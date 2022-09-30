ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
disneytips.com

VIDEO: Mother Screams When Confronted for Skipping the Line at Disney

You just never know which Disney video is going to go viral next! From ride evacuations to Guests’ making poor decisions, the Disney Parks are not free from incidents despite the idea of the “Disney bubble” being perfect. Guests get angry at Cast Members, but a new...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Pay to Have a Disney MagicBand Chip Implanted Into Your Arm?

Disney MagicBands… They come in a plethora of colors and styles. Many Walt Disney World Guests use MagicBands while in the Parks for ticket access, Lightning Lane scanning, and even the ability to purchase items as a Disney Resort Guest. But do you love MagicBands enough to have a...
TRAVEL
TheDailyBeast

‘Frasier’ Sequel With Kelsey Grammer Greenlit at Paramount+

Fewer nuts, more money: Frasier is back. A sequel series to the iconic NBC sitcom has been greenlit by Paramount+, with Kelsey Grammer set to return to play its titular psychiatrist-turned-radio-personality. Grammer will also executive produce the show, according to Deadline, which first reported the pickup. The series order comes more than a year and a half after the streaming giant announced it was developing a Frasier reboot, with the new installment expected to feature Frasier Crane in a new city. Other former cast members, including David Hyde Pierce (Niles), Jane Leeves (Daphne), and Peri Gilpin (Roz), aren’t expected to be series regulars this time around, with guest appearances still a possibility. (John Mahoney, who played salt-of-the-earth Crane patriarch Martin, died in 2018.) Grammer, a four-time Emmy winner for Frasier, told Deadline in July that he had “cried” running through one of the final drafts of the first episode.Read it at Deadline
TV SERIES
disneytips.com

Is the Reopening of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Delayed?

Things are getting back to normal at the Walt Disney World Resort, and we love to see it! This year marked the return of favorite seasonal events like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, along with exciting news out of the 2022 D23 Expo.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Getaway Car Found in Walt Disney World Waterway

September 2022 was a wildly busy month for Disney news. From the massive amount of announcements launched at the D23 Expo early in the month to the final week of September being filled with the news of the destructive Hurricane Ian… September made its mark on 2022. And to...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

The Magic Kingdom Location That Has Lost Its Magic

For many Guests, Magic Kingdom is the part of the Walt Disney World Resort that holds the most magic. And we get why… After all, it’s the theme park that is home to the icon that most Guests think of when Disney is mentioned – Cinderella Castle. It’s also the Disney Park that opened Walt Disney World, along with Disney’s Contemporary and Polynesian Village Resorts.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

STOP Spending Money on These Disney Extras

Here’s the deal. This is YOUR money. You’ve likely worked countless hours at a difficult job to save every last penny possible for a Disney vacation. We get it as a Disney budget is necessary for our family. So, while we’re going to share what we recommend you...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Magic Kingdom Experience Gets a Price Increase

It’s no secret that a vacation to Walt Disney World Resort is expensive. While working on the budget, dining experiences are always essential to pay attention to. Well, now, one of the most coveted dining experiences at Magic Kingdom Park has received a price hike. We’ve recently seen ticket...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

VIDEO: Guests Stuck on Disney Coaster Need Fire Department’s Help

While Walt Disney World has epic roller coasters such as Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, Disneyland Resort has a fan-favorite roller coaster at Disney California Adventure that is not to be overlooked. The Icredicoaster is a fast-moving coaster that...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney Resellers Are At It Again, This Time at EPCOT’s 40th Anniversary

Today is the 40th anniversary of EPCOT at Walt Disney World (and the 51st anniversary of the entire Resort). Disney celebrated the milestone anniversary of the company’s second Florida theme park by holding a special rededication ceremony this morning and offering unique merchandise, snacks, and complimentary commemorative maps and posters to Guests in attendance.
BUSINESS

