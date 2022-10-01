Read full article on original website
The Smelliest City In North Dakota Is A Stinker For Sure
These are the top 5 smelliest cities in North Dakota.
Need A Hunting Shack? Check Out North Dakota’s Cheapest Home
Another waterfowl season is upon us in North Dakota. Tired of paying for hotels in the middle of nowhere on your hunting trips? Well, you're in luck, I have found the cheapest home for sale in all of North Dakota and it's in the heart of some of the best waterfowl hunting in all of North Dakota.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Returns To North Dakota
With a recent positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in North Dakota, North Dakota State University Extension specialists continue to encourage biosecurity practices for bird owners of all sizes and around wild birds. "While we hoped there would not be a resurgence of HPAI this fall, we knew...
5 Of North Dakota’s Most Evil And Haunted Places
Here's a list of some of the state's darkest, creepiest, and most intriguing places.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fight brewing over potential use of eminent domain to build CO2 pipeline across North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- A fight is shaping up over the potential use of eminent domain in building a pipeline, which would carry CO2 from 32 ethanol plants in 5 states to an underground storage site near Bismarck. "Right now what we are doing is having conversations with landowners and we...
Minnesota Approves $575 Million Solar Farm, Is North Dakota Next?
Here comes the sun!...and the bill!
Gas prices in some North Dakota counties above the national average
Places like Ward County are already seeing cheaper gas prices with an average of $3.60 per gallon, the same as the east side of the state, thanks to more gasoline supplied to them.
Beautiful Montana Cabin For Under $300k? Yep, But There’s A Catch
Dream of owning a home in or around Bozeman? You're not alone. Now, what if that house was in the beautiful Hyalite Canyon? This area is developed, highly sought out, and has some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. Now, what if there was a cabin for sale...
Chase through Minnesota, North Dakota leads to arrest in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man is facing charges after a pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in South Fargo. Authorities say they were trying to stop a pickup that was towing a van on a trailer Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. in Minnesota. Stop sticks were eventually used to flatten the pickup's tires in Fargo and the vehicle crashed into a hedge near the Countryside Mobile Home Park at 25th Street and Eighth Avenue. There were no injuries.
Voting has begun in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s that time of year: voting has begun. With 34 days until the election, counties across the state have begun sending out absentee ballots - 157 of them, to people in 31 countries. There’s still time to request an absentee ballot, or to review your voting information by visiting vote.nd.gov.
North Dakota’s Deepest Lake Is Less Than An hour From BisMan
Some interesting local legends about this salty lake located in Kidder County.
Road safety features on highway from Belfield to Watford City now in place
WATFORD CITY (KXNET) — A Highway Safety Corridor project on U.S. Highway 85 from Belfield to Watford City is now complete, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation. The 70-mile stretch of highway now includes additional signage indicating reduced speed, no-passing zones, information about road conditions, and reminders to buckle up, drive sober, and […]
Whooping Cranes flying over North Dakota
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you like bird watching, look to the sky!. Because an endangered flock of birds is coming our way. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is asking the public to report sightings of whooping cranes, which are in the midst of their fall migration.
North Dakota film ‘Sanctified’ premieres in Bismarck
Bielinski, who founded Canticle Productions, says his crew shot the movie in three weeks near Medora.
Staffing shortage leaves North Dakota Department of Corrections "in one of the worst positions" in 20 years
(Fargo, ND) -- The labor shortage is putting a squeeze on North Dakota's prisons and other correctional facilities. "We've got a lot of people working a lot of overtime, a lot of officers that are working double shifts. Just as one example, we had one gentleman work 55 shifts in a 60 day period. It's not only every day but we've got some people working nearly every day and working 16 hours a day," said Travis Engelhardt, Director of Human Resources for the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
The costs of going green: Switching to clean energy in North Dakota
The cost is based on two main factors.
North Dakota still owes millions from defending Dakota Access pipeline five years ago
(The Center Square) - North Dakota officials still owe millions in loans taken out by the state to police the 233-day protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline that ended five years ago. A long list of agencies worked together as more than 5,000 protestors camped out on federal lands near...
North Dakota’s First Substantial Snowfall: Sooner Than You Think?
For 4 of the last 5 years in North Dakota, we have had early snowfalls. Five years ago much of the state saw snowfall in late September. Four Autumns ago the same thing happened in North Dakota. Three years ago, not only did we see snow early, but it was a major blizzard. From October 10th to 13th 2019, the state saw anywhere from a foot to three feet over much of the state. Here in Bismarck, we officially saw around 17 inches of snow. This came right before the weekend of the pheasant opener in the state. Travel was pretty much at a standstill with exception of the far western portions of the state.
No More Empty Saddles: Increasing Suicide Awareness
Wyoming and Montana have two of the three highest suicide rates per capita in the United States. Among those involved in agriculture, this rate is even higher. Fortunately, suicide awareness is on the rise, especially in communities less apt to reach out for help. In July, a new suicide hotline...
Airline changes: How they will impact your travel in and out of North Dakota
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A decision made by the Federal Aviation Administration today could impact your flights in and out of North Dakota. The FAA has now mandated a rest period of 10 consecutive hours for flight attendants, without exceptions. Current regulations require at least 9 hours of rest....
