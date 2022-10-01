Read full article on original website
5starpreps.com
2022 STATE GOLF: CAK Boys wins 6th in a row, KINGSTON Boys repeat in Class A; Kingston girls rally for runner-up finish
Tuesday proved to be a productive day for the CAK and Kingston golf teams during the final round of the 2022 TSSAA State Golf Championships. And their female counterparts didn’t do too shabby, either. Get caught up on all the happenings in this FREE REPORT, courtesy of BRAD ROSE...
5starpreps.com
2022 STATE GOLF: CAK, Kingston boys in position to repeat; Kingston girls, CAK girls in striking distance of state titles
Day One of TSSAA state golf tournament week commenced Monday, as Sevierville Golf Club is playing host to golf’s championship week for second year in a row. The Division II-A boys and Division I Class A boys played Monday at Sevierville’s River Course (par 72) and will also play Tuesday’s final round on that track.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tyreke Key, Tennessee transfer guard, explains biggest difference between mid-major and power-conference hoops
Tyreke Key decided to head back home following 4 strong playing years at Indiana State. The Celina, Tennessee native missed his 2021-22 season with an injury and decided to transfer back to play for the Vols at the end of last season. Key, who was described by Tennessee forward Olivier...
Tennessee football falls after not playing in Week 5 SEC Power Rankings
Parity was the story of the SEC during Tennessee football’s bye week. What looked like a couple of flukes two Saturdays ago is really just the result of no team truly standing out above others, and that made for some wild games this past weekend. Most of the time the favorite won, but it was far too close considering what was expected.
atozsports.com
104.5 The Zone completes new show centered around a former Vol in Nashville
104.5 The Zone, Cumulus Media’s premier live and local Sports Talk radio station serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee, announced its new morning show lineup on Tuesday. Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Ramon Foster, who spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, will be joined on the morning show by Kayla Anderson and Will Boling.
Look: Tennessee Reveals Uniform Choice for Road Matchup Against LSU
Tennessee Football has revealed the uniform combination choice for their upcoming road matchup against LSU. The Vols will don the Smokey Greys in Death Valley this weekend. This will mark the first game Tennessee will rock the Smokey Greys in the Josh Heupel era. Below is ...
Tennessee Vols morning report: Polls, Cedric Tillman surgery
They didn’t play over the weekend, but the Tennessee Vols football team generated plenty of news dating back to Thursday, and more came around Sunday. As they get set to prepare for the LSU Tigers, these stories are still relevant. Our morning update on Rocky Top leads with the...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Practice Observations: Oct. 4
Tennessee’s men’s basketball team held a practice open to the media Tuesday afternoon to conclude the Vols’ in house media day. Eighth-year head coach Rick Barnes put his team in an extended scrimmage portion for the majority of the afternoon practice. Freshman D.J. Jefferson worked off to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee vs. LSU: The biggest upsets in rivalry history
Tennessee vs. LSU is one of the SEC’s better, now occasional rivalries. Both programs have won national championships. Twice, these programs met in the SEC Championship Game. While they used to meet as part of a 2-year home-and-home, the new scheduling rotation keeps them apart longer than we’d like.
Tennessee football: Why Warren Burrell season-ending injury is devastating
He hasn’t played since Tennessee football beat the Pittsburgh Panthers, and given how he has struggled at cornerback dating to last year’s Music City Bowl loss to the Purdue Boilermakers, Vol fans may not miss Warren Burrell. They would be wrong. Josh Heupel said in his Monday press...
Tennessee football vs. Alabama on CBS just a preview of how big game could be
Buckle up. Next week’s matchup between Tennessee football and the Alabama Crimson Tide may be one of the highest-magnitude games in the history of the series, one that hasn’t happened since the SEC split into two divisions in 1992. The Vols’ annual matchup with Bama will air at...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly speaks about early kickoff for Tennessee game: 'If you're not excited for that, I don't know what gets you going'
Brian Kelly said Tennessee is deserving of its ranking, which this week is No. 8 in the AP Top 25. The LSU coach believes it will still be a big game even though kickoff is set for 11 a.m. local time at Tiger Stadium. At his press conference on Monday,...
wcyb.com
Tennessee ranked No. 8 in latest national polls
(WCYB) — The Tennessee Volunteers held firm at No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. In the AFCA Coaches Poll, the Vols moved from No. 9 up to No. 8. Tennessee is ranked in the top-10 for consecutive weeks for the first time since 2016. After an...
WATE
The Smokies season may be over but Smoky Stadium is just getting started
KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – Although the Tennessee Smokies 2022 season is over, Smokies Stadium is available to host one-of-a-kind events all year long. Whether you are hosting a corporate Christmas party or celebrating a birthday there are few places that can offer the unique experiences that can be found at Smokies Stadium. With a full menu and bar facilities available, there is no party too big for the Smokies to handle.
WBIR
University of Tennessee students camp out for another day to sign apartment lease
The students will have to wait until Tuesday afternoon to hopefully sign a lease. Still some students might not get an apartment.
bbbtv12.com
Clinton Driver charged in Roane accident last Thursday night near Oliver Springs
As we promised we have an update on last Thursday night’s single car accident which occurred on Mahoney Road near Oliver Springs. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report that we requested, a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by 22-year-old Danni R Edwards from Clinton was traveling south on Mahoney Road near Johnson Road, when the vehicle attempted to negotiate a right curve but failed to maintain its lane of travel, exited the road, and struck a large ditch. According to the report Edwards was not injured, however was charged with reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. A passenger in the vehicle identified as 21-year-old Dana Smith from Oliver Springs was reported to be injured and transported to an area Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Blair Volunteer Fire department and Roane County Sheriff’s Department Personnel also assisted The THP at the scene.
‘It is really scary’ UT students sleep on the street to get into downtown apartment complex
A large group of University of Tennessee students chose to camp outside an apartment complex in hopes of scoring a home for the 2023-2024 school year. Students told WATE the crowd started to form out The Standard at Knoxville Sunday evening.
WATE
Taste of Turkey Creek brings you BBQ, Bourbon, and Bacon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pinnacle at Turkey Creek will host Taste of Turkey Creek a celebration of local flavors that will go to benefit the Pat Summit Foundation. If you want to experience the great flavors to be found in Turkey Creek than Pinnacle has just the event for you. October 8th from 6 until 9pm you can enjoy Taste of Turkey Creek which will include almost two dozen local eateries for you to try for yourself.
WBIR
Zoo Knoxville exhibit recognized as top three in the world
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville is being honored. The Clayton Family Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus has received top honors for excellence in design innovation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The award distinguishes the ARC as one of the top zoo exhibits in the world. “To...
Unannounced Greyhound stop change leaves woman in the cold
A Knoxville woman was left frustrated and in the cold after the Greyhound bus line switched their drop-off and pick-up site without warning.
