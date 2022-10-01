Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
GoCreighton.com
Luke & Santana Lead Women’s Soccer Past Providence, 2-0
OMAHA, Neb. – Sophomore Hannah Luke and junior Abigail Santana each tallied second half goals to lead the Creighton women's soccer team to a 2-0 win over Providence on Sunday, Oct. 2. With the win the Bluejays improve to 6-2-4 on the year and 2-2-0 in BIG EAST play,...
GoCreighton.com
Bluejay Rowing Opens 2022 Season With Successful Showing at Head of the Mississippi
Minneapolis, Minn. -- The Creighton Rowing team began the 2022 season with an impressive showing at the Head of the Mississippi Regatta on Saturday, October 1. Competing in four races, the Bluejays posted victories in both novice events and were bested by only Minnesota in the two remaining varsity races.
GoCreighton.com
Men's Soccer Gets Back on Track with 3-1 Win Over Villanova
Omaha, Neb. -- The Creighton Men's Soccer team got key contributions from each of its three leading scorers as the Bluejays defeated Villanova 3-1 on Saturday, October 1. The win lifted Creighton to 4-2-3 on the season and 1-1-1 in BIG EAST action, while Villanova fell to 4-3-2 overall and 1-1-1 in conference play.
GoCreighton.com
Women’s Tennis Racks Up 13 Wins on Final Day of the Jays/Mavs Hidden Duals
OMAHA, Neb. – The Creighton women's tennis team registered 13 victories on day two of the Bluejays co-hosted Jays/Mavs Hidden Duals to capture a trio of dual victories at the Koch Family Tennis Center. Creighton completed a 7-0 sweep of Omaha, while also earning a pair of 6-1 wins...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oddsmakers weigh in with early Nebraska-Rutgers lines
Oddsmakers are setting the Huskers as a slight early favorite for their upcoming Friday road game at Rutgers. As of early Sunday afternoon, some initial lines had Nebraska riding as a 1 1/2-point favorite over the Scarlet Knights. Nebraska is coming off its first win over an FBS team in...
247Sports
Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph gushes over Huskers' toughness after first career victory
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph earned his first career victory Saturday when the Huskers pulled away from Indiana in the fourth quarter for a much-needed 35-21 victory. It certainly was not pretty. Nebraska had 12 penalties for 111 yards and multiple sideline incidents, but the Huskers found a way...
GoCreighton.com
Women’s Tennis Opens Jays/Mavs Hidden Duals with 10 Victories
OMAHA, Neb. – The Creighton women's tennis team secured 10 wins during the first day of its co-hosted Jays/Mavs Hidden Dual on Friday at the Koch Family Tennis Center. The Bluejays tallied a 5-1 record in doubles play with a 3-0 mark against Omaha and a 2-1 mark against Missouri State. Creighton completed its first round of play by earning five wins in singles play against Northern Iowa.
GoCreighton.com
Women's Soccer Faces Providence in Return to Morrison Stadium on Sunday
Match #12: Providence Friars (3-6-1, 1-1-0 BE) vs. Creighton Bluejays (5-2-4, 1-2-0 BE) Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 • 12:00 p.m. | Omaha, Neb. | Morrison Stadium. VIDEO | FloSports Info | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES (PDF) After securing their first BIG EAST win of the season, Creighton (5-2-4,...
RELATED PEOPLE
York News-Times
Watch now: Nebraska's Tunnel Walk vs. Indiana
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph leads the team to the field before the game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Memorial Stadium.
First-blush thoughts: Nebraska postgame
Final: Nebraska 35, Indiana 21. Miscues. Not being ready on the first play from scrimmage and having to call a timeout. Yikes. (After the game, IU quarterback Connor Bazelak said he checked to a new play and was trying to communicate that to the offensive line when the play clock ran down and IU called timeout.) Eleven penalties for 92 yards. (Nebraska had 12 for 111, setting a season high for most combined penalties in a Big Ten game game with 23.) The whole game, it never looked like IU was really all that crisp outside of its two touchdown drives.
saturdaytradition.com
Casey Thompson finds Oliver Martin with perfectly thrown deep ball for Nebraska's first TD vs. Indiana
Casey Thompson and Nebraska did not waste any time getting points on the board against Indiana. After forcing an early punt from Indiana, the Huskers went right to work. On the first drive of the game, Mark Whipple dialed up back-to-back pass plays for the offense. The first throw from Thompson went for 34 yards to Trey Palmer.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Iowa State commit taking Huskers visit
Nebraska football recruiting continues to churn right along despite the fact that the Huskers do not have a full-time head coach yet. It’s been mentioned that the Huskers are going to have a pretty important recruiting weekend with Indiana coming to town. That includes at least one in-state recruit the Cornhuskers are going to try and steal away from a former rival.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Nebraska Fans React To Postgame Locker Room Video
Saturday was a special day for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team. Not only did they get their second win of the season and first over a Big Ten opponent in nearly a calendar year, it was the first win for interim head coach Mickey Joseph. Nebraska beat Indiana 35-21 last...
footballscoop.com
Former Nebraska assistant coach, ex-Notre Dame player rips Indiana coach Tom Allen
Rick Kaczenski played in some 40 career games at Notre Dame, arriving beneath the Golden Dome and the outstretched arms of 'Touchdown Jesus' in the mid-1990s when Lou Holtz had the Fighting Irish program rolling. Then Kaczenski embarked on a lengthy coaching career that spanned from the high school ranks...
superhits1027.com
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gotodestinations.com
Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha
Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
KETV.com
On this day, Sept 29, 1985: Earliest recorded snow in Omaha history
OMAHA, Neb. — It's certainly feeling like fall in Omaha. It's the time of year when we start to make the transition into the colder months. While Nebraska has seen October snow in the past, September snow is a rare occurrence. Meteorologist Sean Everson takes us back 37 years...
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Comments / 0