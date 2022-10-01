Read full article on original website
Tua Tagovailoa provides update following injury
During their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury to his head and neck that resulted in him being stretchered off of the field and being taken to this hospital. While Tagovailoa was released from the hospital after the game, and was...
Look: Tua Tagovailoa Releases Statement Following Scary Injury
On Thursday night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury. Moments ago, he released a statement on this matter. "I want to thank everyone for all their prayers and support since the game last night," Tagovailoa said. "It was difficult to not able to finish the game and be there with my teammates, but I am grateful for the support and care I've receive from the Dolphins, my friends and family, and all the people who have reached out to me. I'm feeling much better and focused on recovering so I can get back on the field with my teammates."
AJ McCarron believes Bryce Young’s shoulder is not a season-ending injury
Alabama fans are holding their breath for junior quarterback, Bryce Young. He suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter against Arkansas and went to the locker room. Nick Saban said he does not know the extent of the injury, but he knows Young hurt his shoulder. The reigning Heisman winner threw his helmet on the ground in frustration after a pass and went into the medical tent. He had 173 passing yards and two touchdowns before the injury.
Bills get unexpected boost with massive injury update for game vs Ravens
The Buffalo Bills are expected to receive some much-needed help as the team hits the road for a Week 4 contest against the Baltimore Ravens. The Bills have been dealing with a variety of injuries across numerous position groups, but no unit has been decimated like the team’s secondary.
AP source: Javonte Williams out for year with torn ACL
A person with knowledge of the medical results tells The Associated Press that Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is done for the season after tearing his right ACL on Sunday at Las Vegas
Mike McDaniel’s heartwarming response to Tua Tagovailoa saying he doesn’t want to miss any games
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the injury was extremely scary to watch, as he had to be stretchered off the field. The Dolphins did get good news on Tagovailoa following the game, as he was outside the team’s locker...
Tua Tagovailoa's concussion puts NFL protocols under new scrutiny
The recent concussion of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has sparked renewed debate over the league's protocols. Nate Burleson has the latest reaction and speaks to Dr. David Agus about the new scrutiny.
Trio of former Alabama quarterbacks lead NFL in key passing statistic through Week 4
Alabama has always been able to put great players in the NFL. That includes several historically great quarterbacks, like Joe Namath and Ken Stabler. Now, head coach Nick Saban has developed quarterbacks that are looking to make their mark on the NFL. Through Week 4 of the NFL season, three of those quarterbacks are leading the league in a key passing category.
Cowherd Reaction to Scary Injury to Tua & Dolphins loss to Bengals
Colin Cowherd reacts to the concerning injury to Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and addresses the controversy surrounding the decision to start him in Thursday night’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also reacts to the game and to the performance by Joe Burrow.
