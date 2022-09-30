Read full article on original website
Central Florida flooded lakes prompt new evacuations, water use advisories after Hurricane Ian
More than a foot of rainfall from Hurricane Ian flooded lakes throughout Central Florida, sending water into Orlando and Kissimmee-area homes and communities.
Central Florida counties provide updates for trash collection after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando started picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30. Residents...
Walt Disney Company Releases Statement Following Hurricanes Ian & Fiona
Hurricane Ian swept through Florida this week as a Category 4 storm leaving severe damage in its wake across various areas of the state. While the Walt Disney World Resort sustained only mild damage, other areas of Central Florida have been greatly affected by the storms, and the Company has released an official statement on the matter.
Disney Issues Statement in Hurricane’s Aftermath
When the sun rose this morning in Orlando, it was a very different world than when it had set the night before. Hurricane Ian battered the area relentlessly over Wednesday and Thursday. Millions were without power, at least 12 people Western and Central Florida had died and many more faced uncertainties about their homes.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Disney in Florida hosting largest-ever ‘HBCU Week’ in October
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.—High school students from across the Southeast and beyond will descend on Walt Disney World Resort in October for the largest-ever HBCU Week featuring a huge college fair, a parade of high-stepping marching bands, a fierce battle of the bands and a live ESPN broadcast. A...
City of Orlando closes lakes until further notice
The City of Orlando (Website | Twitter) has closed access to all of its lakes until further notice. Residents are asked to refrain from any recreational activity and should not have any contact with local lakes during that time, including swimming. All public boat ramps have been closed. City Hall...
Videos show Hurricane Ian's path of destruction
Video above: Incredible drone video shows flooding in Orlando. After leaving catastrophic damage behind in Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday. Videos are showing attempts in Florida to recover from the devastation caused by the deadly storm, while other footage shows the effects of heavy...
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing
Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
Orlando & Orange County Added to FEMA Disaster Assistance for Florida
The City of Orlando and Orange County is in the second day of rescue, recovery, and assessment after Hurricane Ian. Orange County Fire Rescue crews have performed more than 1,700 rescues since the storm began, and many of these rescues were in life-threatening situations with submerged cars, raging waters, and flooded homes.
Central Florida drivers try to find gas, restore utilities in Ian’s aftermath
ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday is the first day of the state gas tax holiday. At the same time, there are gas shortages at some stations across Central Florida. AAA said trucks are on the road with deliveries and we should see improvements soon. Drivers struggled for hours to find...
News 6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells tours damage left by Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells flew over parts of Central Florida to survey the damage and flooding caused by Ian. Sorrells spent hours on air Wednesday and Thursday tracking the progress of Ian as the monster storm tore across the state, but seeing its path of destruction was a different experience for the veteran broadcaster.
Alligators, Sharks Spotted by Rescue Crews in Florida Streets Following Hurricane Ian
Adding more stress, Alligators and sharks were spotted in Florida as rescue crews searched through the destruction that Hurricane Ian left behind. Fox 35 reports that the Edgewater Police Department and the National Guard evacuated 75 people from their houses on Friday (September 30th). Crews then worked to drain the water, clear trees, and restore power post Hurricane Ian.
ANOTHER ONE?! TROPICAL WAVE GROWING EAST OF FLORIDA
Don’t Panic… Yet. System Far Away, But Initial Location Is Noteworthy… 60 Percent Chance Of Development… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is no need to panic at this point but the location of a new tropical wave that rolled off the African Coast […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Alligator Seen in Hurricane Ian’s High Floodwaters in Florida: VIDEO
An alligator was seen swimming through floodwaters in Lake County, Florida near Astor as Hurricane Ian swept across the state on Wednesday. In the viral video, WESH’s Marlei Martinez films an alligator swimming along the high water. The gator appears to be about 9-10 feet long. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eD6HJtderdc. Video can’t...
Hurricane Ian: Video shows rough seas washing away part of Daytona Beach Sunglow Pier
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Over the past few days, we have gotten a clearer image of the damage in Daytona Beach. And one Daytona Beach pier has been changed by the impact of Hurricane Ian. Viewer Mark Bessette captured the video seen above that shows rough seas washing away...
Officials Pull Vehicle from A Canal in Disney World
Orange County law enforcement officials pulled a car from a canal in Disney World. Here is the information gathered about the incident so far. A strange occurrence happened on Disney World property to kick off the weekend. As Disney World began working through its phased reopening following Hurricane Ian, members of Orange County law enforcement worked to pull a vehicle out of a body of water on Disney property near Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
Here’s when Central Florida schools expect to reopen after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, many Central Florida schools released updated information about when students will return to the classroom. Eyewitness News is monitoring Central Florida school districts and will update information as it comes into our newsroom. We put together the following county-by-county list.
Hurricane Ian floods Disney World hotel in Florida
A Disney World hotel guest took video of the flooding outside the Swan and Dolphin Resort as Hurricane Ian lashed Orlando, Florida. Ian has since downgraded to a tropical storm. (Credit: JaiHawkFly)
City of Orlando issues water use advisory after late-night sewage overflow
UPDATE - Monday October 3, 9 AM: The city is still asking residents to limit unnecessary water usage as of Monday morning. This includes limiting washing dishes, taking showers, using plant-watering systems or doing laundry. The City of Orlando on Sunday morning issued a citywide water usage advisory, warning Orlandoans against excessive of use of water. This is the result of a main break last night that resulted in an overflow of sewage into surrounding lakes and streets in several neighborhoods. The city's sanitary sewer system, already under stress from the flooding wrought by Hurricane Ian, suffered a 36-inch force main break late Saturday night.
The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike
The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks. The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.
