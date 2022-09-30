ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
disneytips.com

Walt Disney Company Releases Statement Following Hurricanes Ian & Fiona

Hurricane Ian swept through Florida this week as a Category 4 storm leaving severe damage in its wake across various areas of the state. While the Walt Disney World Resort sustained only mild damage, other areas of Central Florida have been greatly affected by the storms, and the Company has released an official statement on the matter.
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

Disney Issues Statement in Hurricane’s Aftermath

When the sun rose this morning in Orlando, it was a very different world than when it had set the night before. Hurricane Ian battered the area relentlessly over Wednesday and Thursday. Millions were without power, at least 12 people Western and Central Florida had died and many more faced uncertainties about their homes.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Charleston, SC
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
New Pittsburgh Courier

Disney in Florida hosting largest-ever ‘HBCU Week’ in October

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.—High school students from across the Southeast and beyond will descend on Walt Disney World Resort in October for the largest-ever HBCU Week featuring a huge college fair, a parade of high-stepping marching bands, a fierce battle of the bands and a live ESPN broadcast. A...
FLORIDA STATE
bungalower

City of Orlando closes lakes until further notice

The City of Orlando (Website | Twitter) has closed access to all of its lakes until further notice. Residents are asked to refrain from any recreational activity and should not have any contact with local lakes during that time, including swimming. All public boat ramps have been closed. City Hall...
ORLANDO, FL
WYFF4.com

Videos show Hurricane Ian's path of destruction

Video above: Incredible drone video shows flooding in Orlando. After leaving catastrophic damage behind in Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday. Videos are showing attempts in Florida to recover from the devastation caused by the deadly storm, while other footage shows the effects of heavy...
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing

Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
westorlandonews.com

Orlando & Orange County Added to FEMA Disaster Assistance for Florida

The City of Orlando and Orange County is in the second day of rescue, recovery, and assessment after Hurricane Ian. Orange County Fire Rescue crews have performed more than 1,700 rescues since the storm began, and many of these rescues were in life-threatening situations with submerged cars, raging waters, and flooded homes.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

News 6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells tours damage left by Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells flew over parts of Central Florida to survey the damage and flooding caused by Ian. Sorrells spent hours on air Wednesday and Thursday tracking the progress of Ian as the monster storm tore across the state, but seeing its path of destruction was a different experience for the veteran broadcaster.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Alligators, Sharks Spotted by Rescue Crews in Florida Streets Following Hurricane Ian

Adding more stress, Alligators and sharks were spotted in Florida as rescue crews searched through the destruction that Hurricane Ian left behind. Fox 35 reports that the Edgewater Police Department and the National Guard evacuated 75 people from their houses on Friday (September 30th). Crews then worked to drain the water, clear trees, and restore power post Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Atlantic Hurricane#Travel Guide#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Tropical Storm Ian
BOCANEWSNOW

ANOTHER ONE?! TROPICAL WAVE GROWING EAST OF FLORIDA

Don’t Panic… Yet. System Far Away, But Initial Location Is Noteworthy… 60 Percent Chance Of Development… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is no need to panic at this point but the location of a new tropical wave that rolled off the African Coast […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
kennythepirate.com

Officials Pull Vehicle from A Canal in Disney World

Orange County law enforcement officials pulled a car from a canal in Disney World. Here is the information gathered about the incident so far. A strange occurrence happened on Disney World property to kick off the weekend. As Disney World began working through its phased reopening following Hurricane Ian, members of Orange County law enforcement worked to pull a vehicle out of a body of water on Disney property near Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
Orlando Weekly

City of Orlando issues water use advisory after late-night sewage overflow

UPDATE -  Monday October 3, 9 AM: The city is still asking residents to limit unnecessary water usage as of Monday morning. This includes limiting washing dishes, taking showers, using plant-watering systems or doing laundry. The City of Orlando on Sunday morning issued a citywide water usage advisory, warning Orlandoans against excessive of use of water. This is the result of a main break last night that resulted in an overflow of sewage into surrounding lakes and streets in several neighborhoods. The city's sanitary sewer system, already under stress from the flooding wrought by Hurricane Ian, suffered a 36-inch force main break late Saturday night.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy