]
Musician HARDY treated for ‘significant injuries’ following tour bus crash
The musician HARDY has been released from the hospital following a tour bus crash that occurred on his way home from the Country Thunder Music Festival in Bristol on Saturday.
Knoxville restaurant owner retiring after 48 years behind the grill
A Knoxville restaurant owner, operator and cook will be retiring at the end of the month.
