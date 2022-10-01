Read full article on original website
Benzie Central blanks LakeVille in homecoming win
From the first play of the game, Benzie Central sat firmly in the driver's seat.
arkadelphian.com
Badgers’ quick start buries Bearcats early
Friday was Homecoming for Arkadelphia High School and the Badger football team used a quick start to cruise to a 54-7 win over Mena in their first true home game of the year, sending the Homecoming crowd home happy and a bit early. After the crowd watched the crowning of...
Medford snaps losing skid, steamrolls WEM on Homecoming
Week in and week out, the Medford football team stayed grinding in search of victories. Sometimes it's easier said than done, as the last time the Tigers walked off the field victorious was during the 2020 season in a 28-14 win over St. Clair/Loyola. After a winless season in 2021 and an 0-4 start to open the 2022 season, the Tigers snapped their losing streak after picking up a dominating 42-8 victory over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and celebrated homecoming with all smiles. ...
News Channel Nebraska
Lourdes Central Catholic offense too much for Diller-Odell
PERU- The Lourdes Central Catholic Knights took the field on Friday against Diller-Odell and looked to strike early, and often—and that's exactly what happened. Lourdes Central Catholic took the lead after the opening kickoff with a 68-yard return from freshman Amudi Musa. The offense for Lourdes Central Catholic was...
