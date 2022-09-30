Incorporating exercise with psychotherapy may be better way to improve patients’ depression, anxiety symptoms

NEW YORK — Homeowners are more likely to look after their home’s health than their own during the fall season (71% vs. 57%) according to a survey of 2,000 Americans. Results indicate that many see fall as a time to get back into their routines (73%) and to readjust their priorities for the coming year (64%). That includes tasks such as “getting my schedule organized,” “getting the kids settled in school again,” or “winterizing my home or cars.”

