Logan, UT

utahstateaggies.com

Aggies Host Mountain West-Foe Air Force in Homecoming Game

AIR FORCE (4-1, 1-1 MW) vs. UTAH STATE (1-4, 0-1 MW) Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 • 5 p.m. (MT) • Logan, Utah • Maverik Stadium (25,100) • Every Utah State football game can be heard live on the Aggie Radio Network. Scott Garrard serves as the play-by-play announcer, while former USU quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) will provide color analysis. Games can also be heard on the Internet (www.UtahStateAggies.com) by clicking on the 'Listen Live' link, as well as on the TuneIn App.
LOGAN, UT
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Soccer Earns 2-2 Draw at Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colorado - Utah State soccer fought to a 2-2 draw at Colorado State on Sunday. The draw preserves USU's stance atop the Mountain West standings with seven points in conference play. The Aggies opened the scoring in the fifth minute, their ninth time scoring first this season. Junior...
LOGAN, UT
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Volleyball Loses 3-1 to San José State

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Utah State volleyball (10-5, 2-2 Mountain West) lost 3-1 to San José State (10-4, 4-0 MW) on Saturday. The Aggies started off strong with a 25-23 set one victory. USU jumped out to an early 4-0 lead after a kill from junior outside hitter Tatum Stall, block from Stall and senior middle blocker Kennedi Boyd, service ace from redshirt sophomore libero Jordi Holdaway and Spartan attack error. Back-to-back Stall kills later gave Utah State the 17-11 edge. SJSU tied it up at 21-apiece before a 3-0 USU spurt gave the Aggies set point 24-21. The Spartans scored twice more before redshirt freshman outside Kaylie Ray clinched the set one victory with a kill.
LOGAN, UT
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Men’s Tennis Continues Impressive Showing at Utah Invite

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah State head men's tennis put up an impressive performance on the second day of the Utah Invite, going 5-1 across singles and doubles play versus opponents from Montana. The Aggies started off with a pair of victories in doubles play. Junior Stijn Paardekooper...
LOGAN, UT
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Women’s Tennis’ Naz Ozturk and Eugenio De Hilario Advance to Consolation Finals at Jon Messick Invitational

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Utah State women's tennis boasted a strong second day performance in singles play at the Jon Messick Invitational on Saturday. Two Aggies will play in the consolation championship match in their respective draws on Sunday as senior Zeynep Naz Ozturk won both of her matches in Flight A Singles, while junior Laura Fernanda Eugenio De Hilario won her two consolation Flight B Singles matches.
LOGAN, UT
saturdaydownsouth.com

BYU's 'Cosmo Cougar' thrills crowd, may be the strongest mascot in the nation

BYU found itself tied with Utah State at 17 at halftime on Thursday, but the Cougars eventually took care of business in a 38-26 win to improve to 4-1. While the players were performing on the field, the best showing of the night may have been from BYU’s mascot, Cosmo Cougar. This is truly impressive:
PROVO, UT
KIDO Talk Radio

Miss Teen Idaho wins Miss Teen USA 1st Runner Up [photos]

Eagle High School Graduate Miss Idaho Teen USA Jenna Beckstrom has won the first runner-up in the Miss Teen USA contest held over the weekend in Reno, Nevada. The Miss Teen USA Pageant is associated with the Miss USA and Miss Universe Pageants. Contestants have to win state contests between the ages of 14-19. The pageant featured fifty-one contestants from all over the country.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Over a Thousand Participants in the Rock Reno Half Marathon

Approximately 1,200 people came out to downtown for the Rock Reno Half Marathon, benefiting the Renown Health Foundation. Racers had the option to run or walk the 5k, 10k, and half marathon courses. Participants started at Greater Nevada Field and ran through the streets of Downtown Reno, as well as...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Police use riot tactics to handle sideshows overnight in Reno and Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Police from Reno and Sparks responded to several sideshow incidents overnight, facing attacks from participants and using riot tactics to disperse crowds. Participants were estimated to be in the thousands. The Reno Police Department on Saturday reported two felony arrests, 10 misdemeanor arrests, 33 citations and 14...
RENO, NV
Gephardt Daily

Update: Victims in SLC fatal rollover were father, toddler son

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the identities of a man and child killed Saturday when a pickup truck ran off Interstate 215 and into a water-filled ditch. The victims were Travis Weight, of Cache County, and his 2-year-old...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Aviation Roundup brings Navy to desert

If you have seen the Blue Angels before, you haven’t seen them like this year’s Aviation Roundup, said Blue Angels Pilot No. 3 Lt. Scott Goossens. The Aviation Roundup featuring the Blue Angels is today and Sunday at the Minden-Tahoe Airport.Expect significant traffic along Highway 395 through Carson Valley over the weekend as visitors arrive and depart from the air show. The jets will be flying over most of the Valley as their pilots perform, so motorists should pull over if they want to watch them.
MINDEN, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Update: Demolition of former Lakeside Inn and Casino begins (Watch)

STATELINE, Nev. — Demolition of the former Lakeside Inn & Casino began at about 9:15 a.m. Monday. STATELINE, Nev. — Demolition of the Lakeside Inn began this spring with ancillary buildings coming down, but the main structure alongside U.S. Highway 50 is set to be demolished on Monday, officials said.
STATELINE, NV
2news.com

Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Downtown Reno shooting leaves one dead

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - MONDAY 4:45 A.M. UPDATE: One man is dead after a shooting in downtown Reno near City Plaza Sunday. A second victim suffered minor injuries from possible bullet fragments. The shooting was reported at 4:20 p.m. at First Street and Lincoln Alley. Reno Police say everyone involved...
RENO, NV

