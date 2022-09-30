Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Cross Country Teams Both Ranked In Top 10 of Week 4 Regional Rankings
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State's men's cross country team ranks No. 5 in Week 4 of the NCAA DI Cross Country Regional Rankings, which were released Monday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). On the women's side, the Aggies climbed six spots to...
utahstateaggies.com
Aggies Host Mountain West-Foe Air Force in Homecoming Game
AIR FORCE (4-1, 1-1 MW) vs. UTAH STATE (1-4, 0-1 MW) Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 • 5 p.m. (MT) • Logan, Utah • Maverik Stadium (25,100) • Every Utah State football game can be heard live on the Aggie Radio Network. Scott Garrard serves as the play-by-play announcer, while former USU quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) will provide color analysis. Games can also be heard on the Internet (www.UtahStateAggies.com) by clicking on the 'Listen Live' link, as well as on the TuneIn App.
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Soccer Earns 2-2 Draw at Colorado State
FORT COLLINS, Colorado - Utah State soccer fought to a 2-2 draw at Colorado State on Sunday. The draw preserves USU's stance atop the Mountain West standings with seven points in conference play. The Aggies opened the scoring in the fifth minute, their ninth time scoring first this season. Junior...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Men’s Tennis Sweeps Doubles Titles at Utah Invite, Claims Two of Four Singles Titles
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah State head men's tennis closed out a strong performance at the Utah Invite, winning both doubles draws and two of four singles draws at the event featuring opponents from Utah, Weber State, Montana and Idaho State. On the tournament's final day of play,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Volleyball Loses 3-1 to San José State
SAN JOSE, Calif. – Utah State volleyball (10-5, 2-2 Mountain West) lost 3-1 to San José State (10-4, 4-0 MW) on Saturday. The Aggies started off strong with a 25-23 set one victory. USU jumped out to an early 4-0 lead after a kill from junior outside hitter Tatum Stall, block from Stall and senior middle blocker Kennedi Boyd, service ace from redshirt sophomore libero Jordi Holdaway and Spartan attack error. Back-to-back Stall kills later gave Utah State the 17-11 edge. SJSU tied it up at 21-apiece before a 3-0 USU spurt gave the Aggies set point 24-21. The Spartans scored twice more before redshirt freshman outside Kaylie Ray clinched the set one victory with a kill.
College basketball: Nevada opens season with new players and renewed energy
The Nevada men's basketball team is coming off the first losing season since 2014-15, but the players -- and coach Steve Alford -- say that is in the past. The Wolf Pack finished 6-12 in the Mountain West last season, in eighth place, and 13-18 overall for just the second losing season in Alford's...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Men’s Tennis Continues Impressive Showing at Utah Invite
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah State head men's tennis put up an impressive performance on the second day of the Utah Invite, going 5-1 across singles and doubles play versus opponents from Montana. The Aggies started off with a pair of victories in doubles play. Junior Stijn Paardekooper...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Women’s Tennis’ Naz Ozturk and Eugenio De Hilario Advance to Consolation Finals at Jon Messick Invitational
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Utah State women's tennis boasted a strong second day performance in singles play at the Jon Messick Invitational on Saturday. Two Aggies will play in the consolation championship match in their respective draws on Sunday as senior Zeynep Naz Ozturk won both of her matches in Flight A Singles, while junior Laura Fernanda Eugenio De Hilario won her two consolation Flight B Singles matches.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
BYU's 'Cosmo Cougar' thrills crowd, may be the strongest mascot in the nation
BYU found itself tied with Utah State at 17 at halftime on Thursday, but the Cougars eventually took care of business in a 38-26 win to improve to 4-1. While the players were performing on the field, the best showing of the night may have been from BYU’s mascot, Cosmo Cougar. This is truly impressive:
Miss Teen Idaho wins Miss Teen USA 1st Runner Up [photos]
Eagle High School Graduate Miss Idaho Teen USA Jenna Beckstrom has won the first runner-up in the Miss Teen USA contest held over the weekend in Reno, Nevada. The Miss Teen USA Pageant is associated with the Miss USA and Miss Universe Pageants. Contestants have to win state contests between the ages of 14-19. The pageant featured fifty-one contestants from all over the country.
Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts
Police in northern Nevada say thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over parking lots and intersections Friday night, performing stunts and leading to crashes and arrests.
What has Utah’s viral father-daughter duo been up to? Here’s the latest
Mat and Savanna Shaw, a father-daughter duo from Utah, are going on a Christmas tour with Jim Brickman. Who are Claire and Dave Crosby? When is Mat and Savanna Shaw’s Christmas tour? Mat and Savanna Shaw and Claire and Dave Crosby are performing a Christmas concert in Salt Lake City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2news.com
Over a Thousand Participants in the Rock Reno Half Marathon
Approximately 1,200 people came out to downtown for the Rock Reno Half Marathon, benefiting the Renown Health Foundation. Racers had the option to run or walk the 5k, 10k, and half marathon courses. Participants started at Greater Nevada Field and ran through the streets of Downtown Reno, as well as...
KOLO TV Reno
Police use riot tactics to handle sideshows overnight in Reno and Sparks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Police from Reno and Sparks responded to several sideshow incidents overnight, facing attacks from participants and using riot tactics to disperse crowds. Participants were estimated to be in the thousands. The Reno Police Department on Saturday reported two felony arrests, 10 misdemeanor arrests, 33 citations and 14...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Victims in SLC fatal rollover were father, toddler son
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the identities of a man and child killed Saturday when a pickup truck ran off Interstate 215 and into a water-filled ditch. The victims were Travis Weight, of Cache County, and his 2-year-old...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Aviation Roundup brings Navy to desert
If you have seen the Blue Angels before, you haven’t seen them like this year’s Aviation Roundup, said Blue Angels Pilot No. 3 Lt. Scott Goossens. The Aviation Roundup featuring the Blue Angels is today and Sunday at the Minden-Tahoe Airport.Expect significant traffic along Highway 395 through Carson Valley over the weekend as visitors arrive and depart from the air show. The jets will be flying over most of the Valley as their pilots perform, so motorists should pull over if they want to watch them.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Demolition of former Lakeside Inn and Casino begins (Watch)
STATELINE, Nev. — Demolition of the former Lakeside Inn & Casino began at about 9:15 a.m. Monday. STATELINE, Nev. — Demolition of the Lakeside Inn began this spring with ancillary buildings coming down, but the main structure alongside U.S. Highway 50 is set to be demolished on Monday, officials said.
2news.com
Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
KOLO TV Reno
Downtown Reno shooting leaves one dead
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - MONDAY 4:45 A.M. UPDATE: One man is dead after a shooting in downtown Reno near City Plaza Sunday. A second victim suffered minor injuries from possible bullet fragments. The shooting was reported at 4:20 p.m. at First Street and Lincoln Alley. Reno Police say everyone involved...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Carson City on Wednesday night. The crash happened in the area of North Carson Street and Nye Lane. According to Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong, a motorcycle and a truck were involved in the collision. The driver of the...
Comments / 0