ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

What's the fastest airborne animal?

By Charles Q. Choi
LiveScience
LiveScience
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgLdz_0iHlQ2lm00

The cheetah is well-known for being the fastest creature on land, but the animal kingdom is not limited to Earth 's surface. What is the fastest flying animal? And what biological features enable its speed?

Nature's swiftest jet-setter is the peregrine falcon ( Falco peregrinus ). "Peregrinus" is the Latin word for "traveler," a fitting moniker given that the raptors can migrate up to 15,550 miles (25,000 kilometers) in a roundtrip — one of the longest migrations in North America, according to the Nature Conservancy Indeed, peregrine falcons are global birds, found on every continent except Antarctica , the National Wildlife Federation noted .

Peregrines hunt for prey from great heights, either from the air or a high perch. When they find a target, they plummet at high speeds, attacking with a clenched foot to stun or kill prey with the impact, Hein van Grouw, senior curator of London's Natural History Museum's bird group, told Live Science in an email. During a dive — known as a stoop — a peregrine is estimated to reach speeds of up to about 200 mph (320 km/h), according to a 2018 study in the Journal of Comparative Physiology A , which not only make peregrines the world's fastest birds but also the world's fastest animals, Britannica noted .

Experimental dives suggested that peregrines may even reach speeds of up to 242 mph (389 km/h), according to Guinness World Records . In a series of dives in 1999, a female peregrine falcon named "Frightful," owned by aviator and falconer Ken Franklin of Friday Harbor, Washington, set the world record after she was released from a plane about 17,000 feet (5,182 meters) above sea level. The 6-year-old Frightful was about 16 inches (40.6 centimeters) long, weighed about 2.2 pounds (1 kilogram) and had a wingspan of about 41 inches (104 cm), Guinness World Records noted.

Related: What is the fastest animal on Earth?

To measure Frightful's speed, Franklin attached a 4-ounce (113.4 grams) computer chip taken from a skydiver's recording altimeter-computer to Frightful's tail feathers. Franklin then measured how far Frightful dived during a certain span of time. Franklin and a cameraman also wore altimeters (devices that measure altitude) when they skydived with Frightful during her stoops. The data from all the devices were compared after the dives, Guinness World Records reported.

So, what anatomical features help peregrine falcons achieve these great speeds?

Peregrine falcons have pointed wings that resemble those of fighter jets. This shape reduces the amount of drag they experience from the air, which helps peregrines fly quickly, Ed Drewitt, a zoologist and peregrine falcon researcher based in the United Kingdom and author of " Urban Peregrines " (Pelagic Publishing, 2014) told Live Science in an email.

Peregrines have muscular, teardrop-shaped bodies that also help streamline the birds to "reduce drag and help it drop like a bullet," Drewitt said. In addition, their feathers are remarkably tightly packed and stiff in structure when compared with other falcons, "probably to reduce drag and make it go more smoothly through the air," van Grouw said.

Peregrine nostrils, meanwhile, possess a system of little knobs within them that are thought to act as baffles — a structure that regulates the passage of fluids. These knobs work by "reducing the flow of air into their air passages," Drewitt said. This likely helps peregrines breathe during their incredibly fast dives.

The peregrine falcon's breakneck speed helps it hunt — mostly other birds, ranging from prey as small as hummingbirds to as large as sandhill cranes ( Grus canadensis ), according to the National Wildlife Federation. Scientists have documented about 450 species of birds as their prey in North America, and the number worldwide may be as many as 2,000.

Related: Why are there so many pigeons?

RELATED MYSTERIES

Can anything travel faster than the speed of light?

Why do hummingbirds 'hum'?

Why do parrots live so long?

The shape of peregrines is very similar to that of their main prey, common pigeons ( Columba livia ), also known as rock doves. "Both have evolved alongside each other, one to escape the other and one to catch the other," van Grouw said. "It is interesting that they both get their speed from the same body shape."

Peregrines also eat bats, and occasionally steal prey such as fish and rodents from other raptors.

In fact, while peregrines are the fastest animals to move through the air when they dive, a bat claims the prize as the fastest flying creature on record. Brazilian free-tailed bats ( Tadarida brasiliensis ) are the world's fastest known fliers , clocking speeds up to 100 mph (160 km/h), Live Science previously reported. That's fast compared with the peregrine falcon's flying speeds, which average 25 to 34 mph (40 to 55 km/h) in traveling flight and 69 mph (112 km/h) while pursuing prey, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology .

Originally published on Live Science.

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On Mars

Pareidolia is the peculiar human behavior of seeing meaningful images in random patterns. We see faces in plug sockets, queens in clouds, and the entire world in funny-shaped rocks. Martian rocks are no exception, with everything from the famous “face” that turned out to be a hill to secret doors spotted on the Red Planet. And now, the first cat on Mars.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
BGR.com

Scientists just issued a shockingly bleak ‘warning to humanity’

Scientists say that Earth’s trees are facing an unprecedented level of extinction and humanity should be worried. The state of our world’s trees has been an ongoing issue for decades now. But, that issue seems to be getting worse, and now we’re facing a massive extinction level issue that could threaten entire ecosystems.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Columba
Person
Flight
CNET

The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World

AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’

An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fastest Animals#Antarctica#Birds#Fish#Latin#Natural History Museum#Live Science#Guinness World Records
IFLScience

The Biggest Human-Made Pyramid On Earth Isn't In Egypt

In Mexico sits the Great Pyramid of Cholula, also known as the Great Pyramid of Tepanapa, a 2,000-year-old human-made structure that went completely unnoticed by the Spanish army when they invaded in 1519. An impressive oversight when you consider that it’s the biggest pyramid on Earth. How did they miss it? Quite simply, it’s hidden inside a hill.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Maya Devi

Video of a human-faced fish stuns and scares the internet

Stories about creatures resembling humans have forever fascinated people. Here is one such case which has caught the attention of netizens. A tourist in Miao village, Kunming, China was visiting a lake when he spotted a spooky fish with some unique markings. This rather unusual fish has been identified as a carp.
LiveScience

LiveScience

96K+
Followers
6K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy