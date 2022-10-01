ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

GoCreighton.com

Luke & Santana Lead Women’s Soccer Past Providence, 2-0

OMAHA, Neb. – Sophomore Hannah Luke and junior Abigail Santana each tallied second half goals to lead the Creighton women's soccer team to a 2-0 win over Providence on Sunday, Oct. 2. With the win the Bluejays improve to 6-2-4 on the year and 2-2-0 in BIG EAST play,...
OMAHA, NE
GoCreighton.com

Men's Soccer Gets Back on Track with 3-1 Win Over Villanova

Omaha, Neb. -- The Creighton Men's Soccer team got key contributions from each of its three leading scorers as the Bluejays defeated Villanova 3-1 on Saturday, October 1. The win lifted Creighton to 4-2-3 on the season and 1-1-1 in BIG EAST action, while Villanova fell to 4-3-2 overall and 1-1-1 in conference play.
OMAHA, NE
247Sports

Oddsmakers weigh in with early Nebraska-Rutgers lines

Oddsmakers are setting the Huskers as a slight early favorite for their upcoming Friday road game at Rutgers. As of early Sunday afternoon, some initial lines had Nebraska riding as a 1 1/2-point favorite over the Scarlet Knights. Nebraska is coming off its first win over an FBS team in...
LINCOLN, NE
GoCreighton.com

Women’s Tennis Opens Jays/Mavs Hidden Duals with 10 Victories

OMAHA, Neb. – The Creighton women's tennis team secured 10 wins during the first day of its co-hosted Jays/Mavs Hidden Dual on Friday at the Koch Family Tennis Center. The Bluejays tallied a 5-1 record in doubles play with a 3-0 mark against Omaha and a 2-1 mark against Missouri State. Creighton completed its first round of play by earning five wins in singles play against Northern Iowa.
CREIGHTON, NE
GoCreighton.com

Women's Soccer Faces Providence in Return to Morrison Stadium on Sunday

Match #12: Providence Friars (3-6-1, 1-1-0 BE) vs. Creighton Bluejays (5-2-4, 1-2-0 BE) Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 • 12:00 p.m. | Omaha, Neb. | Morrison Stadium. VIDEO | FloSports Info | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES (PDF) After securing their first BIG EAST win of the season, Creighton (5-2-4,...
OMAHA, NE
247Sports

First-blush thoughts: Nebraska postgame

Final: Nebraska 35, Indiana 21. Miscues. Not being ready on the first play from scrimmage and having to call a timeout. Yikes. (After the game, IU quarterback Connor Bazelak said he checked to a new play and was trying to communicate that to the offensive line when the play clock ran down and IU called timeout.) Eleven penalties for 92 yards. (Nebraska had 12 for 111, setting a season high for most combined penalties in a Big Ten game game with 23.) The whole game, it never looked like IU was really all that crisp outside of its two touchdown drives.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Iowa State commit taking Huskers visit

Nebraska football recruiting continues to churn right along despite the fact that the Huskers do not have a full-time head coach yet. It’s been mentioned that the Huskers are going to have a pretty important recruiting weekend with Indiana coming to town. That includes at least one in-state recruit the Cornhuskers are going to try and steal away from a former rival.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Fans React To Postgame Locker Room Video

Saturday was a special day for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team. Not only did they get their second win of the season and first over a Big Ten opponent in nearly a calendar year, it was the first win for interim head coach Mickey Joseph. Nebraska beat Indiana 35-21 last...
LINCOLN, NE
superhits1027.com

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
LINCOLN, NE
gotodestinations.com

Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha

Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

On this day, Sept 29, 1985: Earliest recorded snow in Omaha history

OMAHA, Neb. — It's certainly feeling like fall in Omaha. It's the time of year when we start to make the transition into the colder months. While Nebraska has seen October snow in the past, September snow is a rare occurrence. Meteorologist Sean Everson takes us back 37 years...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
FORT MYERS, FL

