Incorporating exercise with psychotherapy may be better way to improve patients’ depression, anxiety symptoms

High blood pressure linked to faster cognitive decline, dementia risk
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — High blood pressure, or hypertension, often causes people to feel perpetually stressed out or angry. Now, researchers from the University of Michigan say people with hypertension may also experience a faster deterioration in their cognitive abilities (thinking skills, decision making, memory) in comparison to those with normal blood pressure.
People with early onset dementia 7 times more likely to die from suicide
LONDON — People diagnosed with early onset dementia are up to seven times more likely to take their own life, a new study warns. The study of more than 590,000 patients in the United Kingdom found an increased risk of suicide connected to dementia among patients developing the condition before the age of 65. Researchers also found a rise in suicide risk among patients receiving a dementia diagnosis within the previous three months.
How does diet impact longevity? Study finds good nutrition is more complex than you think
NEW YORK — How does what we eat influence how we age? It’s a relatively simple question, but researchers from Columbia University report the answer is exceedingly complex. For example, eating an apple is a good idea nutritionally, but that’s just one choice among countless dietary decisions people make over the course of a single day.
Troubling number of U.S. women avoid mammograms, survey finds
ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 260,000 new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States, and more than 40,000 U.S. women die from breast cancer annually. The absolute best way to beat a case of breast cancer is early diagnosis and treatment, yet a troubling new survey from Orlando Health reports an alarming number of young women are choosing to forgo potentially life saving mammograms.
7 in 10 homeowners put their house’s ‘health’ ahead of their own
NEW YORK — Homeowners are more likely to look after their home’s health than their own during the fall season (71% vs. 57%) according to a survey of 2,000 Americans. Results indicate that many see fall as a time to get back into their routines (73%) and to readjust their priorities for the coming year (64%). That includes tasks such as “getting my schedule organized,” “getting the kids settled in school again,” or “winterizing my home or cars.”
Toddlers who spend under an hour in front of screens develop better brains
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Keeping toddlers off the iPad and encouraging them to run around and get some fresh air may help their brain in the long run. A new study finds that regular physical activity and less screen time is key to developing a toddler’s executive function, including their ability to pay attention, shift between tasks, and learn to make good decisions.
