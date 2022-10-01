ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sampsel named NCMC Outstanding Employee

By News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
Amanda Sampsel Submitted photo

Amanda Sampsel, an enrollment marketing specialist from Gower, Missouri, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee for September. Sampsel holds a bachelor of science in communication studies and has been with NCMC for a year and a half.

Sampsel describes her job as fast, creative, and rewarding. In the future, she would like to host a Pirate Preview Day for prospective students to be given the opportunity to sit in on a class of their choice, tour the NCMC Main campus and Barton Farm campus, eat lunch in the cafeteria and attend an NCMC sporting event.

