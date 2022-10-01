Kari Lake Blasts Katie Hobbs for Taking a Week to Reject a Referendum as Arizona’s Universal ESA Law Is Now Set to Go into Effect

Read full article on original website
Randy Boyd
3d ago
Good job Kari. Lake stands with the people and had morals and logic on her side. We need people without the ties to the corrupt Government machine.
Reply(34)
29
Francisca48
3d ago
Lake’s M.0. .. She can’t win on laurels she doesn’t have, so continues to trash her opponent. Sorry excuse for a Governor, much less Any position of authority.
Reply(17)
28
ksn truth over lies
3d ago
Kari Lake, the trump election denier! This attack dog (lake), wants our public schools destroyed, she said she doesn’t believe women are equal to men, she is against women’s rights! Vote blue, blue, blue.
Reply
14
Related
KTAR.com
Kari Lake, Arizona’s GOP candidate for governor, says abortion should be rare but not illegal
PHOENIX – Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, said Tuesday she would like abortions to be rare and safe, but not illegal. “It would be really wonderful if abortion was rare and legal, the way they said it before,” Lake told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.
KTAR.com
Doctors group asks court to make 15-week abortion ban the law in Arizona
PHOENIX — An Arizona doctors advocacy group has filed a lawsuit asking a court to rule that a new 15-week abortion ban applies statewide rather than a near-total ban that dates back more than a century. The Center for Reproductive Rights, American Civil Liberties Union and law firm Perkins...
Watch: Arizona state treasurer candidates Kimberly Yee, Martin Quezada debate
PHOENIX — Arizona state treasurer candidates Kimberly Yee and Martin Quezada faced off in a debate Monday night. Yee, the incumbent Republican, was elected in 2018, becoming the first Asian American elected to statewide office in Arizona. Here’s her last appearance on KTAR News:. Quezada, a Democrat, was...
Noem to campaign for election denier in Arizona
On October 4, 2022, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is expected to be in Scottsdale, AZ, at the offices of Jetset Magazine (a publication which seeks to "define affluence with the best in luxury cars, travel, private jets, yachts, fine dining, fashion, and high-end living) for a campaign event for Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These 10 Arizona donors gave over $27.3 million
In Arizona politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $162.1 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $27.3 million, or 17 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Arizona state-level candidates...
arizonasuntimes.com
Hobbs Refuses to Answer Question from Concerned Arizona Citizen
Arizona’s Democrat gubernatorial candidate continues to be hobbled by her refusal to debate her Republican opponent, this time refusing to discuss the issue with a concerned citizen. “Hey, Secretary of State Hobbs, I’m just wondering: why aren’t you debating Kari Lake?” a man said, filming Secretary of State Katie...
azbigmedia.com
Why Arizona prosecutors are confused by conflicting abortion laws
Whatever their position on abortion rights, the Arizona prosecutors who would be responsible for enforcing the state’s abortion law all acknowledge that they will do their best to follow it. Except that they’re not all sure what the law currently is because they are confused by conflicting abortion laws.
KTAR.com
Prop 131 would change the line of succession to the governor’s seat
PHOENIX — Whether at the voting polls or ballot box, voters will see 10 statewide ballot initiatives, including a potential change to the line of succession for the governor’s seat. Proposition 131 would amend the state’s constitution by creating a position for lieutenant governor. Currently, if the governor...
RELATED PEOPLE
Will This Former Iowan Be Elected the Next Arizona Governor?
Raised and educated in Iowa, longtime news anchor Kari Lake may become the next Governor of Arizona - America's 14th largest state. Kari Lake, the Republican nominee, faces Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in an election with national implications and plenty of controversial positions. Kari Lake grew up in...
theprescotttimes.com
Arizona’s Lowest Flat Tax in Nation To Take Effect Next Year
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced Arizona’s surging economy has unlocked the state’s historic flat tax package a full year ahead of schedule. In a letter to Arizona Department of Revenue Director Robert Woods, Governor Ducey directed the department to implement the next phase of Arizona’s 2.5 percent flat tax for tax year 2023, not 2024 as originally anticipated.
AOL Corp
14 Arizona Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Retirees have long flocked to Arizona for its affordable cost of living and mild winters, and the state has seen a large population boom in recent years. From 2010 to 2020, Arizona's population grew by nearly 12%, moveBuddha reported. Although Arizona is still a relatively affordable state, it has experienced...
KTAR.com
Arizona program that pays for students to become teachers gets an extra $15 million
PHOENIX — More money is going to the state program that gives scholarships to students studying to become teachers in Arizona after demand exceeded available funding this year. Gov. Doug Ducey is allocating $15 million to the Arizona Teachers Academy. The funds are federal dollars that the state can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massive Arizona income tax cut going into full effect
A massive income tax cut that mainly benefits wealthy Arizonans that has been championed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey will go into full effect ahead of schedule next year.
knau.org
Arizona attorney general sues to stop student loan forgiveness
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich plans to sue the Biden administration to stop its new student loan forgiveness program. The Republican argues the government doesn’t have the authority to take such an action. The Arizona Republic reports that nine out of 10 student borrowers in Arizona are expected to...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 30-Oct. 2
PHOENIX — A woman was arrested in Arizona with 36 kilograms of fentanyl pills, a Triassic reptile found in the Petrified Forest was named after a former park superintendent and his wife and the FBI is seeking a man for questioning in the assault of a police officer. Here...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State Officials Call Upon Katie Hobbs to Reject Universal ESA Law Referendum
Arizona officials are calling on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to expedite the signature-counting process for the referendum against Arizona’s Universal Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) law, including the bill’s sponsor, State Representative Ben Toma (R-Maricopa). “We expect that your office will have formally rejected the referendum petition as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 Arizona Cities Among Top Foodie Destinations In The US
WalletHub determined the best foodie cities in the nation.
Differences between Arizona Governor Candidates on the Border Issue Became Clear in a Recent Telecast
Border Wall Shipping Containers - Governor Ducey Twitter page. On Sept. 26, the two Arizona governor candidates became clear in stark contrast as a result of a recent interview conducted by Mike Broomhead, a popular radio personality.
KOLD-TV
Bighorn sheep thriving in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Game and Fish officials are happy to announce the Bighorn sheep population in southern Arizona is growing. During a recent population survey of five mountain ranges in southeastern Arizona, including the Santa Catalinas, 300 bighorns were counted. Last year, the population in the...
12news.com
What a monsoon! Lightning and precipitation was up across most of the state this summer
PHOENIX — A few isolated storms may be sticking around across our state, but the monsoon is officially over! With a strong showing for precipitation, the 2022 season also brought loads of lightning strikes. Data released by the Arizona State Climatologist showed that almost every county had above-average numbers...
Comments / 114