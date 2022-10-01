ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Tua Tagovailoa Releases Statement Following Scary Injury

On Thursday night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury. Moments ago, he released a statement on this matter. "I want to thank everyone for all their prayers and support since the game last night," Tagovailoa said. "It was difficult to not able to finish the game and be there with my teammates, but I am grateful for the support and care I've receive from the Dolphins, my friends and family, and all the people who have reached out to me. I'm feeling much better and focused on recovering so I can get back on the field with my teammates."
AJ McCarron believes Bryce Young’s shoulder is not a season-ending injury

Alabama fans are holding their breath for junior quarterback, Bryce Young. He suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter against Arkansas and went to the locker room. Nick Saban said he does not know the extent of the injury, but he knows Young hurt his shoulder. The reigning Heisman winner threw his helmet on the ground in frustration after a pass and went into the medical tent. He had 173 passing yards and two touchdowns before the injury.
