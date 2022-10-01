Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yankodesign.com
Top 10 cabin designs of September 2022
Cabins have been a relaxing and quintessential getaway option for everyone for ages galore. They’re the ultimate safe haven in the midst of nature, if you simply want to get away from your hectic city lives, and unwind. If you want a simple and minimal vacation, that lets you truly connect with nature, without any of the materialistic luxuries most of us have gotten accustomed to, then a cabin retreat is the answer for you! And, we’ve curated some beautiful and super comfortable cabins that’ll be the perfect travel destination for you. From a prefab energy-efficient cabin that promises to be your green dream home to a restored tiny cabin with midcentury charm and modern amenities – these mesmerizing and surreal cabins are the ultimate retreat, you’ve been searching for!
CARS・
packagingoftheworld.com
Ketri Wines
Ketri is a new Bulgarian wine brand with Thracian roots. In the language of the ancient Thracians, Ketri means 4. There are also four people behind this new venture – two sisters and their husbands. Lovers and professionals in wine, they decided to create their own selection of wines made in Bulgaria, as the ambition of the brand extends far beyond our native territory.
9 best picnic blankets to keep alfresco feasts comfy and dry
Whether you have an invitation to the grounds of Buckingham Palace or you’re roughing it in the wilderness on a camping excursion, there’s a picnic blanket to suit your style.Traditionalists will love a striped or checked woollen blanket, which rolls up into smart leather carry straps. These are practical too, often boasting a durable waterproof underlay, which keeps the moisture out.There are also plenty of camping-focused mats and blankets to choose from, some of which are lightweight enough to fold up into a tiny drawstring bag, yet smart enough to withstand all weathers, with corner loops that you can pin...
packagingoftheworld.com
PopGogh Alternative Package Design – Lipton Ice Tea
Ice Tea is an iced tea product produced by the Lipton brand. I worked on an alternative design for this brand as a student project and focused on creating a new version in my own unique style. I put forward a stylized painting example by emphasizing the Impressionist brushstrokes. I produced this alternative packaging design by using the colors that provide the most correct associations for aromas with their harmonies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tinyhousetalk.com
Their DIY Volkswagen T4 Conversion w/ Boho Flair
We have a treat for you! This amazing Polish couple renovated a Volkswagen T4 and is traveling the continent full-time in their boho home on wheels. They share their story below:. We are Martyna and Maciek and we are a couple from Poland who wanted to follow their dreams. We...
CARS・
Comments / 0