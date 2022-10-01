Courtesy of Stephanie Downing Stan Pentz (left) with daughter Stephanie Downing (right) As flood water from Hurricane Ian rose in her Rotonda West, Florida, home around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Stephanie Downing got a text message from her father, Stan Pentz, who was over an hour away at his home in Fort Myers. He said the water was up to his shoulders, and he couldn't get out.

