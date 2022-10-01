October 2, 2022 – Persistent Penn Wins in 2OT, Villanova Back on Winning Track Behind the Watkins to Hayek Connection, 4th Quarter Unkind to Temple. Noteworthy: Under Friday Night Lights Penn wins a thriller in 2 overtimes and start on the Ivy League portion of their schedule victorious. The game tested the resiliency of the team. The Quakers started well beginning the game with a 14-play, 75-yard drive in 7:45 for a touchdown. The Red and Blue tried to take full control in the second quarter, but were turned away twice on fourth down conversions. Dartmouth got a field goal at the end of the second quarter to post the first points scored against the Penn defense. In the fourth quarter behind quarterback Nick Howard the Big Green got a 10 – 7 lead, the first touchdown the Quaker defense allowed. Later, Penn got the ball back with 2:11 to play. Quarterback Aidan Sayin engineered a drive to the Big Green 18-yard line getting two completions of over 10 yards to Malone Howley and Trey Flowers. Penn almost won it at the end of regulation, but a pass with 7 seconds left went in and out of the hands of Sterling Stokes. But one second still showed on the clock. Kicker Graham Gottlieb split the uprights on a 35-yard field goal sending the game into overtime.

