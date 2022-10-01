Sampsel named NCMC Outstanding Employee

Amanda Sampsel Submitted photo

Amanda Sampsel, an enrollment marketing specialist from Gower, Missouri, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee for September. Sampsel holds a bachelor of science in communication studies and has been with NCMC for a year and a half.

Sampsel describes her job as fast, creative, and rewarding. In the future, she would like to host a Pirate Preview Day for prospective students to be given the opportunity to sit in on a class of their choice, tour the NCMC Main campus and Barton Farm campus, eat lunch in the cafeteria and attend an NCMC sporting event.