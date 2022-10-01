ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kari Lake Blasts Katie Hobbs for Taking a Week to Reject a Referendum as Arizona’s Universal ESA Law Is Now Set to Go into Effect

By Neil Jones
arizonasuntimes.com
 4 days ago
Comments / 114

Randy Boyd
3d ago

Good job Kari. Lake stands with the people and had morals and logic on her side. We need people without the ties to the corrupt Government machine.

Reply(34)
29
Francisca48
3d ago

Lake’s M.0. .. She can’t win on laurels she doesn’t have, so continues to trash her opponent. Sorry excuse for a Governor, much less Any position of authority.

Reply(17)
28
ksn truth over lies
3d ago

Kari Lake, the trump election denier! This attack dog (lake), wants our public schools destroyed, she said she doesn’t believe women are equal to men, she is against women’s rights! Vote blue, blue, blue.

Reply
14
KCAU 9 News

Noem to campaign for election denier in Arizona

On October 4, 2022, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is expected to be in Scottsdale, AZ, at the offices of Jetset Magazine (a publication which seeks to "define affluence with the best in luxury cars, travel, private jets, yachts, fine dining, fashion, and high-end living) for a campaign event for Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.
State
Arizona State
Arizona Government
The Center Square

These 10 Arizona donors gave over $27.3 million

In Arizona politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $162.1 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $27.3 million, or 17 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Arizona state-level candidates...
arizonasuntimes.com

Hobbs Refuses to Answer Question from Concerned Arizona Citizen

Arizona’s Democrat gubernatorial candidate continues to be hobbled by her refusal to debate her Republican opponent, this time refusing to discuss the issue with a concerned citizen. “Hey, Secretary of State Hobbs, I’m just wondering: why aren’t you debating Kari Lake?” a man said, filming Secretary of State Katie...
azbigmedia.com

Why Arizona prosecutors are confused by conflicting abortion laws

Whatever their position on abortion rights, the Arizona prosecutors who would be responsible for enforcing the state’s abortion law all acknowledge that they will do their best to follow it. Except that they’re not all sure what the law currently is because they are confused by conflicting abortion laws.
KTAR.com

Prop 131 would change the line of succession to the governor’s seat

PHOENIX — Whether at the voting polls or ballot box, voters will see 10 statewide ballot initiatives, including a potential change to the line of succession for the governor’s seat. Proposition 131 would amend the state’s constitution by creating a position for lieutenant governor. Currently, if the governor...
Person
Katie Hobbs
103.3 WJOD

Will This Former Iowan Be Elected the Next Arizona Governor?

Raised and educated in Iowa, longtime news anchor Kari Lake may become the next Governor of Arizona - America's 14th largest state. Kari Lake, the Republican nominee, faces Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in an election with national implications and plenty of controversial positions. Kari Lake grew up in...
theprescotttimes.com

Arizona’s Lowest Flat Tax in Nation To Take Effect Next Year

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced Arizona’s surging economy has unlocked the state’s historic flat tax package a full year ahead of schedule. In a letter to Arizona Department of Revenue Director Robert Woods, Governor Ducey directed the department to implement the next phase of Arizona’s 2.5 percent flat tax for tax year 2023, not 2024 as originally anticipated.
AOL Corp

14 Arizona Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Retirees have long flocked to Arizona for its affordable cost of living and mild winters, and the state has seen a large population boom in recent years. From 2010 to 2020, Arizona's population grew by nearly 12%, moveBuddha reported. Although Arizona is still a relatively affordable state, it has experienced...
#Esa#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republican#Democrat#The Arizona Sun Times#House#State S Office
knau.org

Arizona attorney general sues to stop student loan forgiveness

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich plans to sue the Biden administration to stop its new student loan forgiveness program. The Republican argues the government doesn’t have the authority to take such an action. The Arizona Republic reports that nine out of 10 student borrowers in Arizona are expected to...
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona State Officials Call Upon Katie Hobbs to Reject Universal ESA Law Referendum

Arizona officials are calling on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to expedite the signature-counting process for the referendum against Arizona’s Universal Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) law, including the bill’s sponsor, State Representative Ben Toma (R-Maricopa). “We expect that your office will have formally rejected the referendum petition as...
KOLD-TV

Bighorn sheep thriving in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Game and Fish officials are happy to announce the Bighorn sheep population in southern Arizona is growing. During a recent population survey of five mountain ranges in southeastern Arizona, including the Santa Catalinas, 300 bighorns were counted. Last year, the population in the...
ARIZONA STATE

