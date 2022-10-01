ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

jerryratcliffe.com

Elliott fed up with dumb penalties, threatens to bench culprits as UVA is most penalized team in ACC

Tony Elliott is fed up with his team’s lack of discipline, and is considering benching some of his players to get his message across. In Saturday night’s loss to Duke, key penalties — some of them needless personal fouls — cost the Cavaliers dramatically. The most egregious of those came on the Blue Devils’ first scoring drive.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Virginia’s comeback falls short at Duke in fourth set

After dominating set No. 3, Virginia came up short in the decisive fourth, which featured eight lead changes and required extra points, as Duke went on to claim their first ACC victory of the season (25-14, 25-14, 16-25, 28-26) from Cameron Indoor Stadium Sunday evening in Durham. Virginia (8-7, 0-4...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after loss to Duke

DURHAM, N.C. -- Virginia head coach Tony Elliott discusses UVA's 38-17 loss to Duke on Saturday night. And that was a challenge to the team... our best players got to play their best four quarters, and this is the game where we all got to come together. The analogy of the triple braided cord, kind of outline to form that one can be overpowered, two can defend themselves, but a triple braided cord is not easily broken. And tonight, what you saw is, I felt like on offense, we're starting to find a little bit of a rhythm. Brennan [Armstrong] looked like Brennan, but we just didn't play complimentary football. We had the situations, and I gotta do a better job.. credit to Duke, we got to coach better. I got to do a better job preparing them, and the kids got to play better. But that opening situation or drive we flip the field, we put the ball inside of 13 yard-line.. we had been challenging the defense all week that this is an area we got to get better. It's situational football, in particular back that we've had several backed up drives that we let them out. It's raining, you're playing field position, we let them out, and then we have three penalties, three huge penalties on that drive to give away points. We gave it to Duke and of course, they're gonna capitalize on that momentum.
DURHAM, NC
CBS Sports

Watch Duke vs. Virginia: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Duke Blue Devils are 0-7 against the Virginia Cavaliers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Duke and Virginia will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
DURHAM, NC
Bronco Mendenhall
jerryratcliffe.com

No. 7 Cavaliers blank fifth-ranked Louisville, 2-0

The No. 7 Virginia field hockey team picked up a 2-0 victory against No. 5 Louisville on Friday at Turf Field. Freshman Daniela Mendez-Trendler scored two goals in the first period, which would prove to be all the offense the Cavaliers needed. Freshman goalkeeper Jet Trimborn (3-0) picked up her...
LOUISVILLE, KY
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to ridiculous one-handed catch

There have been some excellent plays thus far this college football season, but Saturday’s game between the Liberty Flames and the Old Dominion Monarchs produced potentially the best catch of the season to this point. The Liberty Flames got things off to an extremely hot start in the game...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wina.com

Brenda Gartner is back as Mark Taylor departs in Greene County

STANARDSVILLE (WINA) – Greene County has a new administrator starting October 3rd. Mark Taylor — a controversial finalist for Spotsylvania County Schools Superintendent — announced his resignation effective October 7. Brenda Gartner will begin transition work into the position Monday. She served in that position in 2018 and 2019 before retiring, and “it will feel like coming home to work here again”.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
ourdavie.com

Making apple butter with the Mennonites

Have car – will travel – recently navigating hairpin curves down into a mountain valley near Stuarts Draft, Va., for what turned out to be a cultural immersion weekend. My friend, Pete, extended a personal invitation to the Mennonite apple butter boiling. The event delivered all promised – an incredible experience from beginning to end.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
fredericksburg.today

Spotsy teacher named Virginia Teacher of the Year

Spotsylvania County Public School’s Region III Teacher of the Year Fabiana Parker was selected as the 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year during a ceremony held Friday night in Richmond. Mrs. Parker was selected from eight regional teachers of the year from across the commonwealth. “We are so proud...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Police looking for person who assaulted Lynchburg gaming manager

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for the person who assaulted and robbed a store clerk early Friday. Police were called at 5:46 a.m. September 30 to WIN CITY on Fort Avenue. The robbery had occurred an hour earlier when, police say, a man entered the gaming business, assaulted the female manager and stole cash before running off.
LYNCHBURG, VA
pagevalleynews.com

A sad tragedy

October 2, 1890 — The violent death by his own hand of Lewis McHenry Weaver on last Thursday night at his home in this place was one of the most shocking tragedies that ever occurred in this community. The act was committed with a .32 calibre revolver, the ball...
LURAY, VA
cbs19news

Four accused of fraudulently getting unemployment benefits

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Four people have been indicted on charges associated with unemployment compensation claims. According to a release, the Virginia Employment Commission reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for assistance in prosecuting fraudulent claims for unemployment. Attorney General Jason Miyares created an Unemployment Compensation Fraud...
CULPEPER, VA

