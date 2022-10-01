Week in and week out, the Medford football team stayed grinding in search of victories. Sometimes it's easier said than done, as the last time the Tigers walked off the field victorious was during the 2020 season in a 28-14 win over St. Clair/Loyola. After a winless season in 2021 and an 0-4 start to open the 2022 season, the Tigers snapped their losing streak after picking up a dominating 42-8 victory over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and celebrated homecoming with all smiles. ...

MEDFORD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO